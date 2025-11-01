Kentucky's Secret State Resort Park Brims With Camping, Cottages, A Dazzling Sand Beach, And Endless Recreation
Temperatures in Kentucky reach a fever pitch in summer, inspiring some clever turns of phrase — and let's just say "hotter than a billy goat in a pepper patch" is one of the less colorful ones. Luckily, Kentuckians have devised ingenious ways to stay cool in the warmer months. If you visit the Bluegrass State during summer, you should check out this underground boat ride in one of America's most unique cave systems where the temps are cooler. There are also plenty of natural ways to cool off outdoors in Kentucky, such as enjoying a day out at Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park.
But one of the best spots is Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park, a gorgeous resort park on 873 acres, offering endless outdoor recreation. You can boat, fish, or swim in the park's glistening 56-acre reservoir, take a stroll along shaded lake trails, or enjoy a leisurely game of tennis, horseshoes, or miniature golf. Country-style cottages and seasonal camping are available for those who want to stay longer, and you'll want to — if only to take one more dip at the park's dazzling white sand beach. Arriving at the park feels like uncovering a well-kept secret, as it's tucked in the middle of a 14,000-acre plus forest in Dawson Springs, Kentucky. It's far-flung from big Kentucky cities, the closest one being Nashville, almost a two-hour drive away.
Choose your adventure at Pennyrile Forest Resort State Park
Thriving year-round resort parks in Kentucky are in part great for how many hiking trails they offer, and of the nine trails at Pennyrile Resort Park, hopping on the Pennyrile Lake Trail is a great place to start. The 2.3-mile loop winds beneath majestic oak, maple, and hickory trees, and offers sweeping views of the lake, while tracing its entirety. It crosses wooden bridges and waterfalls and offers chances to spot birds such as mourning doves, chimney swifts, and downy woodpeckers. Be careful while walking, as the paths have steep stairs and can be slick and muddy.
There are also a variety of sporting options at Pennyrile. You can practice your hole-in-one at Pennyrile's regulation 18-hole golf course, located on the north side of the park. The course has a pro shop, riding carts, pull carts, rental clubs, and is open year-round. Basketball and tennis courts are also nearby, as well as the resort's outdoor swimming pool. Head to the park's eastern border for a nice game of mini-golf, near the campground.
Visit the boat dock to rent one of the park's many non-motorized boating options, such as canoes, pedal boats, rowboats and kayaks. Motorboats aren't allowed on the lake, so you'll be able to row and paddle in peace. You can find the boat dock on the eastern ridge of the lake. It's great that the boat dock is right next to the designated swim beach too, so when you return, you can jump in for a refreshing plunge. The swim beach is a must-visit at Pennyrile Forest Resort State Park. Open from Memorial Day to Labor Day the golden sand shimmers in the sun and leads swimmers via a sloped shore into the inviting water.
Stay in a cottage or camp at Pennyrile Forest Resort State Park
Pennyrile Lodge offers a rustic, lakeside stay with 24 rooms on a cliff overlooking the lake. It's open year-round and has a limited number of pet-friendly rooms. There's a 200-seat dining room at the lodge, and guests are offered a continental breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The six one-bedroom and seven two-bedroom cottages are equipped with charcoal grills and are close to the lake and several trailheads.
The campground is open from April through October, and can hold a maximum of eight guests per site, with a maximum of one camper unit and one tent per site. Campers are available to rent, but if you don't have a camper unit, then two tents are allowed. If you arrive on a Friday or Saturday, then the minimum stay is two nights. To keep warm at night, or roast marshmallows, firewood is available for sale. According to Kentucky State Parks policy, and to prevent the spread of invasive insect species, any out-of-state firewood must be USDA stamped or State-Certified heat-treated wood.
There's no general admission fee if you want to enter Pennyrile Forest Resort State Park and enjoy its pretty grounds for free. There is also a 10% discount on lodging and camping fees for seniors over the age of 62. Pets are allowed on the trails unless otherwise indicated and must be on a leash no longer than 6 feet. However, they're not allowed at designated swim areas, unless they are service animals.