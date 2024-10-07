A Midwest Airport Takes The Crown Yet Again For The Best Customer Service In North America

Airports can be a stressful place. Parking is frustrating, food options may be limited, and you have to get there so early that you'll probably just be sitting around for hours. When an airport gets positive recognition, it's kind of a big deal. The Indianapolis International Airport (IND) in Indiana has gotten just that, and it's not the first time. In 2023, the Midwest travel hub was deemed one of the Best Airports in North America by the Airports Council International World (ACI World) for the 12th year in a row. The award is based on a survey of around 600,000 travelers and is measured on factors like how easy it is to navigate the airport, food and retail choices, cleanliness, and check-in processes. In 2023, the Indiana International Airport was also rated best in customer satisfaction for midsized airports in North America by J.D. Power. The rankings were based on the results of 27,147 traveler surveys. It even got an award for the Best Place to Work in Indiana from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

There are plenty of amenities in this airport that you should utilize, from free wifi and charging stations to sensory rooms for relaxation and de-stressing. (Although, the FBI says you should be careful when charging phones in airports.) Even the front page of IND's website features easy-to-read charts with security wait times and the percentage of open parking spaces at the airport. That's pretty hard to beat.