This Underrated Ohio National Park Is A Must-Visit For Travelers Fascinated By Flight And Innovation
There's more to experience in Ohio beyond the river town of Cincinnati and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. This isn't simply a flyover state — and there is plenty of aviation history to discover here. Head to the Midwest city of Dayton for a trip to Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park, an underrated attraction operated by the National Park Service. The site commemorates the Wright Brothers, Wilbur and Orville Wright, along with poet Paul Laurence Dunbar, and is free to visit.
The Wright Brothers were inventors who achieved the first sustained and controlled flight with a powered airplane they built at their bicycle shop in Dayton. They tested their designs in Huffman Prairie in 1904 and 1905 — eventually, they flew the first practical airplane in 1905. Paul Laurence Dunbar was an author, poet, and longtime friend of the Wright Brothers; he published some 400 works which showcased his experiences as an African American in the U.S. The national park site pays tribute to his achievements as well.
What to see at Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park
The complex is a must-visit for anyone interested in aviation and innovation, and there are a lot of different areas to explore. Start your visit at the Wright-Dunbar Interpretive Center and watch the 30-minute film, "Wright Brothers On Great White Wings," which tells the daring tale of the Wright Brothers' invention. Exhibits throughout the rest of the museum continue to share the story of the two brothers. The Aviation Trail Parachute Museum on the second floor features artifacts from the parachute collection of Dave Gold, a parachute engineer and historian.
Just over half a mile away from the interpretive center is the Paul Laurence Dunbar House. It was originally owned by the poet's mother, and now features items and interpretive displays about his life.
The other major site to visit is Huffman Prairie Interpretive Center. This museum is centered on the Wright Brothers' creation of the first airplane and their flying school. Here, you can see a memorial on Wright Brothers Hill — an impressive 17-foot obelisk. Huffman Prairie is a short 10-mile drive from the Wright-Dunbar Interpretive Center.
Planning your visit to Dayton
Aside from the main venues operated by the National Park Service, there are a few other sites around Dayton that are a must for aviation enthusiasts. Hawthorn Hill is the grand mansion of Orville Wright — Wilbur Wright sadly died before the building was finished. The site is operated by Carillon Historical Park, and admission is by guided tour. Woodland Cemetery is the final resting place of the Wright Brothers and Paul Laurence Dunbar, and located south of downtown. The National Museum of the United States Air Force is the largest military aviation museum in the world, and located just three miles from Huffman Prairie.
Dayton International Airport is the most convenient major airport for visiting Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park. It's a 15-minute drive away from the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park. If you're using public transport, take bus 1, 2, or 4 from downtown; alternatively, it's about a 30-minute walk. However, it is easiest to have your own vehicle to travel to the different sites in the Dayton area. For more fun places to explore around Dayton, visit charming Vandalia for small-town vibes.