Pennsylvania's 'Main Street Of The Main Line' Is A Walkable Philly Suburb Packed With Shops, Art, And Dining
While Philadelphia is best known for its significance in American History, die-hard sports fans, and cheesesteaks, it is also home to a stretch of walkable, upscale suburbs known as the Main Line. The region spans 200 square miles, following the path of the old Pennsylvania Railroad that connected West Philadelphia to Harrisburg and Pittsburgh in the 1830s and '40s. Soon after, some of Philadelphia's wealthiest residents began building summer homes along the rail line near the stations — many of which gave their names to the suburbs that line the route today. One of those towns was Ardmore.
As the Main Line began to take shape in the early 19th century, Ardmore quickly emerged as one of the most prominent communities. Originally founded as Athensville, the town was renamed by the railroad to Ardmore in 1873. Now known as "the Main Street of the Main Line," Ardmore is known for its vibrant downtown. Just 18 miles from the Philadelphia International Airport, you can get there by driving or taking the Route 44 bus or Amtrak and SEPTA trains that run from the city to the suburbs. There are also plenty of places to stay in Ardmore that start at around $150 a night, but be sure to check before planning your visit, as prices can vary. For another historic stay, about 40 minutes from Ardmore near downtown Philly, check out this intimate boutique hotel that honors women's history and timeless luxury. While Ardmore has been around for more than a century, it has remained a vibrant community with inviting shops, diverse dining and a rich art scene.
Shopping and dining in downtown Ardmore
Ardmore is home to over 250 retailers, restaurants, and other businesses including the historic Suburban Square, one of the country's first outdoor shopping centers and department stores. The Ardmore Farmers' Market is also a staple at Suburban Square. It is open daily — Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The market features fresh produce, pastries, meats and seafood from local vendors. The mall also features several events like Family Sundays that run 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every week through October. Just down the road, you can find unique boutiques such as pucciManuli, a European toy store, HOST, an award-winning furniture store, and Viva Video!, one of the few places you can still rent a VHS tape.
When you're done shopping, there are plenty of places to grab a bite to eat. You can find Mexican, Mediterranean, Italian and other types of cuisine. Every year, Ardmore also hosts what is known as "Restaurant Week." During the week, participating restaurants offer a three-course lunch that ranges from $25 to $35 and dinner from $30 to $55. Most restaurants offer three choices for appetizers, entrees, and dessert. Several also have a take-out option for those who do not want to dine in-house. This year's Restaurant Week will be October 12th through the 25th. If you haven't gotten your fill of shopping in Ardmore, nearby Brewerytown is 7 miles from town and is also full of breweries, street art and tasty, affordable eats in the area.
Colorful artistry of Ardmore
Ardmore offers more than great tastes and retail therapy, though. Its creative side shines through vibrant murals, live music and a local arts scene paints the town. Ardmore also has dozens of murals and sculptures throughout the town. Some of the sculptures on Lancaster Avenue might even make you do a double-take. Three life-like statues sit outside Ardmore Toyota. They were created by Seard Johnson and depict people doing everyday actions. If you're looking for a more hands-on art experience, 2 miles north of Ardmore is the Main Line Art Center. There, you can find drawing, painting and sculpting workshops and outreach programs that work to connect the community to the arts.
Another staple is the Ardmore Music Hall. The 600-seat venue is 9 miles from Philly and has hosted artists like funk legend George Clinton, alternative rock band Television, and members of the Grateful Dead and Phish, to name a few.
Another unique attraction in Philadelphia, about 30 minutes from Ardmore, is the Mütter Museum and Historical Library, an under-the-radar museum that houses everything from skeletons to conjoined twin artifacts. So, whether you're shopping 'til you drop, savoring global flavors, or taking in the local art scene, you'll find Ardmore has a little bit of everything and a lot of local charm.