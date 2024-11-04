Georgia's Gateway To The Golden Isles Is A Quiet Coastal Town With A Unique Downtown
The state of Georgia is a diverse landscape that offers all kinds of vacation destinations, each with a unique twist. If you head north, you can stroll through the Bavarian-style Alpine town of Helen or visit Georgia's tallest waterfall in Amicalola Falls State Park. But where Georgia really shines is on its coastline. While you may be familiar with the historic city of Savannah, the entire surrounding area is full of natural beauty, rich history, culture, and gorgeous beaches. Georgia has a collection of barrier islands that stretch from Savannah to Cumberland Island, and there's one group that shines brighter than them all: the Golden Isles.
To get to the Golden Isles, the port city of Brunswick acts as a gateway to the Atlantic Ocean. Brunswick is a relatively small town, but it has a lot to offer. Whether you're visiting St. Simons, Little St. Simons, Jekyll, or Sea Island for a day trip or a longer getaway, Brunswick is worth checking out.
Brunswick's fascinating history
Brunswick's history begins with the English colonization in 1738. At the time, the English established a tobacco plantation, but the area quickly attracted other settlers and residents. By 1771, it was a large enough city to require official planning, and Brunswick was laid out with a grid-like system, complete with parks and green spaces. Two wars have almost ended Brunswick's story. The first was the Revolutionary War, which forced many of the town's residents (who were British loyalists) to flee to Canada. The second was the Civil War, when blockades nearly drove everyone out. While the city didn't experience any fighting or bombardment, it was on the brink of disaster.
In the 1900s, the Great Depression again almost brought Brunswick to ruin, but World War II helped revitalize the area as it became a hub for shipbuilding. During the war, over 99 Liberty Ships were launched from Brunswick, creating an economic boom. Since then, the port town has enjoyed prosperity and growth, especially as the tourism industry expanded around the Golden Isles. Even better, much of the original planning and infrastructure remains today, giving visitors a glimpse into the daily life of the 1700s.
Planning a trip to Brunswick and the Golden Isles
There are several ways to plan a trip to Brunswick. Experience the history of the city by visiting the 14 public squares that were part of the city's planning process when it was founded. You can hit them all in a single day, but that depends on how often you stop for food, photos, and other attractions (like the Lover's Oak tree trunk, which has been there since 1787). Other historical highlights include the Ritz Theater and the old Brunswick Shipyard. Alternatively, you can take a guided history tour.
Another way to experience Brunswick is to take advantage of its delicious food. As a shrimping town, you won't find a fresher catch anywhere else in Georgia. In fact, you can even ride out on the Lady Jane shrimping boat and see how these shellfish are caught and processed. Some of the best restaurants in the area include the Marshside Grill, the SchroGlo Community Restaurant, and the Indigo Coastal Shanty, which feature comforting, hearty dishes.
Because Brunswick is the gateway to the Golden Isles, you can stay in town and spend your days exploring the wilderness and golf courses on all four Golden Isles. If you like gambling, the Emerald Princess Casino ship takes off seven days a week for fun on the water. To stay on the Golden Isles, check out the Sea Island Resort for an extravagant getaway off the Georgia coast.