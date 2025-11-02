Pennsylvania's Affordable Lake Getaway Near Erie Boasts Quiet Camping And Small-Town Vibes
Pennsylvania only claims a 77-mile strip of Lake Erie's shore, but it makes the most of this limited real estate. This is where you'll find the charming and walkable port city of Erie and quaint lakeside villages like the tranquil retreat of Avonia. It's also a year-round destination for outdoor adventures thanks to spots like Presque Isle, a National Natural Landmark that's unique habitats are home to the highest density of rare and endangered species of any area in Pennsylvania. And not all the region's hidden gems are right along the lakeshore. About 22 miles inland from Erie is the rural community of Union City. It's best-known as the site of Canadohta Lake, which — though much smaller than Lake Erie — is Pennsylvania's second-largest natural lake, and an affordable destination for fishing, sailing, and a host of other outdoor recreation.
Union City started as Miles Mills in the late 18th century, when early settler William Miles built a sawmill to process the lumber harvested in the region. That abundant wood paved the way for it to become The Chair Center of the World in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, when about a dozen furniture manufacturers operated in Union City. Modern Union City is known more for atmosphere than industry, with a compact, walkable downtown whose laid-back vibes make it perfect for a relaxing retreat.
Most people get to Union City via Erie, which has an international airport and an Amtrak station with daily stops by the Lake Shore Limited that runs between Boston and Chicago. It's also an easy trip from other nearby urban centers, roughly two hours away from Pittsburgh, Cleveland, or Buffalo. And it's certainly worth the drive for avid anglers, history buffs, or anyone looking for an affordable escape from the bustle of the city.
Enjoying Canadohta Lake
Canadohta Lake's history stretches back thousands of years, to when glaciers carved out the basin the lake now fills. It went through two names (Washington Lake and Oil Creek Lake) before the current moniker was bestowed in 1894 in honor of Chief Canadaughta, a leader from the Cornplanter Seneca who camped around the lake and skimmed oil from its surface before European settlers arrived.
Today, Canadohta Lake's pristine water and 3 miles of sparsely populated shoreline feature a full array of outdoor recreation. You can swim at the Elmwood Park public beach, go down the waterslide at Canadohta Lake Park, or rent an inner tube or boat to head out on the water. It's particularly renowned as a fishing spot, stocked yearly with species like walleye, bass, perch, and pike. Ice fishing is a favorite winter pastime, especially during the annual Ice Tourney every February. There are plenty of other events on Canadohta Lake throughout the year, too, like the annual Kayak Dice Run every June or the Rubber Ducky Race and Light Up the Lake Night boat parade at the end of each summer. Many lake events are hosted by the Frog Pond restaurant, where you can also hear live music on weekend nights or enjoy some wood fired pizza while admiring the lake views.
If you want to stay right around Canadohta Lake, Higby's Campground on the lake's eastern shore has a range of options, from affordable primitive campsites to charming cottages. Campground guests also have access to the private boat dock and amenities like an in-ground pool, playground, and game room. You'll find more cottages down the shore at The Pier (formerly Pier 66), which also has a dock where you can rent a boat during your stay.
Experience Union City's small-town charm
While Canadohta Lake is the area's main draw, it's not the only reason to visit Union City. You can learn about the area's past at the Union City Historical Society Museum, that's extensive collection is unique in northwestern Pennsylvania. The museum is free and opens for visitors on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from April through November. If you're looking for more history, you can take a 15-minute drive to Waterford, a colonial borough known for historic landmarks and charming cafes.
Union City's Main Street is a thriving stretch of independent shops and restaurants. French Creek Mercantile is an antique shop with a variety of unique treasures at great prices. You can also get one-of-a-kind souvenirs at Union City's artisan shops. Head to Brown Stone Studio for handmade pottery and custom stained glass. Main Street Art Center sells paintings and handcrafts from local artists and hosts workshops like the Tuesday Open Studios. Family-run Creative Carvings sells hand-made jewelry and woodcrafts. You can check out their handiwork while exploring downtown thanks to the life-sized carvings of figures like a fisherman, policeman, and mailman that artist and owner Blain Blakeslee has displayed across the Union City business district.
If you work up an appetite checking out the shops, there are plenty of locally owned restaurants to sate it. Start your day with a coffee from The Buzz of Union City Cafe, which also serves sandwiches and sweets through the afternoon. Countryside Grille is a local favorite for classic American fare, with a homey atmosphere to match its menu of classics like zuppa soup and hot roast beef sandwiches. To wind down in the evening, you can grab a drink at Kim's Townhouse, which also offers entertainment like pool tables and live music (and a menu of from-scratch burgers).