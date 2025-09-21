Atlanta's Enchanting Riverfront Suburb Is A Georgia Gem Full Of Parks, Hiking, And Great Restaurants

First and foremost, Sandy Springs focuses on blending nature with a vibrant cityscape. Overall, this Atlanta suburb has 16 unique parks and over 950 acres of green space, most of which is situated along the Chattahoochee River. This encompasses three sites within the greater Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, including East Palisades, Island Ford, and Powers Island. Each of these spots is excellent for hiking and walking, as they offer stunning views and challenging trails.

Another park that's great for river access and views is Morgan Falls Overlook Park, which features a picnic pavilion and a floating dock for visitors to launch a kayak, tube, or canoe into the river. The Marsh Creek Rain Garden is another haven for nature lovers with various eco-friendly features that focus on natural water filtration.

Spending the day hiking and walking along the river works up an appetite, and Sandy Springs has a diverse and delicious restaurant selection with over 100 independent eateries. Ray's on the River is the #1 option in town, according to Tripadvisor, and features fresh seafood options and gorgeous river views. Other international restaurants include Casi Cielo for Mexican cuisine, Top Korean BBQ, and La Petite Maison for decadent French dishes. If you're looking for American cuisine, Nowak's is a fabulous high-end steakhouse, and North River Tavern is perfect for pub grub and a frosty beer.