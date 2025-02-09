The Unsettling Reason Why Planes Typically Avoid Flying Over The Pacific Ocean

If you're booking one of the longest flights in the world, like New York to Manila, you might find yourself staring at the flight map on the back of the seat in front of you and wishing that your flight was going across the Pacific instead of seemingly taking a detour to fly over the North Pole. However, there are a few very good reasons that flights don't usually fly right over the vast Pacific Ocean. One of the most important reasons is that, thanks to the curvature of the Earth, flying over the Pacific may not be the shortcut that it seems like it is when you look at the map. There is a more unsettling reason, too, though. Because of ocean weather patterns and distance from anywhere to fuel up or land in an emergency, flying such a long distance over the ocean can be risky.

That doesn't mean that there aren't any flights that go over the Pacific Ocean. If you live in the United States and are on your way to a quintessential Australian vacation in Perth, you are probably going to spend a significant amount of the trip flying across the Pacific. It can be done — most flights just avoid it when possible.