Situated Between Baton Rouge And New Orleans Is A Charming Riverfront Treasure With Seafood And Festivals

Those familiar with the topography of New Orleans know that the Crescent City sits along both the Mississippi River and Lake Pontchartrain. As one of the largest lakes in the United States (behind the Great Lakes), the northern edge of Lake Pontchartrain is full of small towns and hidden gems, including the often-overlooked treasure that is Madisonville.

Madisonville is surrounded by other beautiful destinations, with the underrated town just on the other side of Highway 190 from "Louisiana's lakeside retreat," aka the city of Mandeville. It's also just south of Covington, a charming city offering cute cafes and artsy vibes. Keeping up with its neighboring areas, Madisonville boasts the unique distinction of bordering both the lake and the Tchefuncte River, making it a delightful spot that's perfect for a weekend getaway.

However, it's not just Madisonville's proximity to water that makes it appealing. The town knows how to host a celebration, like the Wooden Boat Festival or the Mardi Gras Boat Parade. Madisonville is also home to some fantastic restaurants that can give even the gourmand-friendly New Orleans a run for its money. Overall, for quiet, laid-back lakeside and riverfront charm, Madisonville has you covered.