Costco's Trendy And Affordable Suitcase Is A Durable, Lightweight Must-Have For Traveling In Style
Frequent travelers know that deciding where to go is just half the process. Once you've got your destination picked and itinerary planned, you must make sure you've packed everything you need for your trip. However, one thing travelers forget is that it isn't just what's inside their suitcases that matters, it's also the suitcase itself. While European travel expert Rick Steves generally prefers soft-sided luggage for its flexibility and light weight, you might want to consider hard-shell luggage like the Delsey Paris Accelerate Hardside Spinner Set for rough travel and protecting breakable items. Hard-shell luggage like this set, available at Costco for $189.99, is more durable and provides greater protection for fragile items, like perfume bottles or wine.
While many companies market hard-shell varieties, not all luggage is created equal. For hard-shell suitcases, the material they're made from and other factors like wheel durability and zipper quality are extremely important. There's no point in spending on a suitcase with a hard outer shell if the wheels are going to give way the moment you try to drag it on a cobblestone street.
Its commitment to durability in all aspects is what makes Delsey Paris a top luggage brand. This suitcase has shock-absorbent wheels, which are absolutely necessary for bumpy roads or dirt paths. It also has molded zippers, meaning the zipper teeth are molded directly to the fabric of the suitcase. Molded zippers are more weather-proof and durable, and the plastic teeth are rust-proof, unlike traditional metal teeth. But the Delsey Paris Hardside suitcase's real value lies in its weight. Unlike most hard-shell suitcases, the Delsey Paris two-piece is light, with the larger one weighing 10.7 pounds and the smaller one weighing 6.6 pounds, falling well within the weight limit recommended by Steves.
When should you use the Delsey Paris Hardside Spinner Set instead of soft-sided luggage?
There's always some preparation needed for any trip, and picking out the right type of luggage is an essential part of that. The perceived benefits of soft-sided versus hard-shelled luggage are hotly debated among seasoned travelers, and most have a long list of personal experiences to back up their opinions. Soft-sided luggage is useful for those who need the extra outer pockets and compartments or want different designs and flexibility. Many flight attendants and pilots use soft-sided carry-ons for that exact reason.
But, as someone who's often traveled through busy airports, I'm an avid fan of hard-shell luggage, especially after using soft-sided suitcases for years. Airlines don't always handle your luggage carefully. I've had to deal with soaked clothes because my luggage was transported through heavy rains; with smashed pickle bottles and perfumes from having the suitcase flung around; and with soggy, muddy papers the time my suitcase fell onto the tarmac while it was being loaded. Hard-shell luggage is far more durable in similar situations. The hard outer shell and molded zippers keep your items clean and dry even during rainy weather, and the shock-absorbent structure allows your luggage to take a beating without breaking or letting the items inside break either.
Delsey Paris has created innovative hard-shell luggage since 1972, and the brand continues to improve. The modern Hardside Spinner Set features removable and washable lining, separate shoe pockets for easy compartmentalization, and a TSA-approved combination lock for the larger suitcase, although you may need to invest in durable luggage locks for the smaller one. Among its reviews on Costco, many cite its durability through multiple trips as one of its biggest strengths.