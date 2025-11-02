Louisiana's Secret Canal City Near New Orleans Is A Gulf Coast Fishing Paradise

New Orleans offers a specific Louisiana experience that draws curious visitors looking to experience its incredible live jazz, mouthwatering eats, and unique architecture. But the bustling city isn't the only must-see destination in the state. If you want to uncover more of the region's rich culture, you need to venture beyond NOLA.

By leaving the city for a day or more, you can discover Madisonville, a charming riverfront treasure with seafood and festivals. Or you could end up in Jean Lafitte, a quiet Louisiana fishing town near the Gulf Coast. These Gulf Coast towns and cities are fishing meccas, and few provide an angler's paradise better than Venice. Not to be mistaken with the original Venice in Italy, Louisiana's Venice sits at the mouth of the Mississippi River right on the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump).

This prime location makes it the ideal fishing destination. You can enjoy both inshore and offshore fishing via boat or pull on your waders to fish around nearby Breton Island. When it comes to inshore fishing, the sprawling marshes and bayous are home to trout and redfish that draw anglers from across the country. Thanks to the abundance of marine life from the intermingling river and gulf ecosystems, it's easy to catch your limit of speckled trout, redfish, and bass on any given day while inshore fishing around the Delta National Wildlife Refuge or the Grand Bayou.