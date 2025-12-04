One Of Wisconsin's Most Welcoming Cities With Trails, Gatherings, And Cozy Dinners Is A Riverfront Gem

Wisconsin has earned its reputation as the place to be if you're a foodie looking for a Midwest adventure. For one, the city of Milwaukee is considered the "Culinary Capital of the Midwest," and Wisconsin has plenty of mouth-watering festivals that highlight its devotion to cheese. Beyond its affinity for cheese, though, the Badger State is also known for its warm, welcoming communities that boast scenic trails, lively gatherings, and comfy dinners. One standout example is Durand. This charming riverfront city in Pepin County proudly calls itself the "Gateway to the Lower Chippewa River."

The city was founded by Miles Durand Pindle, who designed the original plans for the city and launched Durand's first general store and steamboat routes. Today, Durand has a small population of only around 1,800 residents and is found on the side of the Chippewa River — just like the Wisconsin city known for local delights and charm, Chippewa Falls. You can reach Durand from Minneapolis by driving approximately 75 miles southeast, which typically takes about 1 hour and 20 minutes via US-10. Visitors can also fly in from Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, about 38 miles away.

The city's inviting atmosphere is strengthened by its active calendar of events. This includes the annual Blues on the Chippewa festival in August, the Music in the Park Summer Series, and the festive Durand Dazzle Holiday Parade. These gatherings create a sense of community that makes visitors feel more than welcome.