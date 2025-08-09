These Charming Missouri College Towns Might Just Be The State's Best-Kept Secrets
Missouri lies in the heart of America. It is known for the Gateway Arch, serving up some of America's best barbecue, and as the childhood home of Mark Twain. However, there is so much more than meets the eye when it comes to Missouri. Case in point: its many underrated college towns.
College towns can be the heartbeat of a state. They provide energy through the campus youth, innovation and opportunities for the future, and diversity and creative thinking via student bodies that converge from all over the world. While these features may get more attention at the largest schools, like the University of Missouri, it's often the smaller ones in towns that don't boast a large metro that see the most influential gains and benefits to the community.
Yes, St. Louis and Kansas City offer all the excitement and options that come with a metropolitan area. But we wanted to find the charming, smaller towns throughout Missouri that fly below the radar. At the same time, these spots still pulsate with the vibrant atmosphere that comes from having a college (or two) in their midst.
1. Fulton
Westminster College-Missouri is a private liberal arts College in Fulton, a small town southeast of Columbia, the capital of the state. Fulton provides that quintessential small college town experience. It actually has two universities, with William Woods University being the other. While a small Division III school, Westminster offers plenty for its students and the surrounding area. It has dozens of student organizations, fraternities and sororities, and athletics year around for the locals to follow and support.
Fulton boasts history and knowledge that many towns its size can't match. Sir Winston Churchill gave the famous "Iron Curtain Speech" on the Fulton Westminster campus on March 5, 1946. Because of this, you'll find the prime minister's fingerprints around the town via America's National Churchill Museum. That's far from the only museum, though. Have a passion for the automobile? Stop over at the Auto World Museum on the northern edge of town, where you can get up close and appreciate over 100 years of auto history. Appreciating knowledge and history isn't all that Fulton offers. Stroll through Fulton's scenic downtown Brick District for great places to shop and eat.
2. Nevada
Located just east of the Kansas border sits Nevada, Missouri. This town of 8,600 residents is where you'll find Cottey College, a private women's college founded in 1884. Cottey College was founded by one of the state's own, Virginia Alice Cottey, who grew up in Missouri's Knox County. She believed that women had the right to the same quality of education as men. Because of this vision, the college welcomes several hundred young women to Nevada each year to study and select from one of 24 Bachelor's degrees.
It's safe to say the town of Nevada and Cottey College fit each other nicely. With both being quiet, small locations, it helps create a peaceful community that fosters higher learning and activity. Take part in local farmers markets May through October to find fresh food or arts and crafts. Head over to the Bushwacker Museum on Walnut Street to learn the unique history of the renovated building as well as the area and the importance of the Osage Tribe. "Love this place !!!" a Google Maps reviewer gushed about the museum. "So many local and regional exhibits and many special events. We highly recommend that you take the time to visit."
3. Jefferson City
In the heart of the state, on the banks of the Missouri River, you'll find Jefferson City, home to Lincoln University. While most state capitals are located in a heavily populated metro area, Jefferson City is a little over 40,000 people, according to the 2020 census, making it the ninth least populated state capital in the country. Lincoln University is known as a proud historically black college or university (HBCU) with increasing enrollment, showing that it's a growing part of the town.
Take in some of the architectural prowess of the area by visiting the Missouri State Capitol or Governor's Mansion. You can also learn about some of the unique history with a tour of the Missouri State Penitentiary Museum by exploring exhibits, living conditions in that time, and more. Jefferson City is just north of the Ozark Mountains, so its a short drive to take advantage of the scenic region during a fall vacation. The town also has great BBQ; consider stopping at one of the two Sweet Smoke BBQ locations for daily smoked meat and craft beers.
4. Kirksville
Kirksville, a town in the northern part of Missouri, actually has three colleges that call it home, which is impressive for a place with only around 17,000 residents. Kirksville was founded in 1842, while Truman State University came along 25 years. Truman State welcomes students from all over the globe with the university's high esteem being echoed by U.S. News & World Report, which highlighted, "Truman State University is ranked No. #5 in Regional Universities Midwest. It's also ranked No. #1 in Top Public Schools." Aside from the glowing endorsements for Truman State, another great thing about the area might have something to do with the quality of life in Kirksville.
Thousand Hills State Park and Forest Lake are just on the outskirts of the town's western limits, allowing residents to take advantage of camping, hiking, boating, and more across the scenic park. The trails around the park even offer up a history lesson when you come across the Native American Petroglyph Shelter. After an exhausting day filled with summertime activities on the water, kick back and relax at Lakeside Grill with a deserving cold beverage and great meal while overlooking the lake. If the arts are more your style, you can take in a show at the Curtain Call Theatre, where local actors produce shows the entire year.
