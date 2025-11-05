Costco's Trendy And Affordable Suitcase Is A Durable, Lightweight Must-Have For Traveling In Style

Frequent travelers know that deciding where to go is just half the process. Once you've got your destination picked and itinerary planned, you must make sure you've packed everything you need for your trip. However, one thing travelers forget is that it isn't just what's inside their suitcases that matters, it's also the suitcase itself. While European travel expert Rick Steves generally prefers soft-sided luggage for its flexibility and light weight, you might want to consider hard-shell luggage like the Delsey Paris Accelerate Hardside Spinner Set for rough travel and protecting breakable items. Hard-shell luggage like this set, available at Costco for $189.99, is more durable and provides greater protection for fragile items, like perfume bottles or wine.

While many companies market hard-shell varieties, not all luggage is created equal. For hard-shell suitcases, the material they're made from and other factors like wheel durability and zipper quality are extremely important. There's no point in spending on a suitcase with a hard outer shell if the wheels are going to give way the moment you try to drag it on a cobblestone street.

Its commitment to durability in all aspects is what makes Delsey Paris a top luggage brand. This suitcase has shock-absorbent wheels, which are absolutely necessary for bumpy roads or dirt paths. It also has molded zippers, meaning the zipper teeth are molded directly to the fabric of the suitcase. Molded zippers are more weather-proof and durable, and the plastic teeth are rust-proof, unlike traditional metal teeth. But the Delsey Paris Hardside suitcase's real value lies in its weight. Unlike most hard-shell suitcases, the Delsey Paris two-piece is light, with the larger one weighing 10.7 pounds and the smaller one weighing 6.6 pounds, falling well within the weight limit recommended by Steves.