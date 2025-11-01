America's Most Expensive Airport To Fly Out Of Isn't In New York Or California

You'd expect the steepest airfares to come from big-city hubs like New York or Los Angeles, where planes always seem like they're full. But according to a 2024 study by QR Code Generator with data provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation, the most expensive airport in the U.S. to depart from is actually Tallahassee International Airport (TLH) in Florida, with an average fare of around $560. For reference, the average national airline fare is nearly $200 less at approximately $384. As a response to the report, TLH's Director of Aviation David Pollard said the high prices are not in the airport's control. In a statement, he said (via WCTV), "What we do know is that, as you may know, fares are set by airlines, not airports." He went on to say, "Airport-related costs typically only account for approximately 3-5% of an airline's total costs."

So what's going on in TLH? It's not an airport with especially high demand. In fact, not even a million passengers a year make use of it. But that lack of volume is part of the problem: with fewer airlines and limited direct routes, Tallahassee faces less competition and higher average fares. In turn, high fares could diminish the demand, particularly after JetBlue exited the market in November 2024 — a blow to affordable airfare for locals. With this in mind, it's not shocking that the rest of the list of most expensive airports in the country comprises smaller, lesser-known airports rather than major hubs: Huntsville in Alabama, Chattanooga in Tennessee, Tri-Cities in Washington, and Columbia in South Carolina are the runner-ups for the most expensive spot.