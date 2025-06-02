America's Largest Casino Resort Has Its Own Outlet Mall And Adventure Park (And It's Not In Nevada)
When you think of casinos, odds are Las Vegas is the first destination that comes to mind. But Sin City isn't the only casino hotspot worth considering. There are currently hundreds of casino properties spread across the U.S, and the single largest casino resort of them all is well over 2,000 miles away from Nevada. You can find Foxwoods Resort Casino in the small rural town of Mashantucket, Connecticut, spanning 9 million square feet and competing with some of the largest hotels in America on the Las Vegas Strip, with amenities that are as impressive as its size.
Foxwoods is not only a collection of six different casinos, but it's also a New England destination featuring several hotels, spas, bars, and a plethora of places to dine. Though the biggest attraction is the jaw-dropping amount of slots (over 3,400, to be precise) and table games on property, it's everything else that goes into Foxwoods that makes it one of the most impressive casino resorts in North America. It's often said that casinos are purposely designed to confuse guests. At Foxwoods, however, visitors may get lost simply by trying to explore everything that exists beyond the slots themselves.
Shop 'til you drop at the nation's largest casino
The largest casino in the U.S. sits in Southeastern Connecticut on land owned by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. The property is just under an hour's drive away from several prominent New England cities, including Hartford, Connecticut, and Providence, Rhode Island. What started out as a bingo hall in 1986 evolved when the casino debuted in the 1990s, with the site gradually evolving into the megaplex of entertainment that exists today.
In 2015, a whole new aspect was added to the Foxwoods experience beyond staying and playing at the casino. The arrival of Tanger Outlets brought over 60 different outlet stores to Foxwoods, with apparel brands ranging from Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger to Nike and Adidas. Visitors are quick to compliment the variety and the convenience of shopping just down the hallway from the casino.
Within the casino towers at Foxwoods, there are also some additional shopping gems that are worth the extra steps. If you're looking to treat yourself or celebrate a big win, Carina in the Fox Tower offers contemporary jewelry designs, handbags, and flashy accessories. Essentials is a nearby outpost for snacks, accessories, or apparel with the Foxwoods logo. Some of the rarest items for sale at Foxwoods are likely found at CardVault by Tom Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl champion's venture into the collectibles industry has one of its outposts in the Great Cedar Hotel. In other words, regardless of which hotel tower you visit on property, you're sure to discover an opportunity for a little bit of retail therapy.
Foxwoods' variety of attractions will have guests forgetting it's a casino resort
For Foxwoods guests feeling more adventurous, there's no shortage of activities to check off during your stay. Its stellar lineup of experiences and attractions warrants a full day of exploration for family and group trips, or even solo thrill-seekers. The awe-inspiring HighFlyfer Zipline is the biggest in Connecticut, sending you flying from the 33rd floor of the Fox Tower over the treetops of the surrounding forest. It may even inspire you to check out some of the other thrilling ziplines dotted across the world in future travels. The amusement park vibes continue into the Family Zone, which offers go-karting, bowling, arcade games, and the unique XD Dark Ride, which bills itself as a 7D experience. Families will also be pleased to find out that an outpost of one of the country's best indoor water parks, Great Wolf Lodge, opened in early May 2025, adding another layer of fun to Foxwoods.
Adults need not worry, as the entertainment continues all day, no matter where you are on the property. Venture outside for a round of golf at Lake of Isles, topped off with a burger and a drink at Matches Tavern. The two spas at Foxwoods are conveniently located and ready to pamper you with a variety of massage and therapeutic services. By night, the live entertainment ranges from world-class musical guests to nightclub DJs and comedy shows, meaning there's truly no space for boredom at America's largest casino resort.