An Underground Boat Ride Through One Of America's Most Unique Cave Systems Is A Top Kentucky Attraction

It's likely that the Lost River Cave was formed millions of years ago, but its human history began around 7,500 B.C., as Indigenous groups used the cave as a natural source of water and shelter. Later, the same hospitable environment would be used as a campground for troops on both sides of the Civil War, and it was rumored to be a hide-out for the infamous Jesse James gang in the late 19th century. In the 1930s, it was even used as an underground nightclub (literally), with a stage, bar, and dance floor. After its glamorous era as the Cavern Nite Club ended in the 1960s, the cave was neglected and became an overgrown dump site.

Since the 1990s, the cave has been protected within the boundaries of a 72-acre park that also includes wetlands and trails. The cave boat tour at Lost River Cave is an unforgettable experience. While you glide through the dimly lit cavern and admire the stalactites and stalagmites, the knowledgeable guides will entertain you with the stories of the cave's illustrious history. The full tour starts with a 20-minute guided walk along the river toward the cave entrance before you hop aboard a 25-minute ride down the underground river. You can book your tickets online or try your luck as a walk-in.