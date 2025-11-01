Maine's Harborfront Getaway Known For Sandy Beaches And Historic Lighthouses Is A Family-Friendly Gem

Maine is peppered with cute lighthouses along the coast, often painted white or red with huge bulbs to help guide ships into port. One of the most incredible parks near South Portland is Fort Williams Park, which has Maine's oldest lighthouse, the Portland Head Light. This lighthouse was first lit in 1791 and still shines today after restoration and maintenance efforts. However, because it's a working lighthouse, it's only open one day per year, on Maine Open Lighthouse Day. Less than 10 minutes down the coast is Cape Elizabeth, whose sandy beaches offer a great escape from Portland crowds. If you want a great hike, a historical tour, or even some swimming along the shore, it's a great stop before or after you've seen the Portland Head Light.

South Portland is also home to the Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse, another beaconed watchtower from 1897. This one is open for tours starting in July, which is great if you want to take a peek inside. It usually closes to the public again in the fall. Visitors need to walk across a road of rocks to get to the lighthouse, which can be dangerous on wavy days when the ocean spray picks up. Weather permitting, there are guided tours through the lighthouse, usually costing a few dollars, but the gift shop is usually open rain or shine.

At first glance, you might think that the Portland Observatory is also a lighthouse, but that's not the case. While it was used as a maritime signal station in the 1800s (and it remains the last one standing in the U.S.), it was also a watchtower during wartime. When you visit, you'll climb up seven stories up to a spectacular view of the Casco Bay. Book a guided tour to make the most of your time, or simply climb to the top and enjoy the view. Admission costs $10 per adult at the time of writing, and the observatory is only open seasonally.