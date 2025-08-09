These Charming Missouri College Towns Might Just Be The State's Best-Kept Secrets

Missouri lies in the heart of America. It is known for the Gateway Arch, serving up some of America's best barbecue, and as the childhood home of Mark Twain. However, there is so much more than meets the eye when it comes to Missouri. Case in point: its many underrated college towns.

College towns can be the heartbeat of a state. They provide energy through the campus youth, innovation and opportunities for the future, and diversity and creative thinking via student bodies that converge from all over the world. While these features may get more attention at the largest schools, like the University of Missouri, it's often the smaller ones in towns that don't boast a large metro that see the most influential gains and benefits to the community.

Yes, St. Louis and Kansas City offer all the excitement and options that come with a metropolitan area. But we wanted to find the charming, smaller towns throughout Missouri that fly below the radar. At the same time, these spots still pulsate with the vibrant atmosphere that comes from having a college (or two) in their midst.