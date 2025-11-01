Pennsylvania's Largest Mall Lies Within This Philly Suburb Offering Luxe Spas, River Trails, And A Casino
As the birthplace of America, Philadelphia is well known for its historical attractions, and people visit the city to get their fill of not only history, but also art and culture ... and maybe a cheesesteak or two. There's even more culture in Philly suburbs such as Ardmore, a walkable town packed with shops, arts, and dining; or Phoenixville, outside of Philly with indie charm and industrial roots. But for those seeking a truly iconic suburban adventure, you'll want to head to King of Prussia Mall, the largest mall in Pennsylvania, less than an hour's drive from the heart of Philly.
The mall and surrounding area were named for a pre-Revolutionary War inn built in the 1700s, nearby where General George Washington and his army were stationed at one point. Today, the 2.9 million square foot mall attracts 22 million visitors a year, and houses more than 400 stores, boutiques, and restaurants. Add in an impressive variety of entertainment options – which include an escape room, an IMAX theater, a planetarium, go-karting, an arcade, and indoor skydiving — and KOP is truly a one-stop shop for everyone. Its crowning jewels are its full-service spas, where you can decompress from life's stresses, a network of scenic trails where you can run, hike, and bike, and a resort casino, where you can game the night away. King of Prussia is well-served by several SEPTA bus routes and multiple connector shuttle buses that bring visitors to attractions near the mall.
Explore the trails surrounding King of Prussia and visit a spa
It may seem incongruous to come to a mall just to go for a walk outside, but offering the best of both worlds is part of KOP's charm. Once a few scattered and disconnected paths, the trail network surrounding King of Prussia now has several parks and connected trails such as the Schuylkill River Trail West, which traverses a 650-foot cable-supported bridge on the east side of the river. The trail has several access points and passes monuments, sculptures, and gardens.
Park at the mall to access Crow Creek Trail, a paved, 2.7-mile pedestrian and bike path that winds through the woods and links parks, schools, and other community amenities. Chester Valley Trail, starting at the trail Junction Center, is a wide, accessible 18.6-mile trail that crosses the Schuylkill River, winds past the mall, and follows Route 202 to Exton. Plans for a new section of the Circuit Trails also run by the mall, and upon completion will connect key destinations such as the National Historical Park, the Village at Valley Forge, and King of Prussia Town Center.
Drive five minutes from the mall and you'll arrive at Spavia Spa, a luxurious spa on Main Street. The luxe spa has received glowing reviews on Google and offers massages, facials, waxing, wraps, scrubs, and scalp treatments. Kare Foot Spa & Bodywork is inside the mall on the second floor and offers a more limited selection of services. Sold based on time, foot and body massages are $90 for 90 minutes, $60 for an hour, and $35 for 30 minutes. Hand & Stone boasts licensed professionals and offers similar prices starting at just shy of $80, for 50-minute facials and massages, and is just a five-minute drive from the mall.
Play all day and night at at Valley Forge Casino
Although not America's largest casino resort connected to a mall, Valley Forge Casino is nonetheless a terrific integrated resort that's a five-minute drive from KOP. The casino has a 40,000-square-foot gaming floor and 50 table games to try your luck and skills at, such as blackjack, craps, roulette, pai gow poker, and midi baccarat. For those who prefer to spin to win, there are also 850 different slot-machines.
Rest after a night of risks and thrills at one of their two high-end hotels: the Casino Tower and the Stardust Tower. Room rates are surprisingly reasonable, considering the hotel's long list of amenities, which include an outdoor pool, food court, a fitness center, and a comedy club. During summer, there's live music, a tiki bar, and cabanas at the pool, while a wide range of live music shows are offered year-round at the Venue.
There's a steakhouse, cafes, grills, and international restaurants for when you get hungry, and a bar on the gaming floor that's open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m., seven days a week. If you just want to hang by the pool, you can book day and night passes on OpenTable starting at $30 per person.