This Safe Pennsylvania Borough Is Surrounded By Rolling Hills, Natural Beauty, And A Friendly Community
40 miles from Allentown, a thriving, artsy Pennsylvania city, and 98 miles from Philadelphia National Airport stands the peaceful, friendly hamlet of Orwigsburg, Pennsylvania. Surrounded by rolling hills, Orwigsburg is a rural, residential area with a population of around 3,000. This is a self-proclaimed 'true American hometown' where people can settle down, raise a family, and have that quintessential small-town experience. According to Orwigsburg's government website, this is the kind of place that people don't leave, where multiple generations have known their neighbors for their whole lives. Orwigsburg also prides itself on the town's low crime rate, relaxed pace of life, and caring residents.
Orwigsburg doesn't have public transport options, so it's easiest to travel to and around town via car. If that's not possible, you can catch a bus to nearby Hamburg from Reading or Allentown and then take a taxi from Hamburg to Orwigsburg. Accommodation options within Orwigsburg are pretty sparse, but there are some cute Airbnbs available. You can find also find hotels in Pottsville, Hamburg, and other nearby towns. If you'd prefer to camp, drive four miles to Christmas Pines Campground or 15 miles to Mountain Springs Camping Resort.
History and community activities in Orwigsburg
Orwigsburg was founded in 1796 and was originally named after founder Gottfried Orwig's son Peter. The town expanded in the 1800s when it was incorporated as a borough. By the early 1900s, Orwigsburg had 11 shoe factories, four knitting mills, a cigar factory, two schools, and four churches. You can learn all about the local history by visiting Orwigsburg Historical Society & Museum. And for more local Pennsylvanian history, take a 45 mile trip to see Hopewell Furnace, a national historic site preserving America's earliest industrial heritage.
Orwigsburg has a lot of town spirit, and there are a bunch of community-focused activities held throughout the year. These include an egg hunt at Easter, a community yard sale in May, a salsa night in July, a heritage day in September, a Halloween parade in October, and a festival of lights in December. There is also a farmers market which runs between May and October, so head over there for your fresh ingredients. In addition, there are a bunch of clubs that townspeople can join to get to know like-minded neighbors, such as a chess club, a knitting club, a Lego club, and a trivia night. If you fancy buying some one-of-a-kind antiques or handicrafts, head over to Studio 895 or Vintage 61 Storehouse.
Nature and days out in Orwigsburg
Located in the midst of Pennsylvania's rolling hills, Orwigsburg is a great destination for outdoor lovers. This town is home to seven trails, parks, and green spaces rich with natural beauty. These include Fishers Dam, a cute park where you can relax on a bench and watch ducks paddle as the fountain sprays in the lake, and Albright's Woods, which sports a trail leading past a children's playground and into the woods. Get to know the area by taking the short stroll along Orwigsburg Lions Walking Trail, staring from the Community Memorial Hall.
For wildlife and mountain views, travel seven miles to Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, the world's first refuge for birds of prey, and take a hike through the lush countryside while enjoying the expansive view via multiple look-out points to suit all fitness levels. This is obviously a great place for bird watching, and it has a visitors center where you can learn more about the raptors which seek refuge in this beautiful landscape.