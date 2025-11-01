This Dayton-Area City Ranks Among Ohio's Best With Walkable Streets, Parks, And Historic Architecture

According to Tripadvisor, the Hawthorn Hill mansion is ranked as the number one "thing to do" in Oakwood. The Wright brothers, inventors of the first successful airplane, bought the Colonial Revival home. But before it was completed, older brother Wilbur Wright died in 1912 and Orville, his sister, and his father would go on to occupy the house. The property was named after the many Hawthorn trees at the location. After Orville's death in 1948, it was turned over to the Wright Family Foundation and is now open for visitors to tour the property and learn about the lives of the Wright brothers.

In addition to the Colonial Revival, visitors can view a variety of architectural styles in Oakwood, including Italian Renaissance (seen in many of the homes), English Tudor Revival (in many of their schools and mansions), and Spanish Eclectic. To see Romanesque architecture, visit the Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum where, not only is the architecture magnificent (the Woodland Mausoleum is home to 12 stained glass windows inspired by woodland themes in literature), but the Arboretum is a charming green space with over 200 acres of land and 3,000 trees.

Orchardly Park is a great spot for families as there are swings, a sand pit, and a splash pad perfect for the summer heat. Shafor Park is Oakwood's largest recreational center and features tennis courts, a basketball court, and an outdoor pool. Smith Memorial Gardens is a feast for your eyes. This majestic garden is open to the public throughout the year and reviewers on Tripadvisor love the location for everything from its tulips to the Korean Spice Viburnum, to the hostas and the shrubs.