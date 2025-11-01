Maine's Sugarloaf Mountain Gateway Is A Lovely Little Town Full Of Outdoor Splendors And Unmatched Views

Hiking is huge in Kingfield. There are over 80 miles of trails in the area, including segments of the Appalachian Trail, trails along the Bigelow Range, and the 6.6-mile Narrow Gauge Pathway, where you'll see some of the best views. A must-see is the Maine Huts & Trail system, which is a free, year-round trail network full of winding pathways, natural bridges, and huts that are available to rent during spring, summer, and fall. These trails are multi-use, so if you want to experience the area through mountain biking, you can!

Kingfield has a ton of snowmobile trails in the winter, and when the snow melts and the trails settle, these same routes can be used for ATVs with landowner cooperation. The Kingfield Quadrunners is a club in the area that maintains 55 miles of ATV trails and strives to keep the ATVing scene enjoyable through safe, ethical, and respectful use. Snowmelt also bolsters the local rivers and streams during the summer months, so if you feel so inclined, a kayaking trip down the Carrabassett River is a great way to get your feet wet. The Carrabassett River Paddle is a moderate route that goes from Kingfield to New Portland. If you don't have access to a kayak — some hut rentals supply them — you can head north to Eustis Kayak Rentals and pick one up for the day.

One of the best ways to see Kingfield is through a scenic drive, especially in the fall. The Maine High Peaks Scenic Byway, also known as Route 27, will take you about 50 miles from Kingfield to Coburn Gore, which is right by the Canadian border. This route will wind through historic New England towns like Stratton and Bigelow and also take you right by some must-see nature stops, like the Bigelow Preserve and Flagstaff Lake.