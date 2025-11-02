This Underrated Ohio National Park Is A Must-Visit For Travelers Fascinated By Flight And Innovation

There's more to experience in Ohio beyond the river town of Cincinnati and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. This isn't simply a flyover state — and there is plenty of aviation history to discover here. Head to the Midwest city of Dayton for a trip to Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park, an underrated attraction operated by the National Park Service. The site commemorates the Wright Brothers, Wilbur and Orville Wright, along with poet Paul Laurence Dunbar, and is free to visit.

The Wright Brothers were inventors who achieved the first sustained and controlled flight with a powered airplane they built at their bicycle shop in Dayton. They tested their designs in Huffman Prairie in 1904 and 1905 — eventually, they flew the first practical airplane in 1905. Paul Laurence Dunbar was an author, poet, and longtime friend of the Wright Brothers; he published some 400 works which showcased his experiences as an African American in the U.S. The national park site pays tribute to his achievements as well.