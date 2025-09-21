Samantha Brown Names This South Dakota Region A Fall Favorite For Crowd-Free Trails And Wildlife Spotting

While summer may get all the press, fall is an equally special time to plan a getaway. Not just because of the fiery foliage dotting the landscape, but also thanks to the cooler daytime temperatures that make scenic hikes comfortable. Plus, fall vacations can be significantly cheaper than trips during the peak of summer. If this has motivated you to plan your leaf-peeping adventures, know that other fall enthusiasts might follow suit, especially if you choose popular places like New England, with some of the best fall foliage tours, or the Ozarks, a hot spot for Midwesterners craving a fall vacation.

However, away from the hustle and bustle, there's an unexpected contender with a jaw-dropping autumn landscape: the Black Hills of South Dakota. This spot has won over travel expert Samantha Brown, who has billed the Black Hills as one of the coziest fall destinations in the U.S. The region is named so because of its dense vegetation of pine trees blanketing the granite hills, almost giving it the illusion of a black color. With autumn decay, this greenery swaps to brilliant fall colors that visitors can best enjoy on hiking trails and scenic byways.

To catch the peak foliage, plan your visit between late September and mid-October. If your trip falls on the last Friday of September, you can also witness the epic Bison roundup at the Custer State Park in the Black Hills. It's an annual fall event where nearly 1,500 bison of the park are gathered for health inspections and to note excess numbers for an auction later. On normal days, bison roam freely in the park, and the calmer fall season increases your chances of encounters, says Brown. Other animals like bighorn sheep, mountain goats, burros, and prairie dogs also call the Black Hills home, giving wildlife fans another draw on their autumn getaway.