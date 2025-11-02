One Of Georgia's Wealthiest Suburbs In 2025 Is A Slice Of Small-Town Charm Tucked Away In Atlanta
Atlanta has pockets of chic neighborhoods with upscale shopping and a vibrant nightlife scene; however, there is one wealthy suburb in ATL that is quite different from the rest. Milton, Georgia is the kind of place that strips away the glitz and glamour of the bustling city life and goes back to the Peach State's southern roots. It's a rural town just under one hour away from the world's busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, showing locals and visitors another side of the state's biggest metropolis.
According to the city's website, it has about 41,000 residents, offering a cozy vibe; although, don't underestimate its size. Forbes listed Milton as the third richest city in Georgia. The publication looked at median and mean household incomes, the number of homes and their median value, as well as the median property taxes paid; the data was taken from the U.S. Census Bureau's five-year community survey. The suburb may be small, but the residents are a driving force to the town's success, with a median household income of $136,020.
Beyond the prosperity, its small-town charm gives its homeowners and renters a tranquil place to live. It has a large equestrian interest and city-wide events that bring people together outside of the stables. Milton is the place where visitors go to escape and locals move to experience a peaceful, yet luxurious lifestyle.
What it's like to live in one of the richest Georgia cities
Living in Milton feels like watching your favorite family-friendly, binge-worthy Netflix series that takes place in a small southern town — think: "Ginny and Georgia" (minus all the crime). Based on Forbes' findings, the median home value is $561,000. Under this budget, when you own a home here, you can expect yard space, a two-door garage, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and even a clubhouse with a pool and a tennis court (via Zillow). You'll be in a rather nicer neighborhood and live out your soap drama dreams, waving "hello" to neighbors and attending town events together.
According to Living Cost, the average cost of monthly living in Milton is near $5,800 for a family of four. If the median household, as per Forbes' study, is earning $136,020, that's around $11,300 per month, which makes for a pretty comfortable lifestyle. Locals can enjoy dining out, taking weekend trips, enrolling their kids in private lessons for certain activities, or having memberships to local clubs and equestrian centers. In Milton, wealth might be financial, but it takes on a whole new meaning for quality living.
Why locals love Milton's community lifestyle
From annual festivals to horseback rides and cycling around town, Milton offers an inviting and active atmosphere year-round. As per the Atlanta Business Chronicle, the city was ranked the highest for quality of life in Atlanta and the ninth highest in the South. One thing Milton is especially known for is its equestrian lifestyle. The city has tons of horse farms, as well as riding facilities, where both beginners and seasoned riders can enjoy lessons, competitions, and leisurely trail rides.
If you don't want to saddle up, but you still like a nice ride through the wilderness, you can find a community of cyclists, who not only peddle for fun, but also host annual rides in spring and summer, like the St. Paddy O'Pedal ride and Georgia 400 Ride. That's not the only event neighbors get together for. Every October, the town hosts a Crabapple Fest, which is a street festival that features more than 100 vendors, with music, food, and fun. It's a great way for others to showcase their business and pour into a town that is already pouring into them ten-fold.
