The State Nicknamed The 'Crossroads Of America' Has The Best Quality Roads In The Entire Country
If you've ever lived in an area with car-swallowing potholes that never seem to let up, no matter the season, you'll understand that road quality can have a tremendous influence on one's quality of life, especially for commuters. Road conditions can also be a major factor in your travel experience, even if you're just passing through. If you're planning a journey by car, whether between a couple of states or a cross-country odyssey on America's longest road, it's worth mentioning that some states do it better than others. And the state bearing the nickname the "Crossroads of America" — Indiana — has the best-quality roads in the country.
A state's overall road quality is measured in terms of what percentage of its roads are rated in good condition. In 2025, research group Construction Coverage evaluated the data from the most recent report from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration, using the International Roughness Index as a guideline concerning the smoothness of the pavement, and it was Indiana that came out on top. Nearly 79% of Indiana's major roadways are considered to be in good condition, with roughly 18% in fair condition, leaving only 2.7% of its major roads in poor condition.
Road-tripping through Indiana and beyond
Before you review the clever packing hacks for your next long road trip, consider the states near Indiana whose roads also inspire road trip confidence. If you are considering driving cross country, perhaps keep to the north. A cluster of states along or near the northern border that are also in the top 10 make for a promising drive: Wyoming, South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana, and Idaho all scored above 95 in the percentage of major roadways in good or fair condition. An honorable mention goes to Minnesota, also along the northern border, which came in at No. 11. Rounding out the top 10 states are Kansas, Georgia, Alabama, and Vermont.
While Indiana may not be smack in the middle of the United States, a number of America's major highways do meet directly in its center, creating a definite crossroads pattern around the city of Indianapolis, making the "Crossroads of America" nickname a worthy one. Besides its excellent roads, Indiana's capital city also has another claim to fame in the travel department: the airport that takes the crown for the best customer service in America. Basically, Indiana is poised to make it easy for travelers, whether you're traveling to or through its major city.