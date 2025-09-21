Atlanta's Enchanting Riverfront Suburb Is A Georgia Gem Full Of Parks, Hiking, And Great Restaurants
Atlanta is the epicenter of Georgia, from the movie industry to the world's largest aquarium to tons of world-class restaurants and shops. However, the greater metro area is full of charming towns and hidden gems, tucked along the Chattahoochee River. One such locale that's worth exploring is Sandy Springs, one of the largest riverfront suburbs in the city.
Located next to Peachtree Corners, the Georgia city with upscale retail, a lively park, and swim spots, Sandy Springs is just south of Alpharetta, the vibrant town with hip boutiques, restaurants, and nightlife. Because much of the city borders the Chattahoochee, it has incredible parks and hiking trails that make you feel like you're exploring a remote forest, far from the urban city that's right on Sandy Springs' doorstep. On top of this proximity to nature, this riverfront town has some of the best restaurants and shopping centers in the region.
Where to eat and drink in Sandy Springs, Georgia
First and foremost, Sandy Springs focuses on blending nature with a vibrant cityscape. Overall, this Atlanta suburb has 16 unique parks and over 950 acres of green space, most of which is situated along the Chattahoochee River. This encompasses three sites within the greater Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, including East Palisades, Island Ford, and Powers Island. Each of these spots is excellent for hiking and walking, as they offer stunning views and challenging trails.
Another park that's great for river access and views is Morgan Falls Overlook Park, which features a picnic pavilion and a floating dock for visitors to launch a kayak, tube, or canoe into the river. The Marsh Creek Rain Garden is another haven for nature lovers with various eco-friendly features that focus on natural water filtration.
Spending the day hiking and walking along the river works up an appetite, and Sandy Springs has a diverse and delicious restaurant selection with over 100 independent eateries. Ray's on the River is the #1 option in town, according to Tripadvisor, and features fresh seafood options and gorgeous river views. Other international restaurants include Casi Cielo for Mexican cuisine, Top Korean BBQ, and La Petite Maison for decadent French dishes. If you're looking for American cuisine, Nowak's is a fabulous high-end steakhouse, and North River Tavern is perfect for pub grub and a frosty beer.
Getting to Sandy Springs, Georgia
Sandy Springs is north of downtown Atlanta, about an hour away from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport by car. As far as accommodations go, the city has a few major chains within its borders, but there's a large cluster of hotels and motels near the I-285 and Highway 400 interchange. That means that no matter your budget or lodging preferences, you'll have plenty of options.
For the most part, the things to do in Sandy Springs are centered on its abundant parks and green spaces, but there are a few more options in town. Floating on the river is a popular activity, especially during the hotter parts of the year. Alternatively, visiting during the fall allows you to appreciate the colorful autumnal foliage, reflected in the Chattahoochee River, and avoid the thick, muggy weather that plagues the area in the warmer months. Being so close to downtown Atlanta also means that visitors have access to fun attractions like the World of Coke, the Georgia Aquarium, and one of Georgia's most-visited family attractions, Stone Mountain. Overall, with Sandy Springs as your base of operations, you'll be able to experience the best that the Atlanta Metro area has to offer, surrounded by delicious restaurants and parks.