In Washington, picturesque Seattle — named the most outdoor-friendly city for its proximity to breathtaking coastline and hiking trails– seems to get all the love from tourists. They visit the Space Needle for a ride up the new double-decker glass elevators for panoramic vistas or venture to Pike Place Market, considered the soul of Seattle for its vibrant shops, or tour the must-see guitar tower at the Museum of Pop Culture. For yet another pretty side of Washington, maybe they should consider exploring the quaint communities along the state's coastline, including the town of Ilwaco on the state's newly branded Evergreen Coast.

This port town of 1,000 lies on the state's southwest corner, offering hiking, fishing, seafood, and a thriving community filled with events and arts. Located along the Long Beach Peninsula at the mouth of the Columbia River, Ilwaco is 30 minutes north of Astoria, Oregon and three hours south of Seattle, ideal for a quick getaway. A major draw is the 8.5-mile Discovery Trail, a hiking and biking trail that runs parallel to the ocean and is studded with art installations honoring explorers Lewis and Clark. It stretches from the Port of Ilwaco to the Breakers Hotel in Long Beach, a neighboring community known for its drivable beach and international kite festival.

Originally called Unity by settlers in 1851 in celebration of the Civil War's end, Ilwaco was eventually named for the son-in-law of Chief ComComly of the Chinookan peoples. Ilwaco became a commercial hub with its timber and fishing industries until Dungeness crabbing became the area's more lucrative venture.