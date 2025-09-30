Myrtle Beach's Hidden Haven Is A Laid-Back South Carolina Community With Incredible Dining And Shopping

Staying close to nature often means giving up some modern comforts, especially in off-the-beaten-path spots. But a quiet standout in Myrtle Beach is flipping that notion on its head. Located about 15 minutes from the city center, Carolina Forest is a neighborhood that's planned in a way you'll rarely see in a place that stands so close to the beach.

Thoughtfully designed with all the modern comforts of a big city, it's perfect for those who enjoy life's finer things. You will have to drive for a few minutes to get to the beach, though. However, that's a compromise you might want to make to plan a stay in the stunning neighborhood. The place is lined with fine-dining restaurants serving piquant dishes you can wash down with wine from their extensive lists. To top it off, the local boutiques offer the best retail therapy. It's one of the few scenic escapes near Myrtle Beach to get a break from the crowd.

While these add-ons alone might make you go running to this place, what truly sets it apart is its capacity to give you a fresh perspective. The laid-back approach of the tight-knit community that resides here will leave you thinking life can be lived this way, too. The pace is slower by design, and neighbors value connection as much as comfort.