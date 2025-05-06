What It Means When That Affordable Airfare Is Labeled 'Self-Transfer' And Why Booking It Might Be Risky

Traveling can be expensive, and we all try to cut costs wherever we can, whether it's flying a red eye (or a "pink eye" flight) to save a few bucks or having a friend drive you to the airport. There is one way to get a more affordable flight which you may not know about, though it can be pretty risky. We're talking about self-transfer flights, and you might want to compare the pros and cons before you book one. If you haven't heard of them before, a self-transfer flight is when you have two or more flights to get you to your destination that may involve multiple airlines.

We're not talking about partnership airlines where, for instance, you have the first leg of your flight from New York to Los Angeles on United Airlines and the second leg from LA to New Zealand on Air New Zealand, which are both members of the Star Alliance group. In a self-transfer flight, you could be assigned flights with airlines that aren't affiliated with one another. This could even involve going from one airport to another (which you are responsible for) and having to pick up your checked bags at baggage claim, then going through security again before your next flight. If your stopover is in another country, a self-transfer ticket means you might have to go through immigration, pick up your bags, go back through security, and get on the next flight. If the stopover country requires a visa to leave the secure area, you're responsible for that as well.