5. Hannibal
This famous Missouri town sharing a border with Illinois may be best known as the childhood home to one of the greatest American writers, Mark Twain, but it's also where you'll find Hannibal-LaGrange University. Honestly, who wouldn't want to share the same famed streets, geographic beauty, and small boyhood town as one of the most influential writers of his time?
Nestled on the banks of the flowing Mississippi River, Hannibal offers literary history by touring Twain's boyhood home, cave explorations at the Mark Twain Cave Complex where you'll see an area that helped create "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer" or take in a one-man show from a Mark Twain impersonator. You can also take a cruise on the Mark Twain Riverboat , visit the Mark Twain Memorial Lighthouse, or take in current local artists at the Hannibal Arts Council or Gallery 310.
Feel free to finish up your shopping with great shopping at niche stores , like Encore Emporium for antiques. Hannibal truly is one of the more underrated vacation spots year around for visitors. As mentioned, the town offers more than just Mark Twain; it also shares space with Hannibal-LaGrange University, which helps tie together Hannibal's creative past of Mark Twain with its young and bright future.
6. Liberty
William Jewell College, a private liberal arts university, is located just north of Kansas City in Liberty, Missouri. Known as a suburb of Kansas City, Liberty has a population of around 30,000 residents, as of the 2023 census. Liberty has everything someone would be looking for from a bustling college town in the suburbs. Whether it's art, shopping, or activities, Liberty keeps you busy all year long. William Jewell has an excellent college theatre program, as well as musical performances. But the town of Liberty has its own community chorus with over 20 years of experience, plays at the Corbin Theatre throughout the year, and art exhibits at four gallery locations.
Take a walk at the Martha Lafite Thompson Nature Sanctuary, with over 100 acres of local plants and wildlife to both educate your mind and calm your spirit. Speaking of calm, after you take in the beauty of the sanctuary, don't forget to relax at the Belvoir Winery and Inn where you can enjoy wine tasting of Missouri's best vineyards. The university blends in perfectly with the surrounding town, offering shows in not only theatre and music, but Division II athletics throughout the calendar year as well. Catch soccer, football, or swimming events, among others throughout the year.
7. Canton
Now to the smallest college town on our list, Canton is a small but charming college town in Northeast Missouri. Home to Culver-Stockton College, a private Christian liberal arts college founded in 1853, Canton's population is just under 3,000 residents, while the university makes up about a third of the population. The university is marked as one of the first Christian universities west of the Mississippi to have enrollment open to both men and women.
Even though this quiet town doesn't have a large population, its proximity to the Mississippi River make it a very under the radar college town in the state. After all, not many college towns have the benefit of arguably the most well known river in the country right outside its doorstep. Enjoy the riverfront while biking down Highway 61 or utilize the riverfront campground for boating and fishing. This small town even has a playhouse to enjoy shows. The Lewis Street Playhouse has plays and special events throughout the year. There are niche shops to stroll through or you can get a slice of pizza at Primo's Pizza. If you prefer athletic events, Culver-Stockton has basketball and baseball to soccer and track & field dotting the calendar all year long.
8. Maryville
Northwest Missouri State University is a campus located in Maryville, a charming town just a short drive from the Iowa border. Being one of the largest institutions on this list, this university injects as much life into this town as any you'll find. Maryville embodies college town living, from the courthouse square, to the dozens of shops and restaurants in the downtown district, it'll be a challenge to find yourself bored here. The nightlife and music scene in places like The Powerhouse for drinks and dancing or The Pub for trivia night are perfect ways to end a busy day.
So what drives this active downtown, filled with events year round? Well, Northwest Missouri has a bustling campus in the northwest part of town, home to students from 46 of the 50 states and 34 countries around the globe that keep Maryville buzzing. There are also concerts in the park at Donaldson Westside Park, family weekend on campus during September that bring a boost to the population, or Second Saturdays at the Nodaway County Historical Society Museum, where you can tour the facilities for free.
Don't forget about the ever popular Mozingo Lake just 5 miles east of town. Taking advantage of this stellar 1,000 acre lake that sits in between 3,000 acres of park land, makes this burgeoning town an outdoor hotspot. You'll see anglers of all skill levels trying to nab their catch of the day. Water recreation doesn't just stop with fishing, as kayaking, canoeing, and boating are perfect ways to enjoy the summertime in Maryville. Maybe, you'd prefer to hit the links, then try your luck with 27-holes of high end golf that have been lauded by Golf Digest and USA Today.
