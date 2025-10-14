Spirits Linger At New Orleans' Haunted Airbnb Near Beignets, Boutiques, And Bourbon Street

New Orleans, Louisiana, is crawling with spirits. It's not for nothing that this bustling destination has been referred to as the "most haunted city" in America. There are ghosts to be found just about everywhere in The Big Easy, even in Airbnbs like the Parks-Bowman Mansion. Located in the Garden District, famed for its lavish homes and unique architecture, this dazzling abode dates back to 1884. The Parks-Bowman Mansion is within walking distance of Magazine Street, where visitors will find eateries like The Vintage (whose specialty is beignets) and various boutiques, including Fleurty Girl, where you can shop for gifts. Not to mention that Bourbon Street, arguably the epicenter of nightlife in New Orleans, is a short drive away.

Although there's no denying its prime location, visitors may get more than they bargained for when they stay at the Parks-Bowman Mansion. Named one of the most haunted Airbnbs in the country by Time Out and a slew of other publications, the spirit of a girl with dark hair reportedly lingers in this Victorian structure. Speaking to Airbnb Newsroom in 2017, owner Adrienne Parks revealed that she believes the ghost, who is known to don a yellow dress, is one of the daughters of the first family who lived in the 19th-century home.

In a video with reporter Charlie Neff, Parks stated (via YouTube), "People see her all over the place but mostly in The Haunted Bedroom, which is up on the third floor." If you're brave enough, you can book this specific room for your next vacation to New Orleans.