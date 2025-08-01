California's Wealthiest Suburb In 2025 Is A Tree-Lined Haven Packed With Boutiques, Cafés, And Small-Town Charm

Gleaming with affluent cities like San Francisco and Malibu – whose star-studded beaches are lined with luxurious oceanfront homes – California hosts an array of expensive destinations. According to data collected by GOBanking Rates, as of 2025, the Golden State's wealthiest suburb is Los Altos. Located on the outskirts of San José, the average household income is around $404,000. Given that the average household income for California is $136,730 (24% higher than the national average, per Income By Zip Code), it's quite a whopping number.

However, despite Los Altos' price tag, the city exudes plenty of small-town charm. Its historic downtown comprises picturesque streets lined with lush trees, quaint sidewalk cafés, and cute boutiques that lend to its village-like vibes. Surrounded by scenic hills and deep canyons, Los Altos is a glittering gem in the heart of Silicon Valley, offering everything from fine dining experiences to outdoor adventures. If you want to bask in the riches of one of California's wealthiest destinations, but you still want a warm, small-town atmosphere, pack your bags for Los Altos.