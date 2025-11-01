Pennsylvania's Largest Mall Lies Within This Philly Suburb Offering Luxe Spas, River Trails, And A Casino

As the birthplace of America, Philadelphia is well known for its historical attractions, and people visit the city to get their fill of not only history, but also art and culture ... and maybe a cheesesteak or two. There's even more culture in Philly suburbs such as Ardmore, a walkable town packed with shops, arts, and dining; or Phoenixville, outside of Philly with indie charm and industrial roots. But for those seeking a truly iconic suburban adventure, you'll want to head to King of Prussia Mall, the largest mall in Pennsylvania, less than an hour's drive from the heart of Philly.

The mall and surrounding area were named for a pre-Revolutionary War inn built in the 1700s, nearby where General George Washington and his army were stationed at one point. Today, the 2.9 million square foot mall attracts 22 million visitors a year, and houses more than 400 stores, boutiques, and restaurants. Add in an impressive variety of entertainment options – which include an escape room, an IMAX theater, a planetarium, go-karting, an arcade, and indoor skydiving — and KOP is truly a one-stop shop for everyone. Its crowning jewels are its full-service spas, where you can decompress from life's stresses, a network of scenic trails where you can run, hike, and bike, and a resort casino, where you can game the night away. King of Prussia is well-served by several SEPTA bus routes and multiple connector shuttle buses that bring visitors to attractions near the mall.