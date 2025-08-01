California's Wealthiest Suburb In 2025 Is A Tree-Lined Haven Packed With Boutiques, Cafés, And Small-Town Charm
Gleaming with affluent cities like San Francisco and Malibu – whose star-studded beaches are lined with luxurious oceanfront homes – California hosts an array of expensive destinations. According to data collected by GOBanking Rates, as of 2025, the Golden State's wealthiest suburb is Los Altos. Located on the outskirts of San José, the average household income is around $404,000. Given that the average household income for California is $136,730 (24% higher than the national average, per Income By Zip Code), it's quite a whopping number.
However, despite Los Altos' price tag, the city exudes plenty of small-town charm. Its historic downtown comprises picturesque streets lined with lush trees, quaint sidewalk cafés, and cute boutiques that lend to its village-like vibes. Surrounded by scenic hills and deep canyons, Los Altos is a glittering gem in the heart of Silicon Valley, offering everything from fine dining experiences to outdoor adventures. If you want to bask in the riches of one of California's wealthiest destinations, but you still want a warm, small-town atmosphere, pack your bags for Los Altos.
Shop and dine in Los Altos' charm-filled downtown
If you're flying into the area, landing at San José Mineta International Airport (SJC) – one of America's least-crowded airports – will place you about a 30-minute drive from Los Altos. To soak in the small-town splendor, head to the historic downtown district. Nestled within its six-block radius, you'll find a treasure trove of shops and eateries. Better yet, the neighborhood offers free street parking, as well as complimentary plaza parking, for added convenience.
If you're a shopaholic, there's an array of local boutiques to explore. Répéter Consignment boasts a collection of chic secondhand apparel from brands like Banana Republic and Prada, while Sethi's showroom sparkles with designer jewelry and home decor. If you're shopping for a gift or a souvenir, Cranberry Scoop has been a neighborhood favorite since the 1970s, dishing out unique accessories, greeting cards, and personalized treasures.
After shopping up an appetite, venture to a charming café like Le Boulanger, whose fresh-baked pastries and beloved sourdough breads are served alongside gourmet coffee. For heartier fare, grab a table at Los Altos Grill. Tucked into dark, wood-paneled booths and stone walls, the intimate restaurant is the perfect backdrop for enjoying classic American entrees with a Southwestern twist and sipping glasses of Napa Valley wine.
Indulge in an overnight retreat in Los Altos
After exploring the quaint downtown streets dotted with unique art sculptures and old-fashioned lamp posts, settle in for the night at one of Los Altos' idyllic hotels. Most enchanting is the appropriately named Enchanté Boutique Hotel. Inspired by a lavish French chateau, the elegantly appointed hotel will transport you to Paris with its luxurious guest rooms adorned with European furniture and art. You needn't wander far for dining to get a taste of France, either. The hotel's on-site bistro, Campagne One Main, serves delectable French-American cuisine, with outdoor dining available on its picturesque patio.
If you're on a more limited budget, book your stay at Courtyard Palo Alto Los Altos. The tidy hotel offers comfortable, modern rooms minutes from downtown Los Altos. While you're in the area, take a journey to California's most bizarre mansion that's supposedly haunted, the Winchester Mystery House in San José. The home's former owner, Sarah Winchester, played a pivotal role in the creation of Los Altos after building a sprawling ranch on the land that now comprises downtown.