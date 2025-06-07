The World's First Refuge For Birds Of Prey Is A Breathtaking Pennsylvania Mountain Sanctuary
Today, when visiting the peaceful wildlife sanctuary of Hawk Mountain in Pennsylvania, one would never know that this once was, essentially, a graveyard for raptors that were hunted for sport. Nowadays, species such as bald eagles, golden eagles, peregrine falcons, and more soar over the wider Kittatinny Ridge during their passage on the migratory superhighway known as the Atlantic Flyway or hunt happily in the wilds around Hawk Mountain. Conservationists and scientists rescue and research various raptors here while visitors come to experience the panoramic views, mature forests, and engaging raptor exhibits at the world's oldest sanctuary for birds of prey.
As one of the best birdwatching destinations the U.S. has to offer, Hawk Mountain sees over 18,000 birds of prey during their twice-yearly migrations. It's also a paradise for smaller, local songbirds. Thanks to several conservationists, including a New York socialite, this once-forgotten Pennsylvania mountain favored by local hunters would become one of the catalysts for the modern conservation movement, in addition to becoming an example for wildlife sanctuaries throughout the country and the world.
The history of Hawk Mountain
Hawk Mountain may be one of North America's first wildlife refuges, like Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge in Florida, but it didn't start that way. In fact, it was sort of the opposite. Thanks to the many thousands of birds of prey that migrate over Hawk Mountain both in the spring and the autumn, it was once a favored hunting ground for locals. Back in the 1930s, birds of prey (or predators in general) were seen as pests, and excess killing was encouraged to purge the population — there was even a $5 bounty for each dead goshawk killed on Hawk Mountain (which is the equivalent of over $100 in 2025).
In 1934, Hawk Mountain seemed destined to stay an eerie raptor dead zone. But then photos of this gruesome site, taken by amateur ornithologist Richard Pough, made their way to conservationist Rosalie Edge, who grew concerned about the impact of overzealous raptor hunting on the greater Kittatinny Ridge. Edge also happened to be a wealthy New York socialite, which enabled her to lease 1,400 acres of Hawk Mountain and put an end to the hunting. Edge installed two bird enthusiasts, Maurice and Irma Broun, as wardens and founded the nonprofit Hawk Mountain Sanctuary Association. The sanctuary has since grown to 2,600 acres and receives over 60,000 visitors per year.
In the 1960s, Rachel Carson utilized yearly Hawk Mountain migration counts indicating a lowering eagle population to demonstrate the devastating impacts of the insecticide DDT and wrote what many consider the seminal book for modern conservation: "Silent Spring." Carson warned of what a future without birds would look like, a future that seemed all too real in the 1960s, and unfortunately, seems all too real now.
Hawk Mountain today
Today, Hawk Mountain is a stellar example of conservation, not to mention the power of one individual using their wealth for good (billionaires of the present, take note). It's also quite a draw for visitors of the Lehigh Valley, a mountainous Pennsylvania region dotted with charming cities and endless scenic trails. Hawk Mountain provides educational opportunities for all ages, both in the form of rescued raptors (like hawks) and interactive activities. Hawk Mountain also has eight miles of incredible hiking trails offering expansive views of the valley. To see the thousands of eagles, hawks, and falcons during their north and south migrations, plan to visit on a windy day (when the raptors use the air to cruise) in the spring or autumn.
The nearest city to Hawk Mountain is Allentown, about 45 minutes east of the sanctuary. Allentown is also home to Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE), the nearest airport to Hawk Mountain, also about 45 minutes away. Philadelphia is approximately 1.5 hours southeast of Hawk Mountain, which makes the sanctuary a doable day trip from the City of Brotherly Love. Hawk Mountain doesn't have any accommodations on site, but there are a variety of charming country inns nearby, like the Bird's Nest, a Victorian bed-and-breakfast just down the road from the sanctuary.