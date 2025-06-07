The World's First Refuge For Birds Of Prey Is A Breathtaking Pennsylvania Mountain Sanctuary

Hawk Mountain may be one of North America's first wildlife refuges, like Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge in Florida, but it didn't start that way. In fact, it was sort of the opposite. Thanks to the many thousands of birds of prey that migrate over Hawk Mountain both in the spring and the autumn, it was once a favored hunting ground for locals. Back in the 1930s, birds of prey (or predators in general) were seen as pests, and excess killing was encouraged to purge the population — there was even a $5 bounty for each dead goshawk killed on Hawk Mountain (which is the equivalent of over $100 in 2025).

In 1934, Hawk Mountain seemed destined to stay an eerie raptor dead zone. But then photos of this gruesome site, taken by amateur ornithologist Richard Pough, made their way to conservationist Rosalie Edge, who grew concerned about the impact of overzealous raptor hunting on the greater Kittatinny Ridge. Edge also happened to be a wealthy New York socialite, which enabled her to lease 1,400 acres of Hawk Mountain and put an end to the hunting. Edge installed two bird enthusiasts, Maurice and Irma Broun, as wardens and founded the nonprofit Hawk Mountain Sanctuary Association. The sanctuary has since grown to 2,600 acres and receives over 60,000 visitors per year.

In the 1960s, Rachel Carson utilized yearly Hawk Mountain migration counts indicating a lowering eagle population to demonstrate the devastating impacts of the insecticide DDT and wrote what many consider the seminal book for modern conservation: "Silent Spring." Carson warned of what a future without birds would look like, a future that seemed all too real in the 1960s, and unfortunately, seems all too real now.