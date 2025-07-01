Pennsylvania's 'Main Street Of The Main Line' Is A Walkable Philly Suburb Packed With Shops, Art, And Dining

While Philadelphia is best known for its significance in American History, die-hard sports fans, and cheesesteaks, it is also home to a stretch of walkable, upscale suburbs known as the Main Line. The region spans 200 square miles, following the path of the old Pennsylvania Railroad that connected West Philadelphia to Harrisburg and Pittsburgh in the 1830s and '40s. Soon after, some of Philadelphia's wealthiest residents began building summer homes along the rail line near the stations — many of which gave their names to the suburbs that line the route today. One of those towns was Ardmore.

As the Main Line began to take shape in the early 19th century, Ardmore quickly emerged as one of the most prominent communities. Originally founded as Athensville, the town was renamed by the railroad to Ardmore in 1873. Now known as "the Main Street of the Main Line," Ardmore is known for its vibrant downtown. Just 18 miles from the Philadelphia International Airport, you can get there by driving or taking the Route 44 bus or Amtrak and SEPTA trains that run from the city to the suburbs. There are also plenty of places to stay in Ardmore that start at around $150 a night, but be sure to check before planning your visit, as prices can vary. For another historic stay, about 40 minutes from Ardmore near downtown Philly, check out this intimate boutique hotel that honors women's history and timeless luxury. While Ardmore has been around for more than a century, it has remained a vibrant community with inviting shops, diverse dining and a rich art scene.