Between Atlanta And Augusta Is A Gorgeous Georgia Park With A Sprawl Of Scenic Trails And Civil War Stories
Drive an hour and a half east from Atlanta toward Augusta, and you'll find one of Georgia's most compelling detours just a few miles off I-20. For those flying in, the domestic Athens–Ben Epps Airport (AHN) is just 45 miles away. Crawfordville sits in Taliaferro County, with a population hovering a little below 600. This isn't the part of Georgia that draws in millions seeking to explore Savannah's glamor each year. This is the area in Georgia where Alexander Hamilton Stephens, Vice President of the Confederacy, built his home and where parts of "Sweet Home Alabama" were shot, though you'd be hard-pressed to spot many recognizable locations from the movie beyond the courthouse. For more recognizable Georgia film locations, you might want to check out Covington, where much of "Sweet Home Alabama" (among others) was actually shot, or take one of those Walking Dead tours in Atlanta.
No, it's definitely not its Hollywood connection that makes Crawfordville worth the drive. What does, instead, is the A.H. Stephens Historic State Park sprawling across 1,177 acres of rolling hills and three lakes, anchored by Liberty Hall, Stephens' meticulously restored 1875 home. His former estate's fully furnished rooms transport visitors to post-Civil War Georgia, while the park's Confederate Museum houses a collection of Civil War artifacts. Stephens' grave sits in front of Liberty Hall, marked by a monument erected a decade after he died. It makes for quite the peculiar experience, paddling around the lake and hiking trails in what used to be the vice president of the Confederacy's backyard.
Outdoor activities in the park
If you're even remotely into horseback riding, then this place should absolutely be on your radar. Over 20 miles of designated horse trails snake through the property, with four different routes ranging from 3.5 to 8 miles. The park even has its own equestrian campground and stables, which explains why you'll see horse trailers parked throughout the area on most weekends. Trail access costs $10 a day but comes free with Georgia's annual Equestrian Trail Pass, which covers multiple state parks.
Hikers get a more modest but still solid selection with 4 miles of dedicated trails, including the Sunset Drive Nature Trail that's partially paved and winds from the visitor center down to Lake Buncombe. The Beaver Trail makes a nice loop through a habitat if you want to learn about local wildlife. As a bonus, horse trails are open to foot traffic Monday through Thursday, which gives you more hiking options if you time your visit right.
The three lakes handle the water activities, though don't expect crystal-clear swimming holes. This is Georgia lake water, after all — brown and murky but perfectly fine for fishing or boating. For a more upscale lake experience in Georgia, nearby Lake Oconee offers a completely different vibe with resort amenities and golf courses. Here at A.H. Stephens, you can camp lakeside at one of the 25 sites or upgrade to one of the 4 cottages. There's also a shelter that fits 120 people and a group camp for larger gatherings.