Between Boise And The Oregon Border Is A City Gateway To Canyons, Basalt Cliffs, Riverfront Hot Springs

About 40 minutes from the Oregon border and less than two hours from Boise, the underrated "city of trees," a charming gateway town leads to some of Idaho's most stunning and dramatic landscapes. Cambridge is a tiny city home to less than 350 permanent residents, but its location in west-central Idaho is big on natural beauties like Hells Canyon, the deepest gorge in the United States. There, you can tackle the Pacific Northwest's largest (and some of America's best) whitewater rapids or explore surreal granite and basalt cliffs by hiking, biking, or even horseback riding in this wild, remote area shaped by volcanic activity millions of years ago.

While Idaho may be known for its potatoes, perhaps it should be better known for its volcanoes. The state has the most hot springs in the U.S., some of which you can access easily from Cambridge. It's not just hot water that marks the area either. Cambridge is also on the lengthy Weiser River Trail, an 84-mile nature path that brings you up close and personal with some of the state's wildlife and riparian landscapes.

If you'd rather explore the area on a road trip, there's always the option of cruising the Hells Canyon Scenic Byway, which zigzags over the Snake River, which partially forms the border with Oregon. This route allows you to enjoy epic views of Hells Canyon and its dam from overlook points. Whether road-tripping or not, a car is a must in Cambridge, as the closest major airport is in Boise.