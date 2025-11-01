Connecticut's Peaceful Forest Escape Is Home To One Of The State's Most Breathtaking Flower-Lined Trails
Pachuag State Forest is the largest state forest in Connecticut, but it's also home to one of the state's prettiest trails. While fairly short at about a half mile out and back, the Rhododendron Sanctuary Trail has amazed visitors with its brightly colored blooms and lush greenery. This trail is perfect for those who want an easy stroll through a beautiful area, thanks to the portions of boardwalk, which wind through the forest in a whimsical way.
Along the path, you'll see all kinds of fauna, including ferns, lichen, and white cedar, and if you look carefully, you may see wildlife like white-tailed deer, waterfowl, and songbirds. You'll also enjoy some pretty overlooks over ponds. Just make sure that you bring bug spray or a natural alternative, because hikers report that the forest can be a bit buggy.
Even though the Rhododendron Sanctuary Trail is spectacular no matter when you go, there are times when it's less ideal. Of course, you'll want to come and visit when the rhododendrons are blooming, and that usually happens in summer. If you decide to go before then, be aware that rain can sometimes wash out the trail. Flooding can make the trail impassible, so keep an eye on the weather.
Other sights at Pachuag State Forest
The Rhododendron Sanctuary Trail is pretty enough to linger for hours for some folks, but since it's so short, you may want to check out some of the other trails at Pachuag State Forest. Hikes range from beginner to challenging, so there's something here for everyone. Those who want a longer trail that's still on the easy side will enjoy the Lawden Brook Trail Loop, which is just over three and a half miles long and is popular for fishing, hiking, and even mountain biking.
For something more moderate, try the melodramatically named Mount Misery Loop, which is just two miles long and takes you up to a panoramic overlook. There are some steep switchbacks, but nothing to truly warrant the name. Hell Hollow Loop is considered slightly more difficult because it's almost twice as long and has a higher elevation change. That said, you'll come across some must-see sights along the way, including the Hell Hollow Pond and the Hell Hollow Pond Dam.
Some of the trails at Pachuag State Forest stretch all the way to the Connecticut-Rhode Island state border. One of the best ones in this category is the Narragansett Trail to Green Fall Pond. This is another loop that's almost five miles round-trip through forests, water features, and large boulders. For this one, you'll definitely want to bring your sturdiest pair of shoes. Overall, the Pachuag State Forest offers a lot of opportunities to interact with nature and find some inner peace. If you're looking for more opportunities to see the best of New England's nature, try Massachusetts' largest state forest or this Connecticut state park with a destination-worthy waterfall.