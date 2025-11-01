Kentucky's Secret State Resort Park Brims With Camping, Cottages, A Dazzling Sand Beach, And Endless Recreation

Thriving year-round resort parks in Kentucky are in part great for how many hiking trails they offer, and of the nine trails at Pennyrile Resort Park, hopping on the Pennyrile Lake Trail is a great place to start. The 2.3-mile loop winds beneath majestic oak, maple, and hickory trees, and offers sweeping views of the lake, while tracing its entirety. It crosses wooden bridges and waterfalls and offers chances to spot birds such as mourning doves, chimney swifts, and downy woodpeckers. Be careful while walking, as the paths have steep stairs and can be slick and muddy.

There are also a variety of sporting options at Pennyrile. You can practice your hole-in-one at Pennyrile's regulation 18-hole golf course, located on the north side of the park. The course has a pro shop, riding carts, pull carts, rental clubs, and is open year-round. Basketball and tennis courts are also nearby, as well as the resort's outdoor swimming pool. Head to the park's eastern border for a nice game of mini-golf, near the campground.

Visit the boat dock to rent one of the park's many non-motorized boating options, such as canoes, pedal boats, rowboats and kayaks. Motorboats aren't allowed on the lake, so you'll be able to row and paddle in peace. You can find the boat dock on the eastern ridge of the lake. It's great that the boat dock is right next to the designated swim beach too, so when you return, you can jump in for a refreshing plunge. The swim beach is a must-visit at Pennyrile Forest Resort State Park. Open from Memorial Day to Labor Day the golden sand shimmers in the sun and leads swimmers via a sloped shore into the inviting water.