One Of Los Angeles' Best Suburbs Is A Family-Friendly Neighborhood Known For Its Town Center
Nestled against the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, La Cañada Flintridge combines a family vibe with loads of things to do. While it's only about 20 minutes north of downtown Los Angeles, this bucolic suburb is a true gem among the many communities that fan out from the City of Angels. While travelers might think LA's most famous neighborhood disappointing, Hollywood's high-profile, tourist-trap feel might just find its polar opposite in La Cañada Flintridge's combination of relative obscurity and loads of charm.
La Cañada Flintridge has plenty of attractions, too, from a sprawling garden to one of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). You can visit JPL and see what robotics our country's space program will be sending out into the universe next. Plus, the town center has a solid dining and shopping scene that'll leave you beyond satisfied.
A huge draw of the city, though, is the scenic network of trails winding through the hills nearby. On one side of La Cañada are the Verdugo Mountains, which feature plenty of open space and trails. On the other side sit the San Gabriel Mountains and Angeles National Forest, both offering endless options for hikers — including a trail to Mount San Antonio, the tallest peak in Los Angeles County — as well as Mount Waterman Ski Lifts and the Mount Wilson Observatory.
Go exploring in and around La Cañada Flintridge
La Cañada Flintridge ranks among the top three wealthiest suburbs of Los Angeles. But the city is less about glitz and glamour and more about enjoying nature with the family. In fact, one of its biggest attractions is Descanso Gardens, an underrated nature garden full of wildlife, and spending an afternoon strolling its paths is an excellent way to decompress from the frenetic pace of Los Angeles. If you really want to work up a sweat, though, head north to hike through the San Bernardino Mountains. There, you can find a slew of great hiking trails, including the hike to Mount Lukens, the tallest point in the city of Los Angeles. Alternatively, you could drive to Mount Wilson Observatory for breathtaking mountaintop views without all the hard work.
If shopping and eating are more your speed, though, La Cañada Flintridge has you covered. While it may not have as many boutiques as California's wealthiest suburb, there are a few select gems and some much-beloved chain stores up and down the main drag of Foothill Boulevard. Appropriately enough, one of those select gems is Avianti Jewelry, which regularly wins national CASE Awards for top designs, as determined by the Jewelers of America. For dinner, you'll want to head to the La Cañada Town Center, where there are a few five-star options depending on what you're in the mood for. If you want some throwback-classy ambiance at a place that's been voted LA's best steakhouse, book a reservation at Taylor's Steakhouse.
Just a day spent exploring the gardens, trails, family-friendly shopping centers, and unforgettable restaurants in La Cañada Flintridge will help you discover why it's considered one of LA's top suburbs.