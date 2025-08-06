The 'Popcorn Capital Of The World' Is A Charming Small Midwest Town With A Beloved Festival Full Of Events And Treats

Whether it's pizza in New York City or barbecue in Kansas City, you can find special flavors across the country. But it's not just big cities that have their own quintessential flavors –– it's small towns too. In the tiny town of Van Buren, Indiana, they're known for their popcorn. The "popcorn capital of the world" is home to the Weaver Popcorn Company, according to the Town of Van Buren's website. The company started in 1928, and it now makes popcorn that gets delivered around the world. And each year, this town of around 800 celebrates their popcorn heritage with a popcorn festival (which is also partially sponsored by the company as well as other local organizations).

This year, the free community festival runs from August 7 to 9. Not only is there is a parade on Thursday evening, but also there's live music every night with a karaoke competition on Friday night as well. Saturday is the big day with all kinds of activities from a 5k race in the morning, as well as kids activities like bounce houses, a pedal pull, character meet and greets, and more. Locals and visitors alike can also get their portraits done by caricature artists, see a car show, and enjoy food and drink (including popcorn, of course) from vendors. And, of course, the whole festival ends with fireworks. More info can be found on the Popcorn Festival of Van Buren website.