9. Marshall
Straight east of Kansas City is where you'll find the private university, Missouri Valley College, located in the quiet town of Marshall, Missouri. Some of the most charming college towns you'll find across America are an extended farming community, and Marshall is no exception. Founded in 1889, Missouri Valley College is a smaller university offering bachelor, masters, and nursing programs, so there is always a diverse student body that benefits Marshall. Along with the educational programs, Missouri Valley has over 23 different sports available, so the calendar is always filled with events for the locals.
As far as activities around town, Marshall prides itself on a wide range of nature areas and parks to explore, like Blue Lick Conservation Area and Indian Foothills Park, which are great for exercise. If art is more your thing, stop by the Morris Gallery of Contemporary Art to see photography, sculptures, or painting exhibits. Finally, don't forget to check out the wonders of aviation by visiting the Nicholas-Beazley Aviation Museum to see the types of planes that use to soar through the sky.
10. Warrensburg
The next town on our list takes us to Warrensburg, a town of 19,000 residents, as of the 2023 census. It is located a short drive southeast of Kansas City metropolitan area and includes the University of Central Missouri. Warrensburg prides itself on being a college and military town with Whiteman Air Force Base just to the east, so it's no surprise the university has been awarded a "best college for veterans" by U.S. News and World Report.
The town mixes impressive history and culture, including through architecture. Go check out the Victorian homes right outside downtown Warrensburg, where you can see Victorian and Italianate architecture on the same street. For more history, stop by the Mary Miller Smiser Heritage Library and Museum and get to better know the genealogical history of the people in the county. Looking for something unique? You can visit statues in honor of the dog of the area, "Old Drum" a local legend whose story goes back to 1869, when the beloved dog of Charles Burden was found dead, which then was followed by a court case that eventually made its way up to the Missouri State Supreme Court.
Take a stroll around one of the several parks in this quiet town, including Cave Hollow Park, which includes a 1/2 mile walking trail and a unique carved face rock. Fill your free weekends by trying to lower your handicap at the Mules National Golf Club, an 18-hole public course that underwent an expensive renovation only 10 years ago.
11. Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau, a town of around 40,000 people, is home to Southeast Missouri State University. Founded in 1873, the university is surrounded by the natural beauty of Cape Girardeau and the Mississippi River. One of the truly unique features of Cape Girardeau is its Main Street overlooking the water, leaving it one of the most scenic downtowns in the state.
Explore the beauty of this unforgettable college town by taking advantage of the bike and walking trails. Trail of Tears State Park gives you great views of the Mississippi, while Cape LaCroix Trail takes you through the bustling streets of the town. You can also visit the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center to learn through artifacts, aquariums, and even a children's play area.
If you're looking for something to eat that makes you think of great Cajun food, you have to stop by Broussard's Cajun Cuisine. As one Google Maps user said, "Outstanding food and customer service. The portions were large and as always we had to take some food home because of the huge portions." Broussard's offers Cajun dishes like crawfish, jambalaya, gator tails, and more.
12. Joplin
Tucked in the southwest corner of the state bordering Kansas and Oklahoma sits Joplin, Missouri, home to Missouri Southern State University. Joplin has a unique history tied to robbers Bonnie and Clyde, prominent pioneers in the field of agriculture in George Washington Carver, and land features not found anywhere near Joplin with protected chert glades. Speaking of natural wonders unique to the area: Grand Falls, the largest continuously running waterfall in Missouri, is a mesmerizing stop.
Oh, and did we mention that Route 66, one of the most storied routes in the country in the country, passes through downtown? While traveling the famous road, many people stop in Joplin for some wings, such as those at Hackett Hot Wings, which features 13 different flavors and a sports room with a couple dozen big screen TVs. If you're looking for a genuine flashback to several decades gone by, check out a movie at the 66 Drive-In Theatre, about which a Google Maps reviewer stated, "Veteran owned business. Nostalgic and amazing to share with your family to teach them how it used to be when drive-ins were popular."
Methodology
A few markers guided our quest to find the most charming college towns in Missouri. We wanted to stay away from the state's largest cities, such as St. Louis and Kansas City. We also chose to exclude some of biggest universities, like University of Missouri, to shine a light on lesser-known campuses. To do this, we relied on sources that included U.S. News World & Report, Google Maps reviews for local sites, and official town websites.