One Of Columbus' Most Underrated Neighborhoods Has A Cocktail Trail, Small-Town Charm, And Creek-Side Dining

Ohio has no shortage of charming small towns to explore on a road trip, and one underrated spot just two hours south of Cleveland and less than 10 miles from Columbus is Gahanna. With just over 35,000 people (via U.S. Census Bureau) compared to Cleveland's increasingly high population of over 362,000 people, this quaint area boasts cozy simplicity with a lot to offer. It's an ideal escape for travelers craving a slower pace without sacrificing modern amenities.

The city is home to the natural beauty of Creekside Park, where creek-side dining, scenic trails, and even golf courses await. The destination feels like a retreat but remains effortlessly accessible.

Nicknamed "The Herb Capital" for its high quality and quantity of herb horticulture, according to Visit Gahanna, the city has turned its green thumb into a tourist draw. Using their strengths to their advantage, farmers and bartenders shook hands, crafting delicious herb-infused cocktails and creating a way for the town to celebrate the annual Herbal Cocktail Trail – a collection of bars and restaurants offering inventive beverages that highlight the town's botanical roots. Whether you're stopping by for a day trip or planning a weekend getaway, Gahanna's community pride and unique events make it one of Ohio's secret treasures.