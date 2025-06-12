One Of Columbus' Most Underrated Neighborhoods Has A Cocktail Trail, Small-Town Charm, And Creek-Side Dining
Ohio has no shortage of charming small towns to explore on a road trip, and one underrated spot just two hours south of Cleveland and less than 10 miles from Columbus is Gahanna. With just over 35,000 people (via U.S. Census Bureau) compared to Cleveland's increasingly high population of over 362,000 people, this quaint area boasts cozy simplicity with a lot to offer. It's an ideal escape for travelers craving a slower pace without sacrificing modern amenities.
The city is home to the natural beauty of Creekside Park, where creek-side dining, scenic trails, and even golf courses await. The destination feels like a retreat but remains effortlessly accessible.
Nicknamed "The Herb Capital" for its high quality and quantity of herb horticulture, according to Visit Gahanna, the city has turned its green thumb into a tourist draw. Using their strengths to their advantage, farmers and bartenders shook hands, crafting delicious herb-infused cocktails and creating a way for the town to celebrate the annual Herbal Cocktail Trail – a collection of bars and restaurants offering inventive beverages that highlight the town's botanical roots. Whether you're stopping by for a day trip or planning a weekend getaway, Gahanna's community pride and unique events make it one of Ohio's secret treasures.
The Herbal Cocktail Trail in Gahanna, Ohio
While people travel to places like Epcot in Disney World and unofficially "Drink Around The World" or visit Maine for a tourist-made "Lobster Crawl," Gahanna does things a bit differently. This pocket of Ohio has come together as a community to officially launch the Herbal Cocktail Trail — a unique and flavorful experience that has been running for nearly a decade during the spring and summer months (March through August).
Not only is it a fun festival, but there is a passport-style guide that leads you to different bars and restaurants to sip the different herb-infused libations. These signature drinks are made in partnership with businesses, like Barrel & Boar and Nostalgia Brewing, with the Gahanna Convention & Visitors Bureau to showcase the town's prized plants. Once you try all of the drinks and stamp your passport from around town, you can receive a coaster set, cork mug, or tumbler.
It's the kind of experience that turns a casual afternoon into a memorable journey — or maybe not so memorable if you complete the entire cocktail itinerary — through one of Ohio's most charming and creative communities. It is highly advised and encouraged to drink responsibly if you participate in the tastings.
Creek-side dining and recreation in Gahanna, Ohio
Gahanna's charm doesn't stop at cocktails. The city has more than 750 acres of recreational land in 54 parks and green spaces, as per Gahanna's Parks and Recreation team. The town's Creekside District offers a scenic dining and entertainment experience that feels like a mini escape within the city. Gahanna's natural beauty, Creekside Park, is the pulse of the town. It provides locals and visitors with waterfront walkways, paddleboat and kayak rentals, as well as lush green spaces perfect for a relaxing afternoon.
Food lovers will appreciate the selection of creek-side restaurants and patios, where you can dine with a view. From casual bites to elevated dishes, the experience is enhanced by the sound of flowing water and the chatter of neighbors enjoying each other's company. Foodies and drink enthusiasts love places like Edison Brewing Company, which offers a spacious outdoor area that comes alive with live music (as shown above), food trucks, and community events. With a laid-back, family-friendly atmosphere, it's a favorite weekend hangout for residents. Gahanna makes it easy to pair nature, great food, and local entertainment, all in one effortlessly appealing neighborhood.
Want to learn more about Ohio's Midwest escapes? Read more about Ohio's Diverse lakeside town Known As "The International City" situated between Toledo and Cleveland.