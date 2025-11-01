Between Atlanta And Augusta Is A Gorgeous Georgia Park With A Sprawl Of Scenic Trails And Civil War Stories

Drive an hour and a half east from Atlanta toward Augusta, and you'll find one of Georgia's most compelling detours just a few miles off I-20. For those flying in, the domestic Athens–Ben Epps Airport (AHN) is just 45 miles away. Crawfordville sits in Taliaferro County, with a population hovering a little below 600. This isn't the part of Georgia that draws in millions seeking to explore Savannah's glamor each year. This is the area in Georgia where Alexander Hamilton Stephens, Vice President of the Confederacy, built his home and where parts of "Sweet Home Alabama" were shot, though you'd be hard-pressed to spot many recognizable locations from the movie beyond the courthouse. For more recognizable Georgia film locations, you might want to check out Covington, where much of "Sweet Home Alabama" (among others) was actually shot, or take one of those Walking Dead tours in Atlanta.

No, it's definitely not its Hollywood connection that makes Crawfordville worth the drive. What does, instead, is the A.H. Stephens Historic State Park sprawling across 1,177 acres of rolling hills and three lakes, anchored by Liberty Hall, Stephens' meticulously restored 1875 home. His former estate's fully furnished rooms transport visitors to post-Civil War Georgia, while the park's Confederate Museum houses a collection of Civil War artifacts. Stephens' grave sits in front of Liberty Hall, marked by a monument erected a decade after he died. It makes for quite the peculiar experience, paddling around the lake and hiking trails in what used to be the vice president of the Confederacy's backyard.