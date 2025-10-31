Missouri's 'Gateway To The Lake Of The Ozarks' Is An Affordable City With Picturesque Natural Scenery
Missouri is known for its blend of charming, historic cities and world-famous outdoor fun. From the world's tallest arch in St Louis to the rolling hills of the Ozarks, there's much to enjoy for city dwellers and outdoor enthusiasts alike. One small town between St Louis, Kansas City, and Springfield truly embodies this dichotomy, with easy access to larger cities and some of the state's most stunning natural beauty. That town is Eldon, around 2.5 to 3 hours from St Louis International Airport and Kansas City International Airport.
Eldon lies in a convenient location. Head 13 miles southwest along US-54 and you'll hit Lake Ozark, just outside Bagnell. In the opposite direction from town, 30 miles northeast, is Jefferson City, one of Missouri's best college towns.
Eldon is also an affordable base to explore surrounding areas, with cheap motels and Airbnbs available for less than $150 per night. If you've planned trips before, you probably know that hotels can eat up a significant chunk of your trip budget, especially if they're in popular tourist destinations like the Lake of the Ozarks region. In the face of that, isn't it worth it to make the extra half-hour drive from Eldon, if you still get to enjoy the lake without breaking the bank?
Enjoy the splendor of the Lake of the Ozarks region
There's a reason why the Lake of the Ozarks area is so beloved. Not only does the entire area look straight out of a fairytale, with the Chinese dragon-esque lake winding its way through thick forests, but it's also home to numerous attractions. Water enthusiasts can go kayaking, fishing, tubing, and swimming along the lake at the Lake of the Ozarks State Park, Missouri's largest state park. Landlubbers can enjoy hiking or biking on one of the numerous trails around the lake area. You can also just sit down along the shores and soak in the steady white noise of burbling water, rustling trees, and cheerfully cheeping birds.
For an otherworldly underground experience, head over to Stark Caverns, just 5 miles south of downtown Eldon. It's another fascinating destination with dimly lit caverns, an underground lake, and an array of speleothems (stalactites, stalagmites, spongework, etc.). There's also a fun, moonshiners-themed escape room within the caves itself, perfect for an immersive reenactment of prohibition-era smuggling. Further away, around 33 miles from Eldon, is the Ha Ha Tonka State Park, set on a series of stunning natural formations. The park is home to natural sinkholes, a network of caves, sheer bluffs, and a massive natural spring. It's also home to the surprisingly well-preserved ruins of an early 1900s stone castle, built in the classic European style on the bluffs, which offers incredible views of the Lake of the Ozarks.
Make the most of your trip to Eldon
The two motels in town — the Super 8 by Wyndham Lake of the Ozarks and Eldon Inn — have comfortable, clean rooms for two with free WiFi starting at around $75 a night. You can also book Airbnbs like the rustic Four Loves Cottage for around $150 a night or stay in a 1930s motor court at Historic Randles Court for around $100 a night.
Like most small towns, Eldon has its own signature diners with unusual histories. The highest rated on TripAdvisor is Capone's — an authentic, prohibition-era pub with local dishes. Unlike many historic buildings-turned-restaurants, Capone's offers the real speakeasy experience. Don't expect to just walk in there and get a table; like any real speakeasy, you need the right password to gain entrance, which changes every night and is announced via their Facebook page. Once you gain entrance, you're treated to a menu of steaks, pastas, and hand-crafted drinks. For breakfast, check out Whittle's Pub and Grub, a family-friendly brewpub with a wide range of items on offer. While they have a standard menu of American diner fare, every month, Whittle's creates a Special Menu that explores different cuisines or dishes.
For more activities, the nearby dreamy resort town of Osage has fun adventures like ziplining and kid-friendly play areas. Try your hand at golfing in a state-of-the-art golf course built by professional golfer Arnold Palmer in the Osage National Golf Resort. Or chill and enjoy bottle service in an adult-only pool at High Tide Pool.