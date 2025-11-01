The State Nicknamed The 'Crossroads Of America' Has The Best Quality Roads In The Entire Country

If you've ever lived in an area with car-swallowing potholes that never seem to let up, no matter the season, you'll understand that road quality can have a tremendous influence on one's quality of life, especially for commuters. Road conditions can also be a major factor in your travel experience, even if you're just passing through. If you're planning a journey by car, whether between a couple of states or a cross-country odyssey on America's longest road, it's worth mentioning that some states do it better than others. And the state bearing the nickname the "Crossroads of America" — Indiana — has the best-quality roads in the country.

A state's overall road quality is measured in terms of what percentage of its roads are rated in good condition. In 2025, research group Construction Coverage evaluated the data from the most recent report from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration, using the International Roughness Index as a guideline concerning the smoothness of the pavement, and it was Indiana that came out on top. Nearly 79% of Indiana's major roadways are considered to be in good condition, with roughly 18% in fair condition, leaving only 2.7% of its major roads in poor condition.