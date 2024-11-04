Georgia's Gateway To The Golden Isles Is A Quiet Coastal Town With A Unique Downtown

There are several ways to plan a trip to Brunswick. Experience the history of the city by visiting the 14 public squares that were part of the city's planning process when it was founded. You can hit them all in a single day, but that depends on how often you stop for food, photos, and other attractions (like the Lover's Oak tree trunk, which has been there since 1787). Other historical highlights include the Ritz Theater and the old Brunswick Shipyard. Alternatively, you can take a guided history tour.

Another way to experience Brunswick is to take advantage of its delicious food. As a shrimping town, you won't find a fresher catch anywhere else in Georgia. In fact, you can even ride out on the Lady Jane shrimping boat and see how these shellfish are caught and processed. Some of the best restaurants in the area include the Marshside Grill, the SchroGlo Community Restaurant, and the Indigo Coastal Shanty, which feature comforting, hearty dishes.

Because Brunswick is the gateway to the Golden Isles, you can stay in town and spend your days exploring the wilderness and golf courses on all four Golden Isles. If you like gambling, the Emerald Princess Casino ship takes off seven days a week for fun on the water. To stay on the Golden Isles, check out the Sea Island Resort for an extravagant getaway off the Georgia coast.

