America's Largest Casino Resort Has Its Own Outlet Mall And Adventure Park (And It's Not In Nevada)

The largest casino in the U.S. sits in Southeastern Connecticut on land owned by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. The property is just under an hour's drive away from several prominent New England cities, including Hartford, Connecticut, and Providence, Rhode Island. What started out as a bingo hall in 1986 evolved when the casino debuted in the 1990s, with the site gradually evolving into the megaplex of entertainment that exists today.

In 2015, a whole new aspect was added to the Foxwoods experience beyond staying and playing at the casino. The arrival of Tanger Outlets brought over 60 different outlet stores to Foxwoods, with apparel brands ranging from Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger to Nike and Adidas. Visitors are quick to compliment the variety and the convenience of shopping just down the hallway from the casino.

Within the casino towers at Foxwoods, there are also some additional shopping gems that are worth the extra steps. If you're looking to treat yourself or celebrate a big win, Carina in the Fox Tower offers contemporary jewelry designs, handbags, and flashy accessories. Essentials is a nearby outpost for snacks, accessories, or apparel with the Foxwoods logo. Some of the rarest items for sale at Foxwoods are likely found at CardVault by Tom Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl champion's venture into the collectibles industry has one of its outposts in the Great Cedar Hotel. In other words, regardless of which hotel tower you visit on property, you're sure to discover an opportunity for a little bit of retail therapy.