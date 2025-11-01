This Dayton-Area City Ranks Among Ohio's Best With Walkable Streets, Parks, And Historic Architecture
If you're planning a trip to Ohio, popular spots like Cleveland and Columbus — the latter with its underrated neighborhoods full of small-town charm – would likely be at the top of your list. But before booking those trips, you might want to look at a destination that is full of picturesque parks (Shafor Park), historic locations (Wright Brothers' mansion called Hawthorn Hill), and has plenty of walkable streets and eateries.
Situated within the Midwest Mecca of art city of Dayton and about 60 miles from Cincinnati is Oakwood. This city is not only one of the best places to live in Ohio, but also in the country. In their 2025 ranking of the best places to live in the United States, Niche.com placed Oakwood as the 143rd on their list out of 18,000 locations. With a population of just over 9,500 as of 2020, Oakwood is a small, but walkable destination as there is frequent public sidewalk maintenance. Oakwood's shops, employers, colleges, and healthcare facilities are all easy commutes and located near one another. If you're wanting to travel to Oakwood, your best bet is to fly to Dayton International Airport, which is about 15 miles from the city.
Historic sites and parks in Oakwood
According to Tripadvisor, the Hawthorn Hill mansion is ranked as the number one "thing to do" in Oakwood. The Wright brothers, inventors of the first successful airplane, bought the Colonial Revival home. But before it was completed, older brother Wilbur Wright died in 1912 and Orville, his sister, and his father would go on to occupy the house. The property was named after the many Hawthorn trees at the location. After Orville's death in 1948, it was turned over to the Wright Family Foundation and is now open for visitors to tour the property and learn about the lives of the Wright brothers.
In addition to the Colonial Revival, visitors can view a variety of architectural styles in Oakwood, including Italian Renaissance (seen in many of the homes), English Tudor Revival (in many of their schools and mansions), and Spanish Eclectic. To see Romanesque architecture, visit the Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum where, not only is the architecture magnificent (the Woodland Mausoleum is home to 12 stained glass windows inspired by woodland themes in literature), but the Arboretum is a charming green space with over 200 acres of land and 3,000 trees.
Orchardly Park is a great spot for families as there are swings, a sand pit, and a splash pad perfect for the summer heat. Shafor Park is Oakwood's largest recreational center and features tennis courts, a basketball court, and an outdoor pool. Smith Memorial Gardens is a feast for your eyes. This majestic garden is open to the public throughout the year and reviewers on Tripadvisor love the location for everything from its tulips to the Korean Spice Viburnum, to the hostas and the shrubs.
Where to eat and where to stay in Oakwood
Looking for some great grub? Oakwood Club blends its historic Georgian Revival architecture (from the Georgian period in the 18th and 19th centuries) with delicious food. Visitors can expect top quality meals, like fresh seafood and aged angus beef, from this establishment. Additional menu delights include grilled prime rib sandwiches, steak burgers, and sea scallops. Craving a more European ambience? While there is already the great European-inspired food in the historic German village outside downtown Columbus, Central Perc European Café is a dining destination that offers visitors a variety of specially teas, pastries and lunches. Reddit users love it for its afternoon tea options.
After you've dined in Oakwood, you might be seeking a place to stay for the night. Finding lodging might be tough as there are few options within Oakwood itself. But if you venture around Dayton, you'll have plenty of options. Ranked number one on Tripadvisor for best small hotels, the AC Hotel Dayton is a European-inspired hotel with a rooftop bar and restaurant, a fitness center, and breakfast that includes croissants, meats, and fresh juice. If you're looking for a four-star option, the Hotel Ardent Dayton Downtown is an excellent choice. It is close to venues and museums and when you rent your room or suite, you'll get amenities that include an on-site fitness center as well as an on-site restaurant.