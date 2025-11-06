This Safe Pennsylvania Borough Is Surrounded By Rolling Hills, Natural Beauty, And A Friendly Community

40 miles from Allentown, a thriving, artsy Pennsylvania city, and 98 miles from Philadelphia National Airport stands the peaceful, friendly hamlet of Orwigsburg, Pennsylvania. Surrounded by rolling hills, Orwigsburg is a rural, residential area with a population of around 3,000. This is a self-proclaimed 'true American hometown' where people can settle down, raise a family, and have that quintessential small-town experience. According to Orwigsburg's government website, this is the kind of place that people don't leave, where multiple generations have known their neighbors for their whole lives. Orwigsburg also prides itself on the town's low crime rate, relaxed pace of life, and caring residents.

Orwigsburg doesn't have public transport options, so it's easiest to travel to and around town via car. If that's not possible, you can catch a bus to nearby Hamburg from Reading or Allentown and then take a taxi from Hamburg to Orwigsburg. Accommodation options within Orwigsburg are pretty sparse, but there are some cute Airbnbs available. You can find also find hotels in Pottsville, Hamburg, and other nearby towns. If you'd prefer to camp, drive four miles to Christmas Pines Campground or 15 miles to Mountain Springs Camping Resort.