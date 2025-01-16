An Underground Boat Ride Through One Of America's Most Unique Cave Systems Is A Top Kentucky Attraction
One of Kentucky's most awe-inspiring attractions is Mammoth Cave National Park, which promises unique above and underground adventures and wows hundreds of thousands of visitors year after year. While this subterranean juggernaut is a major attraction in the state, just about 30 miles southwest, there is a smaller yet similarly fascinating cave in (or should we say under) the town of Bowling Green, one of the best cities for a budget family-friendly getaway.
The Lost River Cave makes for a fantastic outing that combines the wonders of geology with the fun of an underground riverboat ride. This site also has a remarkable history, laden with impressively entertaining tales of Civil War encampments and swinging dance parties. Yet, it was only three decades ago that the cave and the surrounding natural area were transformed into a wonderful park. Today, visitors are invited to walk the trails and advised to duck their heads when embarking on a boat ride down the world's shortest and deepest known underground river.
The Lost River Cave's unique history and boat tours
It's likely that the Lost River Cave was formed millions of years ago, but its human history began around 7,500 B.C., as Indigenous groups used the cave as a natural source of water and shelter. Later, the same hospitable environment would be used as a campground for troops on both sides of the Civil War, and it was rumored to be a hide-out for the infamous Jesse James gang in the late 19th century. In the 1930s, it was even used as an underground nightclub (literally), with a stage, bar, and dance floor. After its glamorous era as the Cavern Nite Club ended in the 1960s, the cave was neglected and became an overgrown dump site.
Since the 1990s, the cave has been protected within the boundaries of a 72-acre park that also includes wetlands and trails. The cave boat tour at Lost River Cave is an unforgettable experience. While you glide through the dimly lit cavern and admire the stalactites and stalagmites, the knowledgeable guides will entertain you with the stories of the cave's illustrious history. The full tour starts with a 20-minute guided walk along the river toward the cave entrance before you hop aboard a 25-minute ride down the underground river. You can book your tickets online or try your luck as a walk-in.
Things to do at the Lost River Cave
While the Lost River Cave boat ride is one of the best things to do in Bowling Green, the city has plenty more attractions on offer. There's no reason to rush off after your tour is finished because the park has many wonderful walking trails above ground. You can take a stroll down the Blue Hole Trail to visit some of the natural springs formed by the underground river. Try out the paved Prairie Greenways Trail, which is great for runners or families with strollers. Here, you are also likely to see native wildflowers.
If you're visiting between Memorial Day and Labor Day, you can also check out the Charlie Miller Butterfly Habitat, a seasonal garden filled with hundreds of butterflies native to the area with educational exhibits that will delight budding naturalists.