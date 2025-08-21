Massachusetts' Largest State Forest Is A Tranquil New England Gem With A Serene Lake And Endless Recreation
When people think of Massachusetts, their minds inevitably wander off towards visions of the sea. Home to Cape Cod, Boston Harbor, and the "Moby-Dick" whaling ports of New Bedford and Nantucket, it's a place — in the popular imagination, at least — where you're never too far away from the ocean-dwelling creatures of Herman Melville or H.P. Lovecraft. Scratch a little deeper, though, and you'll soon realize that there's another side to the birthplace of the American Revolution. And October Mountain State Forest, the state's largest forest, is at the center of it. Stretching out for 16,500 acres, this New England must-visit marries soothing tranquility with a rich array of outdoor activities.
Situated 130 miles from Boston Logan International Airport, less than 70 miles from Bradley International Airport, and just under 60 miles from Albany International Airport, there are plenty of travel options on the table for those who feel the pull of this recreational wonderland in the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts. Whether you're all about hiking and camping, prefer the hard-hitting thrills of mountain biking, or love nothing more than gently paddling about on a peaceful lake, this spot has got you covered. It's especially beautiful during the months of September and October, when the fall foliage transforms its already picturesque landscape with heart-melting shades of red, orange, and yellow.
Less widely known than some of New England's more famous state parks, this destination is also something of a hidden gem. A secret slice of high-plateau heaven, reaching up to 2,000 feet of elevation, its offerings will keep everyone from nature-loving families to lonesome fishermen happy. There's even a section of the Appalachian Trail to hike. Expect to see a variety of wildlife as well: You'll have a good chance of spotting deer, beavers, and even bald eagles.
Hiking in October Mountain State Forest
Taking roughly six months off work to thru-hike over 2,190 miles along the entire length of the Appalachian Trail clearly isn't for everyone, but there's a lot to be said for tackling more manageable segments of this epic route whenever and wherever you get the chance. Running through October Mountain State Forest is a relatively simple 9-mile stretch of it that's suitable for hikers young and old. Specifically, focus on the approximately 4.4-mile section between County Road and Becket Road. To ensure a one-way hike, get tactical by leaving a return vehicle in Becket at the AT crossing on Yokum Pond Road beforehand. Roaming on the edge of a swamp, going will be flat and wet to begin with. Prior to Finerty Pond, however, the terrain will become noticeably more rugged and rolling. You'll intersect with Finerty Trail, go up and over the highpoint of Walling Mountain, and wind your way to the summit of Becket Mountain. Once that part is finished, it's nothing but downhill back to Yokum Pond Road. This hike should take you roughly three hours to complete.
If that stroll through the wilderness has given you a taste, and you're itching to make further use of your appropriate footwear, other well-reviewed hikes are available in October Mountain State Park. For something a bit more bitesized, pop a visit to Felton Lake via Gorge Trail on your itinerary. It's only 1.8 miles in length and has an estimated completion time of just under 70 minutes, but it serves up peace and tranquility in abundance. Combining forest and lake into one relaxing and restorative package, you'll follow a path through a gorge, immerse yourself in lush greenery, and soon find yourself utterly at one with nature.
Water-based activities in October Mountain State Forest
As anyone who's ever hiked the scenic trail to Tannery Falls will tell you, the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts hide some aqueous delights beneath the forest's verdant canopies. Dotted across the undulating slopes and tree-packed vistas here are ponds, lakes, and waterfalls demanding to be photographed. October Mountain State Forest is no different.
Buckley Dunton Lake, a man-made reservoir built back in 1967 as part of flood control efforts, is a beautiful expanse of water that attracts everyone from canoeists and kayakers to paddleboarders and small motor boat enthusiasts. Fishermen can't get enough of it either, with anglers in these parts regularly reeling in pumpkinseed, bullheads, shiners, pickerels, and bass. There's an almost total lack of houses or other signs of civilization around the lake, too, making it ideal territory for anyone who relishes being alone with just their thoughts and a fishing rod. For further seclusion, and a bit of privacy on the shoreline, keep an eye out for trails around the lake's edge. Ice fishing is also popular in this neck of the woods.
After celebrating the catch of the day, or falling off your paddleboard more times than you can count, October Mountain State Forest Campground is just a 15-minute drive away. It's a good and accessible spot to base yourself if you're looking to make the most of the area. Whether you've brought the RV, prefer the more basic charms of a tent, or fancy living it up in a yurt, you'll find a home away from home here. Fancy admiring some unique sculptures and installations in a big garden? The charming, artsy town of Goshen and its Three Sisters Sanctuary are only an hour away by car.