One Of Los Angeles' Best Suburbs Is A Family-Friendly Neighborhood Known For Its Town Center

Nestled against the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, La Cañada Flintridge combines a family vibe with loads of things to do. While it's only about 20 minutes north of downtown Los Angeles, this bucolic suburb is a true gem among the many communities that fan out from the City of Angels. While travelers might think LA's most famous neighborhood disappointing, Hollywood's high-profile, tourist-trap feel might just find its polar opposite in La Cañada Flintridge's combination of relative obscurity and loads of charm.

La Cañada Flintridge has plenty of attractions, too, from a sprawling garden to one of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). You can visit JPL and see what robotics our country's space program will be sending out into the universe next. Plus, the town center has a solid dining and shopping scene that'll leave you beyond satisfied.

A huge draw of the city, though, is the scenic network of trails winding through the hills nearby. On one side of La Cañada are the Verdugo Mountains, which feature plenty of open space and trails. On the other side sit the San Gabriel Mountains and Angeles National Forest, both offering endless options for hikers — including a trail to Mount San Antonio, the tallest peak in Los Angeles County — as well as Mount Waterman Ski Lifts and the Mount Wilson Observatory.