Samantha Brown Names This South Dakota Region A Fall Favorite For Crowd-Free Trails And Wildlife Spotting
While summer may get all the press, fall is an equally special time to plan a getaway. Not just because of the fiery foliage dotting the landscape, but also thanks to the cooler daytime temperatures that make scenic hikes comfortable. Plus, fall vacations can be significantly cheaper than trips during the peak of summer. If this has motivated you to plan your leaf-peeping adventures, know that other fall enthusiasts might follow suit, especially if you choose popular places like New England, with some of the best fall foliage tours, or the Ozarks, a hot spot for Midwesterners craving a fall vacation.
However, away from the hustle and bustle, there's an unexpected contender with a jaw-dropping autumn landscape: the Black Hills of South Dakota. This spot has won over travel expert Samantha Brown, who has billed the Black Hills as one of the coziest fall destinations in the U.S. The region is named so because of its dense vegetation of pine trees blanketing the granite hills, almost giving it the illusion of a black color. With autumn decay, this greenery swaps to brilliant fall colors that visitors can best enjoy on hiking trails and scenic byways.
To catch the peak foliage, plan your visit between late September and mid-October. If your trip falls on the last Friday of September, you can also witness the epic Bison roundup at the Custer State Park in the Black Hills. It's an annual fall event where nearly 1,500 bison of the park are gathered for health inspections and to note excess numbers for an auction later. On normal days, bison roam freely in the park, and the calmer fall season increases your chances of encounters, says Brown. Other animals like bighorn sheep, mountain goats, burros, and prairie dogs also call the Black Hills home, giving wildlife fans another draw on their autumn getaway.
How to best experience the changing leaves at the Black Hills
Needles Highway is one of Samantha Brown's favorite autumn drives in the Black Hills. Winding for 14 miles, it's a spectacular route featuring granite peaks, rolling meadows, and towering pine and spruce trees. There are multiple pull-off areas where you can stop and savor the fall setting, and click a picture or two. The route itself is part of the 70-mile-long Peter Norbeck Scenic Byway that also encompasses Iron Mountain Road. Brown also dropped Spearfish Canyon and Black Hills Parkway in her fall drive suggestions.
For those who prefer a slower pace of taking in the views, hiking trails in the Black Hills are fantastic. While Brown recommends the demanding Black Elk Peak summit trail for the panoramic scenery, there are other moderate climbs to the top for unobstructed views. The Boulder Hill loop trail, for instance, has a 4.6-star rating on AllTrails and takes you to the summit for a 360-degree lookout point. Meanwhile, the 4.1-mile Lovers' Leap trail passes through forests and meadows, ultimately leading to rocky outcrops with broad views in all directions. Wildlife sightings are also common on this hike, with deer, bighorn sheep, elk, and buffalo frequently spotted roaming the area.
The Rapid City Regional Airport is around half an hour to an hour away from different access points of the Black Hills. It welcomes direct flights from major cities like Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, and Orlando, to put the destination's fall spectacle within easy reach. Further, if you're looking to set the base, there are campgrounds at both Custer State Park and the Black Hills National Forest. Alternatively, if rugged isn't your style, the Black Hills has a quirky mountain town nicknamed the "Las Vegas of South Dakota" with charming stays and suites.