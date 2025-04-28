Nervous About Flying? Here's What An Expert Recommends To Feel Safe In The Air

A certain degree of nervousness around traveling is not at all unusual. Many travelers have had to work to stay calm in crowded airports. For some of us, though, the fear of flying is severe enough to make traveling a lot more unpleasant. From nausea, sweating, and fidgeting to full-blown panic attacks and obsessive thoughts about something going wrong during the flight, the fear can be crippling. To find out what people can do to overcome these fears or at least manage their anxiety enough to get through the flight, Islands spoke to licensed psychologist Dr. Menije of Woodland Hills Therapy.

Before we can talk about how to handle your fear of flying, it's important to understand where this anxiety comes from. Dr. Menije explained: "This anxiety stems from not being in control. For example, when someone is driving, they may be at risk of getting into a car accident, but this typically doesn't show up because they feel 'in control' behind the wheel, whereas when in an airplane, there is a complete loss of control, which tends to exacerbate the anxiety."