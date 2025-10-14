Spirits Linger At New Orleans' Haunted Airbnb Near Beignets, Boutiques, And Bourbon Street
New Orleans, Louisiana, is crawling with spirits. It's not for nothing that this bustling destination has been referred to as the "most haunted city" in America. There are ghosts to be found just about everywhere in The Big Easy, even in Airbnbs like the Parks-Bowman Mansion. Located in the Garden District, famed for its lavish homes and unique architecture, this dazzling abode dates back to 1884. The Parks-Bowman Mansion is within walking distance of Magazine Street, where visitors will find eateries like The Vintage (whose specialty is beignets) and various boutiques, including Fleurty Girl, where you can shop for gifts. Not to mention that Bourbon Street, arguably the epicenter of nightlife in New Orleans, is a short drive away.
Although there's no denying its prime location, visitors may get more than they bargained for when they stay at the Parks-Bowman Mansion. Named one of the most haunted Airbnbs in the country by Time Out and a slew of other publications, the spirit of a girl with dark hair reportedly lingers in this Victorian structure. Speaking to Airbnb Newsroom in 2017, owner Adrienne Parks revealed that she believes the ghost, who is known to don a yellow dress, is one of the daughters of the first family who lived in the 19th-century home.
In a video with reporter Charlie Neff, Parks stated (via YouTube), "People see her all over the place but mostly in The Haunted Bedroom, which is up on the third floor." If you're brave enough, you can book this specific room for your next vacation to New Orleans.
Previous guests say they have had paranormal experiences at New Orleans' Parks-Bowman Mansion
The Parks-Bowman Mansion is adorned with art and traditional-style furnishings that embolden its vintage charm. The Haunted Bedroom, on the other hand, features a spooky-inspired yet cozy aesthetic. Inside the space, you'll discover a queen bed, shelves filled with books, and a TV. Plus, there is a private bathroom and a mini fridge. Not to mention that it has a lush outdoor pool that is open to guests, as well as spacious porches that are a defining hallmark of Victorian homes. Put simply, the Parks-Bowman Mansion has character and provides a welcoming space where tourists can unwind as they explore New Orleans–that is, if they don't mind the idea of potentially sharing a space with an otherworldly resident.
With a 4.91-star rating on Airbnb, countless reviewers praise the beauty of the Parks-Bowman Mansion, as well as Parks' hospitality (she and her husband live on the property). While many say they did not encounter the ghost, others claim to have had or believed they had paranormal experiences while staying in The Haunted Bedroom. "Pool was fantastic during the heat. And we even had a fun little interaction with the ghost! (She really liked my daughters change purse and dumped it's contents on our bed two separate nights while we were asleep :)," wrote an individual on the platform.
Another user, who explained that they were woken up in the early morning, said, "Out of nowhere a book that was sitting perfectly on the shelf moved off the shelf very quickly and fell to the floor." Dare to stay in The Haunted Bedroom? At the time of this writing, one night will set you back less than $200.
There are two other rooms available at the Parks-Bowman Mansion in New Orleans
There are other spooky things to keep in mind about the mansion. According to Airbnb Newsroom, the home is the final resting place of the unnamed ghost girl who roams its halls. In her interview with Neff, Parks spoke briefly about other unexplained occurrences connected to the spirit that guests have had. "A lot of people have heard footsteps, some people hear her singing a lullaby, and some people have seen orbs floating around," she said. However, if the thought of spending a night in The Haunted Bedroom is too much for you or if it's booked out, The Library and The Red Room on the second floor are also options.
Like The Haunted Bedroom, both are highly rated, have similar amenities (including queen beds and private bathrooms), and pricing. What sets them apart is their distinct decor and design. The Library has gorgeous floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, while The Red Room features an elegant Victorian-style atmosphere. Ghosts and old-world appeal aside, the Parks-Bowman Mansion is centrally located, allowing you to discover all that New Orleans has to offer with ease.
Magazine Street is a 10-minute stroll away. Likewise, you can catch the Saint Charles Streetcar (route 12) to Bourbon Street and the French Quarter, a few blocks away at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Saint Charles Avenue. Additionally, the Commander's Palace — a renowned Creole restaurant — and Lafayette Cemetery No. 1 are a five-minute walk from the Parks-Bowman Mansion. The latter is temporarily closed at the time of this writing, but you can always take the Saint Charles Streetcar to the French Quarter to reach St. Louis Cemetery No. 1, a "haunted" site with mystical legends and a legacy of voodoo.