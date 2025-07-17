Set Between Cleveland And Buffalo Is Quaint Pennsylvania Borough With Colonial Charm And Cozy Cafés

The Great Lakes region is chock-full of eclectic charm and unexpected whimsicality. Take this admission-free amusement park hidden on the coast of Lake Erie or the "Walleye Capital of the World" in an Ohio city between Cleveland and Toledo. Or, take another Great Lakes option on the northwest corner of Pennsylvania just a rock's toss from Lake Erie. Smack dab in the middle of Cleveland and Buffalo, discover a borough riddled with war history and small town allure.

A stroll through Waterford, Pennsylvania brings visitors back in time for a rich cultural experience with plenty of dining spots to keep them satiated. Home to a rich past of historical visitors like a young George Washington, Waterford's tourists come to town for the localized United States history and stay a bit longer for the delicious baked goods and hot cups of coffee.

On a stretch of land along French Creek State Park, a tributary of the Allegheny River, French soldiers created Fort LeBoeuf in 1753. More then two centuries later, new visitors can experience well-preserved pieces of French and Indian War history at the Fort LeBoeuf Museum, Judson House and other spots that showcase consequential pieces of America's past. To catapult yourself back to the present day, there are plenty of modern attractions in Waterford, from wineries and coffee shops to drive-in movie theaters and day spas.