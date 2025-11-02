Pennsylvania's Affordable Lake Getaway Near Erie Boasts Quiet Camping And Small-Town Vibes

Pennsylvania only claims a 77-mile strip of Lake Erie's shore, but it makes the most of this limited real estate. This is where you'll find the charming and walkable port city of Erie and quaint lakeside villages like the tranquil retreat of Avonia. It's also a year-round destination for outdoor adventures thanks to spots like Presque Isle, a National Natural Landmark that's unique habitats are home to the highest density of rare and endangered species of any area in Pennsylvania. And not all the region's hidden gems are right along the lakeshore. About 22 miles inland from Erie is the rural community of Union City. It's best-known as the site of Canadohta Lake, which — though much smaller than Lake Erie — is Pennsylvania's second-largest natural lake, and an affordable destination for fishing, sailing, and a host of other outdoor recreation.

Union City started as Miles Mills in the late 18th century, when early settler William Miles built a sawmill to process the lumber harvested in the region. That abundant wood paved the way for it to become The Chair Center of the World in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, when about a dozen furniture manufacturers operated in Union City. Modern Union City is known more for atmosphere than industry, with a compact, walkable downtown whose laid-back vibes make it perfect for a relaxing retreat.

Most people get to Union City via Erie, which has an international airport and an Amtrak station with daily stops by the Lake Shore Limited that runs between Boston and Chicago. It's also an easy trip from other nearby urban centers, roughly two hours away from Pittsburgh, Cleveland, or Buffalo. And it's certainly worth the drive for avid anglers, history buffs, or anyone looking for an affordable escape from the bustle of the city.