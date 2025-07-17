Set Between Cleveland And Buffalo Is Quaint Pennsylvania Borough With Colonial Charm And Cozy Cafés
The Great Lakes region is chock-full of eclectic charm and unexpected whimsicality. Take this admission-free amusement park hidden on the coast of Lake Erie or the "Walleye Capital of the World" in an Ohio city between Cleveland and Toledo. Or, take another Great Lakes option on the northwest corner of Pennsylvania just a rock's toss from Lake Erie. Smack dab in the middle of Cleveland and Buffalo, discover a borough riddled with war history and small town allure.
A stroll through Waterford, Pennsylvania brings visitors back in time for a rich cultural experience with plenty of dining spots to keep them satiated. Home to a rich past of historical visitors like a young George Washington, Waterford's tourists come to town for the localized United States history and stay a bit longer for the delicious baked goods and hot cups of coffee.
On a stretch of land along French Creek State Park, a tributary of the Allegheny River, French soldiers created Fort LeBoeuf in 1753. More then two centuries later, new visitors can experience well-preserved pieces of French and Indian War history at the Fort LeBoeuf Museum, Judson House and other spots that showcase consequential pieces of America's past. To catapult yourself back to the present day, there are plenty of modern attractions in Waterford, from wineries and coffee shops to drive-in movie theaters and day spas.
Historical landmarks with contemporary cuisine
Roughly 300 years ago, Amos Janney, a Quaker from Bucks County, founded Waterford, Pennsylvania. Today, the borough bordering Lake Erie holds remnants of much of its colonial history with plenty of fresh spark in its local dining, accommodations and attractions.
For history buffs, Waterford is a hub of 1700s paraphernalia with ample opportunity to learn about life in this once divisive corner of the world. When Captain Francois Le Mercier began construction of Fort LeBoeuf in July of 1753, he could not have anticipated that his efforts to protect French interests would be memorialized on the same grounds centuries later. To get another sample of French and Indian war efforts, venture to the original site of the French Fort LeBoeuf and walk through the French and Indian War Museum. Afterward, check out the Eagle Hotel, one of the first commercial buildings on High Street constructed in 1826 and presently preserved by the Waterford Historical Society.
The French and Indian War isn't the only American war effort represented in Waterford. The town totes Civil War history as well, including a dedication to a Waterford native, Colonel Strong Vincent, who perished in Gettysburg at the age of 26. Throughout U.S. history, Waterford has played a key role in a slew of war efforts, and its contributions are a major part of the town it is today.
Local fare and recreation
Once you've become a French and Indian War expert, there are plenty of non-historic ways to experience Waterford. To start your day, feast on a bagel with cream cheese and a cup of coffee at The Outpost Craft Coffee Shop. Enjoy a glass of wine and shoot some pool at Jade Winery or grab a pint of beer and some classic American fare at Wagon Wheel Bar and Grill. To indulge in nostalgia without going all the way back to the 18th century, buckle up and see a double feature at the Sunset Drive-In Theater for a different flavor of Americana. If you get hungry after your meal at the Wagon Wheel, there is plenty to choose from at the drive-in theater's snack bar. To unwind after all the good food and historical excitement, get pampered with a massage, manicure or facial at one of Waterford's day spas.
Since Waterford sits between two major Great Lakes cities, getting there on the highway is simple. From Cleveland, take I-90 East for roughly 100 miles. If you're coming from Buffalo in the opposite direction, take 1-90 West for the same distance. To fly into town, the closest airport is the Erie International Airport just 30 minutes north.
After you've become acquainted with Waterford and its local appeal, consider driving just 15 minutes past Cleveland for this underrated, walkable Ohio city on Lake Erie's coast with Victorian-Era charm. Just remember to leave your musket at Fort LeBoeuf.