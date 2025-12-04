One Of Wisconsin's Most Welcoming Cities With Trails, Gatherings, And Cozy Dinners Is A Riverfront Gem
Wisconsin has earned its reputation as the place to be if you're a foodie looking for a Midwest adventure. For one, the city of Milwaukee is considered the "Culinary Capital of the Midwest," and Wisconsin has plenty of mouth-watering festivals that highlight its devotion to cheese. Beyond its affinity for cheese, though, the Badger State is also known for its warm, welcoming communities that boast scenic trails, lively gatherings, and comfy dinners. One standout example is Durand. This charming riverfront city in Pepin County proudly calls itself the "Gateway to the Lower Chippewa River."
The city was founded by Miles Durand Pindle, who designed the original plans for the city and launched Durand's first general store and steamboat routes. Today, Durand has a small population of only around 1,800 residents and is found on the side of the Chippewa River — just like the Wisconsin city known for local delights and charm, Chippewa Falls. You can reach Durand from Minneapolis by driving approximately 75 miles southeast, which typically takes about 1 hour and 20 minutes via US-10. Visitors can also fly in from Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, about 38 miles away.
The city's inviting atmosphere is strengthened by its active calendar of events. This includes the annual Blues on the Chippewa festival in August, the Music in the Park Summer Series, and the festive Durand Dazzle Holiday Parade. These gatherings create a sense of community that makes visitors feel more than welcome.
Explore scenic trails in Durand
For travelers seeking outdoor escapes, Durand offers various nature paths. In this cozy Midwest city, you gain access to the Chippewa River State Trail, which stretches for nearly 38.8 miles. This route winds through river valleys and sandstone bluffs before reaching its southern end in Durand.
Starting at Phoenix Park in Eau Claire (where the Eau Claire and the Chippewa River meet), the trail continues south along the riverbanks. Along the way, visitors can see wetlands, prairies, and forested habitats. It also connects seamlessly to the Red Cedar State Trail in Dunnville. This makes Durand a gateway to one of Western Wisconsin's most extensive recreational networks. Visitors can also enjoy a wide range of activities, including biking, hiking, running, and birding in the city.
Snowmobiling is also permitted during the winter months. The trail's surfaces include paved asphalt, asphalt emulsion, and wooden boardwalks. It also has year-round accessibility and is maintained at an average six-foot width. While most of the route features a mild grade of 5% or less, a steeper climb becomes available near mile 30 of the hike for those who are looking for a challenge. Visitors can find entry points at Main Street and 14th Avenue East. Loved for its peaceful atmosphere and seasonal views, the Chippewa River State Trail offers opportunities for exploration without the congestion often found in busier destinations.
Dining in Durand
Food lovers will find plenty to savor in Durand. Here, local restaurants celebrate Wisconsin's culinary heritage and classic flavors. A standout is the Corral Bar & Riverside Grill, a riverfront favorite that has been serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner since 1972. With a menu spanning daily omelet specials, homemade soups, and hearty dinners like ribs, shrimp, and prime rib, it appeals to both early risers and evening diners.
The restaurant's all-season outdoor deck offers a prime view of the Chippewa River, and the space doubles as a community hub, hosting Packers game parties and outdoor gatherings. For a classic Wisconsin drive-in experience, the Panther Drive-In is hard to miss. Its purple-and-gold exterior honors local school spirit, while the menu offers burgers, sandwiches, and root beer floats served right to your car.
If you're seeking elevated dining, Kingfisher on Main Street delivers a supper club-style atmosphere. Their menu highlights fresh, seasonal ingredients, including fish tacos, grilled salmon, and ribeye steaks. Overlooking the scenic Chippewa River, this local hangout spot also offers a relaxed yet refined setting perfect for an evening out.