Missouri's 'Gateway To The Lake Of The Ozarks' Is An Affordable City With Picturesque Natural Scenery

Missouri is known for its blend of charming, historic cities and world-famous outdoor fun. From the world's tallest arch in St Louis to the rolling hills of the Ozarks, there's much to enjoy for city dwellers and outdoor enthusiasts alike. One small town between St Louis, Kansas City, and Springfield truly embodies this dichotomy, with easy access to larger cities and some of the state's most stunning natural beauty. That town is Eldon, around 2.5 to 3 hours from St Louis International Airport and Kansas City International Airport.

Eldon lies in a convenient location. Head 13 miles southwest along US-54 and you'll hit Lake Ozark, just outside Bagnell. In the opposite direction from town, 30 miles northeast, is Jefferson City, one of Missouri's best college towns.

Eldon is also an affordable base to explore surrounding areas, with cheap motels and Airbnbs available for less than $150 per night. If you've planned trips before, you probably know that hotels can eat up a significant chunk of your trip budget, especially if they're in popular tourist destinations like the Lake of the Ozarks region. In the face of that, isn't it worth it to make the extra half-hour drive from Eldon, if you still get to enjoy the lake without breaking the bank?