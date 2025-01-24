Escape Portland Crowds For A Nearby Quaint Town On Maine's Rocky Coast Full Of Shoreside Parks
Visitors to the state of Maine will quickly discover it is a New England gem that has many different faces and a plethora of coastal towns with their own unique charm. Its largest city, Portland, takes much of the Maine coastal spotlight for its robust infrastructure and tourism scene, but right down the road from Portland is an adorable town that brims with natural beauty. If you're looking to escape the city traffic and crowds of Portland, Cape Elizabeth needs to be on your radar.
Cape Elizabeth sits directly on the Casco Bay just 5 miles south of Portland. The History of Cape Elizabeth dates back thousands of years to its earliest settlers, with its first recorded settlement popping up in the early 17th century. Cape Elizabeth was officially chartered in 1765 and later became a New England destination that helps visitors connect with Maine's origins. There's a variety of lighthouses and parks to explore, so it's no wonder travelers flock to Cape Elizabeth for the most serene version of Maine's coast. This waterside destination is a great place for some of the most scenic beach parks in the state, all while immersing yourself in Maine's culture.
Enjoy the scenic shores of Maine on a Cape Elizabeth park tour
The best way to admire Cape Elizabeth is with a tour of its parks and lighthouses lining the shore. Whether you take the short drive down the shore from Maine's foodie destination, Portland, or choose to navigate by bike, each piece of Cape Elizabeth has its own enclaves. Crescent Beach State Park is a great place to start, as the mile-long soft sandy beach is perfect for walking and for kids to play on. Visitors can stay at the nearby Inn by The Sea to make Crescent Beach and its revered beaches the first thing they see each morning.
Another affordable park option that is a must is Fort Williams Park. This park sits a few miles north of Crescent Beach State Park and features a unique landmark. The Portland Head Light is the first lighthouse built in Maine, and it's the centerpiece of the property. There's no charge to visit the park, museum, or lighthouse. You just have to pay the parking fee of $5 for two hours, which should be more than enough time to admire the park. More time can be added at $5 increments if needed.
Fun activities on the Cape to avoid Portland crowds
While you're exploring the parks and coastlines of Cape Elizabeth, it will be easy to check lobster rolls off of your itinerary during your stay. Maine's signature sandwich is available at several different food trucks and restaurants on Cape Elizabeth. The Lobster Shack near Two Lights Park is known as one of the most popular places in Cape Elizabeth for mouthwatering lobster rolls. Guests will also want to try the fish and chips and other local delicacies like fried clams. Bite into Maine and Cousins Maine Lobster are more popular food trucks serving lobster rolls by scenic Casco Bay.
Beyond the lobster that's synonymous with Maine cuisine, another highly reviewed dine-in restaurant in Cape Elizabeth is The Good Table. This coastal gem is known for family-style service and for using the freshest, locally sourced ingredients. While Cape Elizabeth is small in size, it certainly makes up for it with big flavors representing the state's specialties and an array of activities for travelers looking to experience the essence of Maine.