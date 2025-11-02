Louisiana's Secret Canal City Near New Orleans Is A Gulf Coast Fishing Paradise
New Orleans offers a specific Louisiana experience that draws curious visitors looking to experience its incredible live jazz, mouthwatering eats, and unique architecture. But the bustling city isn't the only must-see destination in the state. If you want to uncover more of the region's rich culture, you need to venture beyond NOLA.
By leaving the city for a day or more, you can discover Madisonville, a charming riverfront treasure with seafood and festivals. Or you could end up in Jean Lafitte, a quiet Louisiana fishing town near the Gulf Coast. These Gulf Coast towns and cities are fishing meccas, and few provide an angler's paradise better than Venice. Not to be mistaken with the original Venice in Italy, Louisiana's Venice sits at the mouth of the Mississippi River right on the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump).
This prime location makes it the ideal fishing destination. You can enjoy both inshore and offshore fishing via boat or pull on your waders to fish around nearby Breton Island. When it comes to inshore fishing, the sprawling marshes and bayous are home to trout and redfish that draw anglers from across the country. Thanks to the abundance of marine life from the intermingling river and gulf ecosystems, it's easy to catch your limit of speckled trout, redfish, and bass on any given day while inshore fishing around the Delta National Wildlife Refuge or the Grand Bayou.
Adrenaline-pumping offshore fishing in Venice, Louisiana
If you're looking for the adrenaline rush that comes with reeling in a fighting game fish off the side of a boat, Venice's offshore fishing will provide the goods. Have you ever wanted to reel in a yellowfin tuna? You have a chance of doing that here practically any day of the year. But if you want to snag a trophy-size tuna, you're better off heading out between December and March.
You can jump aboard a dedicated yellowfin tuna fishing charter to find all the best spots. There are also charters available for catching blue and white marlin, which usually run between April and November. Offshore anglers in Venice aren't just looking for these two species, though. Red and black grouper are also up for grabs during winter and fall, while red snapper provide exciting deep-water fishing during summer. Venice is truly a year-round fishing paradise.
Summer is also tarpon season in Venice, where you'll find Louisiana's Tarpon Triangle. This is a collection of three fishing spots renowned for catching prized trophy fish: Southwest Pass, the Empire Canal, and Grand Bayou. While offshore anglers might be catching snapper or tuna during this time of year, inshore anglers are fishing the depths for tarpon. Fishing is so popular here that charters make up 13 of the top 15 things to do on Tripadvisor.
Venice, Louisiana's rustic seafood dining and waterside stays
When you're not out on the water, you're going to want somewhere to eat and rest your head. Changes Restaurants LLC caters to the crowd with its traditional seafood dishes, including the oh-so-popular charbroiled oysters. The restaurant has a great fishing town look with wooden decorations and outdoor seating, as well as artwork on the walls. Don't pass up on the boudin egg rolls or the fried catfish if you want something local.
There's plenty of fun to be had at Venice's two mainstay bars, which sit side by side on the main drag. Den Lounge is a local favorite, where you'll see familiar faces sitting at the bar or standing around the pool tables. They also grill up some exceptional seafood to go with the ice-cold beer, including oysters and shrimp. Hartt's Old Cypress Bar is great for sitting outside with a beer after fishing. It's a laid-back hangout where you might see people peeling shrimp outside and eating them fresh while catching up on the day's activities.
Venice has a few accommodation options, including an RV park and the waterfront Venice Blue Crab Lodge. The latter is highly rated among keen anglers because it provides private access for people with their own boats to get out on the water. The lodge also has a fish cleaning station and two comfortable cabins for up to seven people each. Venice is only a 1.5-hour drive from New Orleans, so it's a manageable day trip if you prefer staying in the city. You could even book a night at New Orleans' haunted Airbnb near Bourbon Street (if you're brave enough). If you're flying in from out of state, the nearest major airport is Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, located just outside New Orleans and about a two-hour drive from Venice.