A Midwest Airport Takes The Crown Yet Again For The Best Customer Service In North America
Airports can be a stressful place. Parking is frustrating, food options may be limited, and you have to get there so early that you'll probably just be sitting around for hours. When an airport gets positive recognition, it's kind of a big deal. The Indianapolis International Airport (IND) in Indiana has gotten just that, and it's not the first time. In 2023, the Midwest travel hub was deemed one of the Best Airports in North America by the Airports Council International World (ACI World) for the 12th year in a row. The award is based on a survey of around 600,000 travelers and is measured on factors like how easy it is to navigate the airport, food and retail choices, cleanliness, and check-in processes. In 2023, the Indiana International Airport was also rated best in customer satisfaction for midsized airports in North America by J.D. Power. The rankings were based on the results of 27,147 traveler surveys. It even got an award for the Best Place to Work in Indiana from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.
There are plenty of amenities in this airport that you should utilize, from free wifi and charging stations to sensory rooms for relaxation and de-stressing. (Although, the FBI says you should be careful when charging phones in airports.) Even the front page of IND's website features easy-to-read charts with security wait times and the percentage of open parking spaces at the airport. That's pretty hard to beat.
The amenities at Indianapolis International Airport
If you're trying to unplug before a vacation, there are some features at the Indianapolis International Airport that can help. There is a meditation room, a park and walk lot just 10 minutes away from the terminal, and several walking paths on both sides of security for your health and wellness. There are three rooms for those that are nursing and relief areas for your furry friends if you're traveling with pets. The airport is accessible for all passengers, featuring signs in Braille, paging systems for the deaf and hard of hearing, accessible parking, wheelchair assistance, and more.
The airport also has great retail and food options. While you're waiting for your flight, you can check out stores like Tumi, Vineyard Vines, FAO Schwarz, iStore, and MAC for your makeup needs. If you're a little peckish, you'll find food spots like Ben's Soft Pretzels, Hot Box Pizza, The Farmer's Market, The Tap Brewery, Shapiro's Delicatessen, and, of course, McDonald's and Starbucks. Stop by Harry & Izzy's for their famous St. Elmo's spicy shrimp cocktail.
The official website can also help you get ready for your flight with maps of the airport's terminals, parking lots, and walking paths. You can even get a guide of the public art on display (and there is a lot of it). It also has travel tips to help manage stress and specific information for those who are pregnant, caregivers, people flying with pets, or first-time fliers. Maybe getting to the airport two hours early isn't really that bad if this is where you're leaving from.