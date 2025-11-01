Maine's Harborfront Getaway Known For Sandy Beaches And Historic Lighthouses Is A Family-Friendly Gem
Despite not being the state capital (that title belongs to the uniquely artsy Augusta), Portland is the largest city in Maine. Tourists flock here every year for music, culture, and lobster rolls, but if you're looking for a quieter escape, South Portland might just be more your scene. Known for its historic lighthouses and beautiful harborfront and separated from the main city by the Fore River, South Portland offers travelers a more relaxed coastal experience.
To get to South Portland, fly into Portland International Jetport (PWM) and then drive over the Casco Bay Bridge, which goes across the Fore River. These cities are so close together that this is all it takes. Ten to 15 minutes in total, and you'll be in South Portland.
From there, you can enjoy sandy shores like Willard Beach, which is a public beach in Simonton Cove, between Fisherman's Point and the Southern Maine Community College. Or you can explore the Greenbelt Walkway, which is a 5.6-mile trail that goes from the Wainwright Athletic Complex to Bug Light Park. But the main attraction for South Portland is its lighthouses, which are wonderful family-friendly attractions that you can scale for an unmatched view of Casco Bay.
Historic lighthouses in Portland
Maine is peppered with cute lighthouses along the coast, often painted white or red with huge bulbs to help guide ships into port. One of the most incredible parks near South Portland is Fort Williams Park, which has Maine's oldest lighthouse, the Portland Head Light. This lighthouse was first lit in 1791 and still shines today after restoration and maintenance efforts. However, because it's a working lighthouse, it's only open one day per year, on Maine Open Lighthouse Day. Less than 10 minutes down the coast is Cape Elizabeth, whose sandy beaches offer a great escape from Portland crowds. If you want a great hike, a historical tour, or even some swimming along the shore, it's a great stop before or after you've seen the Portland Head Light.
South Portland is also home to the Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, another beaconed watchtower from 1897. This one is open for tours starting in July, which is great if you want to take a peek inside. It usually closes to the public again in the fall. Visitors need to walk across a road of rocks to get to the lighthouse, which can be dangerous on wavy days when the ocean spray picks up. Weather permitting, there are guided tours through the lighthouse, usually costing a few dollars, but the gift shop is usually open rain or shine.
At first glance, you might think that the Portland Observatory is also a lighthouse, but that's not the case. While it was used as a maritime signal station in the 1800s (and it remains the last one standing in the U.S.), it was also a watchtower during wartime. When you visit, you'll climb up seven stories up to a spectacular view of the Casco Bay. Book a guided tour to make the most of your time, or simply climb to the top and enjoy the view. Admission costs $10 per adult at the time of writing, and the observatory is only open seasonally.
More family-friendly activities in Portland
Portland has so many family-friendly activities in addition to its beautiful parks, beaches, and lighthouses. One of the best places to visit with little ones is the Children's Museum and Theatre of Maine. Open every day except Tuesdays, the museum lets kids get their wiggles out through interactive exhibits, learn something new through play, or attend a program at the theater. Timed-entry tickets are $20 per person, adults and children alike, at the time of this writing, with free entry for babies under 1 year old. Theater tickets cost $15 to $20.
Kids will also love the Children's Garden at Fort Williams Park. Built in 2016, this 1.5-acre park lets kids walk through old ruins complete with a tunnel, treehouse, wildflower meadow, and pond. There are plenty of places around Fort Williams Park perfect for a picnic, too.
A trip to Portland wouldn't be complete without actually going out to sea. Quack N' Cruise offers a land and sea vehicle tour through historic Portland and the Atlantic Ocean, and Maine Coast Cruising also offers trips that let you take in all of the lighthouses along the coastline. No matter how you plan to enjoy it, South Portland is a worthy addition to your Portland itinerary.