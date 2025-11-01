What Really Happens When A Plane Faces An Emergency Mid-Ocean, Per A Veteran Pilot

A reinforced door on a plane separates two entirely different worlds. On one side, a sealed tube full of shuffling flight attendants, crinkling snack bags, and likely some nervous flyers wondering what all those weird airplane noises mean. On the other side is the cockpit, one of the most disciplined workplaces in the world, full of technical rituals and vigilant monitoring to respond to the slightest changes in weather and aircraft conditions.

Anything from a bird strike to a medical incident on board can prompt the pilots to make an emergency landing, swiftly returning to land in order to protect passengers. But what if the flight is over the ocean when the emergency occurs? Veteran pilot and internet star Steven Schreiber from New Orleans offered some reassurance about such a situation in a TikTok.

"We train for that all the time," Schreiber said, responding to a commenter's question about what happens when there's an issue in the middle of a transatlantic flight. He explained that each flight follows "tracks," or pre-designated flight paths that both keep planes at a safe distance from one another and provide the planes with diversion routes to land if necessary. "You're never more than two hours at most from a suitable alternate [for landing]," he assured. Part of the pilots' training, he explained, is staying aware of these alternate diversions and constantly evaluating the most efficient way to reach one.