Escape Portland Crowds For A Nearby Quaint Town On Maine's Rocky Coast Full Of Shoreside Parks

Visitors to the state of Maine will quickly discover it is a New England gem that has many different faces and a plethora of coastal towns with their own unique charm. Its largest city, Portland, takes much of the Maine coastal spotlight for its robust infrastructure and tourism scene, but right down the road from Portland is an adorable town that brims with natural beauty. If you're looking to escape the city traffic and crowds of Portland, Cape Elizabeth needs to be on your radar.

Cape Elizabeth sits directly on the Casco Bay just 5 miles south of Portland. The History of Cape Elizabeth dates back thousands of years to its earliest settlers, with its first recorded settlement popping up in the early 17th century. Cape Elizabeth was officially chartered in 1765 and later became a New England destination that helps visitors connect with Maine's origins. There's a variety of lighthouses and parks to explore, so it's no wonder travelers flock to Cape Elizabeth for the most serene version of Maine's coast. This waterside destination is a great place for some of the most scenic beach parks in the state, all while immersing yourself in Maine's culture.