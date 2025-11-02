One Of Georgia's Wealthiest Suburbs In 2025 Is A Slice Of Small-Town Charm Tucked Away In Atlanta

Atlanta has pockets of chic neighborhoods with upscale shopping and a vibrant nightlife scene; however, there is one wealthy suburb in ATL that is quite different from the rest. Milton, Georgia is the kind of place that strips away the glitz and glamour of the bustling city life and goes back to the Peach State's southern roots. It's a rural town just under one hour away from the world's busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, showing locals and visitors another side of the state's biggest metropolis.

According to the city's website, it has about 41,000 residents, offering a cozy vibe; although, don't underestimate its size. Forbes listed Milton as the third richest city in Georgia. The publication looked at median and mean household incomes, the number of homes and their median value, as well as the median property taxes paid; the data was taken from the U.S. Census Bureau's five-year community survey. The suburb may be small, but the residents are a driving force to the town's success, with a median household income of $136,020.

Beyond the prosperity, its small-town charm gives its homeowners and renters a tranquil place to live. It has a large equestrian interest and city-wide events that bring people together outside of the stables. Milton is the place where visitors go to escape and locals move to experience a peaceful, yet luxurious lifestyle.