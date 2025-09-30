Myrtle Beach's Hidden Haven Is A Laid-Back South Carolina Community With Incredible Dining And Shopping
Staying close to nature often means giving up some modern comforts, especially in off-the-beaten-path spots. But a quiet standout in Myrtle Beach is flipping that notion on its head. Located about 15 minutes from the city center, Carolina Forest is a neighborhood that's planned in a way you'll rarely see in a place that stands so close to the beach.
Thoughtfully designed with all the modern comforts of a big city, it's perfect for those who enjoy life's finer things. You will have to drive for a few minutes to get to the beach, though. However, that's a compromise you might want to make to plan a stay in the stunning neighborhood. The place is lined with fine-dining restaurants serving piquant dishes you can wash down with wine from their extensive lists. To top it off, the local boutiques offer the best retail therapy. It's one of the few scenic escapes near Myrtle Beach to get a break from the crowd.
While these add-ons alone might make you go running to this place, what truly sets it apart is its capacity to give you a fresh perspective. The laid-back approach of the tight-knit community that resides here will leave you thinking life can be lived this way, too. The pace is slower by design, and neighbors value connection as much as comfort.
Parks and Recreation with retail therapy at Carolina Forest
Carolina Forest truly balances accessibility with calm, dotted with captivating outdoor destinations that are nearby, including options for snorkeling at a secluded beach a short drive away. If time allows, consider extending your stay to explore the surrounding stretches. Carolina Forest has plenty of options when it comes to accommodations, from budget motels to B&Bs with artsy and tastefully done interiors, so finding a reasonable place to stay should be a breeze.
When it comes to the vicinity, the Carolina Forest Recreation Center is the perfect place for an outing and has everything from stunning walking trails to a golf course and picnic areas. If you're on the road with furry companions, Barc Park South is a pet-friendly spot with ample space for strolls and socializing, for both pets and people. You might just end up chatting with a local here and scoring insider tips on some lesser-known corners of the area, including the top spots to shop.
However, there's no better destination than The Market Common when it comes to shopping at Carolina Forest. With on-site apparel boutiques and antique shops set in a brick-and-tree-lined neighborhood, the setting is an experience in itself. It's ideal for those who've been roped into a shopping trip by their plus-ones, since there's plenty here beyond clothing. You can also choose to hang out at boutique cafés like Zardin Healthy Eatery, or indulge in some delectable food at CO Sushi or Gios Pizzeria Napoletana.
Shop, stroll, and taste what Carolina Forest offers
While The Market Common is perfect for families or larger groups, catering to the needs of each member, if you're picking a place solely for the purpose of fashion, Tanger Outlets is your place. You'll find everything from designer footwear and fashion labels to charming local finds. After all the retail therapy, head to The Tavern in the Forest or Grumpy Monk, where you can unwind by taking swigs of some local ale.
Once you've worked up an appetite, dive straight into the eats. While there's no shortage of good places to dine in Carolina Forest, you should not miss a trip to O.A.K. Prime Kitchen. The fine-dining restaurant with a Southern twist does great short ribs and smoked oysters. The portions may feel a bit small for the price, but you likely won't mind if you're willing to shell out a few bucks for quality.
If your palate enjoys a generous amount of spice, Sol Y Luna is a fan favorite for seafood, especially their shrimp and crab ceviche. Beyond Carolina Forest's laid-back charm, its food scene is one of the top reasons travelers should add this lesser-known gem near Myrtle Beach to their list. The slow pace, scenic spots, shopping, and food are sure to wow.