Situated Between Indy And Cincinnati Is Indiana's Tucked-Away Town With Scenic Parks And Charming Country Stores

If you're going to be traveling from the Cincinnati area to Indianapolis in the near future, Rushville, Indiana, is a gem of a small city you might've never heard of, but need to visit! An hour from Indianapolis International Airport (IND) and about 15 minutes longer from downtown Cincinnati, Rushville offers small-town Indiana at its best. Sitting along State Road 3 and U.S. 52, the city is an easy drive from both Indy and Cincy, making it an excellent weekend escape for those in the region. Consider combining your trip with a stop in nearby Greensburg, which is home to a variety of cool shops and attractions.

Rushville is the county seat of Rush County and has a population of just under 6,300. That size strikes a rare balance, offering enjoyable amenities for visitors while still maintaining authentic, small-town charm. The historic courthouse square – where the current courthouse was built in 1896 – sets the tone for this slice of classic Americana with a modern twist. In addition to its historic feel, Rushville has worked hard to bring various arts and cultural programs that expand the worldview of residents and visitors alike.