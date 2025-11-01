Maine's Sugarloaf Mountain Gateway Is A Lovely Little Town Full Of Outdoor Splendors And Unmatched Views
In the wintertime, winter sports lovers flock to Kingfield to enjoy the slopes of Sugarloaf Mountain and the surrounding snowmobile trails, but have you ever considered seeing what this area is like once the snow melts? Sugarloaf Mountain offers ample winter adventures for everyone, ranking among the best ski resorts on the East Coast, but it also has a bike park, a golf course, and lodging available during the summer and fall.
Kingfield is no different. Settled right in the foothills of Sugarloaf Mountain, Kingfield is often ignored in favor of the ski resort. As a result, few tourists visit outside of the snowy seasons. Any time of year is a great time to visit Kingfield, with one exception: Spring is the mud season, and black flies are everywhere. In late June and beyond, the flies are gone, and Kingsfield comes alive with lush greenery, refreshing lakes and streams, and a ton of outdoor activities to keep you, your friends, or your family busy. Then, autumn transforms the area into a canvas of reds, oranges, and yellows as the deciduous trees turn colors.
Kingfield trails in the summer, fall, and winter
Hiking is huge in Kingfield. There are over 80 miles of trails in the area, including segments of the Appalachian Trail, trails along the Bigelow Range, and the 6.6-mile Narrow Gauge Pathway, where you'll see some of the best views. A must-see is the Maine Huts & Trail system, which is a free, year-round trail network full of winding pathways, natural bridges, and huts that are available to rent during spring, summer, and fall. These trails are multi-use, so if you want to experience the area through mountain biking, you can!
Kingfield has a ton of snowmobile trails in the winter, and when the snow melts and the trails settle, these same routes can be used for ATVs with landowner cooperation. The Kingfield Quadrunners is a club in the area that maintains 55 miles of ATV trails and strives to keep the ATVing scene enjoyable through safe, ethical, and respectful use. Snowmelt also bolsters the local rivers and streams during the summer months, so if you feel so inclined, a kayaking trip down the Carrabassett River is a great way to get your feet wet. The Carrabassett River Paddle is a moderate route that goes from Kingfield to New Portland. If you don't have access to a kayak — some hut rentals supply them — you can head north to Eustis Kayak Rentals and pick one up for the day.
One of the best ways to see Kingfield is through a scenic drive, especially in the fall. The Maine High Peaks Scenic Byway, also known as Route 27, will take you about 50 miles from Kingfield to Coburn Gore, which is right by the Canadian border. This route will wind through historic New England towns like Stratton and Bigelow and also take you right by some must-see nature stops, like the Bigelow Preserve and Flagstaff Lake.
Where to stay and eat in Kingsfield
If you end up being rained out, there are a few indoor activities in Kingfield that will be fun for your crew. One of the best indoor activities is the Stanley Museum, which shows off the inventions of the Stanley family, including the Stanley Steamer automobile, in an old schoolhouse. Likewise, the Webster Library is a historical building that often hosts activities and events for all ages, including author talks, therapy dog meetups, and book clubs.
Chances are that you'll also need to eat while you're in Kingfield. The Kingfield Woodsman is a great option for breakfast and lunch, with eggs, toast, pancakes, hot dogs, hot sandwiches, and wraps. Rolling Fatties is a local favorite for burritos, bowls, and beer. Don't miss out on the local Maine beverages here! For traditional American fare, go to Longfellow's Restaurant, where you'll find scrumptious nibbles like seafood mac and cheese, blackened salmon, and meatloaf.
Then, rest your head at one of Kingfield's best hotels. The Mountain Village Farm Bed and Breakfast offers quaint farmhouse accommodations, reminiscent of those found on Prince Edward Island in "Anne of Green Gables." Alternatively, you can try the Santosha at Hillholm Estate, which offers lodging, or you can opt for a yoga retreat. Whether you're hiking up mountains or getting your feet wet in the Carrabasset River, Kingfield has something for every adventurer.