The 'Popcorn Capital Of The World' Is A Charming Small Midwest Town With A Beloved Festival Full Of Events And Treats
Whether it's pizza in New York City or barbecue in Kansas City, you can find special flavors across the country. But it's not just big cities that have their own quintessential flavors –– it's small towns too. In the tiny town of Van Buren, Indiana, they're known for their popcorn. The "popcorn capital of the world" is home to the Weaver Popcorn Company, according to the Town of Van Buren's website. The company started in 1928, and it now makes popcorn that gets delivered around the world. And each year, this town of around 800 celebrates their popcorn heritage with a popcorn festival (which is also partially sponsored by the company as well as other local organizations).
This year, the free community festival runs from August 7 to 9. Not only is there is a parade on Thursday evening, but also there's live music every night with a karaoke competition on Friday night as well. Saturday is the big day with all kinds of activities from a 5k race in the morning, as well as kids activities like bounce houses, a pedal pull, character meet and greets, and more. Locals and visitors alike can also get their portraits done by caricature artists, see a car show, and enjoy food and drink (including popcorn, of course) from vendors. And, of course, the whole festival ends with fireworks. More info can be found on the Popcorn Festival of Van Buren website.
What else to see and where to eat in Van Buren, Indiana
Van Buren is in Grant County, Indiana about a 50 minute drive from Fort Wayne, and about a 90 minute drive from Indianapolis, a famous city with a vibrant downtown district. Even if you can't make it for the popcorn festival, it's worth a stop if you're in this part of Indiana. You can follow the Garfield Trail, a series of 14 statues through areas in the community, including Van Buren. Jim Davis, the "Garfield" creator, was born in Fairmount, Indiana, about 25 minutes southwest of Van Buren, so the town has a special affinity with the cartoon.
At Mama Duck's Kitchen in Van Buren, you can get tasty jams, jellies, and salsas along with other locally made products. It's also a restaurant, open for dinner on Thursday to Saturday with breakfast and lunch on Friday and Saturday. And Wolfie's Time Out Tavern is a popular spot serving pizza, sandwiches, burgers, and the like along with a full bar. It's also a fun place to play pool.
Another charming Grant County town is Marion with pretty parks and a walkable downtown. It's about a 20 minute drive from Van Buren. And if you're looking for more popcorn fun in Indiana, both Valparaiso and Corydon have annual popcorn festivals as well.