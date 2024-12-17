The East Coast's Most Incredible Ski Resorts, According To Travelers

When you think of skiing in the U.S., states like Colorado probably come to mind as the best ski destination. But East Coast winters are the stuff of legend, often making the people who live there frantically Google much-needed escapes to warm-weather destinations. Luckily, the very same snow that makes daily life challenging can be put to good use on one of the East Coast's many ski mountains. Jump into your car, drive into the wilderness, and watch as the landscape around you transform into something that resembles a winter wonderland. The snow banks that turn brown or grey in the middle of traffic tend to be fluffy and white in the wilderness. It can literally make you feel like you've traveled to a different universe, rather than just a few hours from your house.

Of course, not all ski resorts offer the same quality of slopes. After pouring over thousands of traveler reviews, we have come up with a list of the East Coast's best spots. With a wide range of vertical and terrain, these mountain resorts appeal to all different levels. Plus, they can make your winter season feel more magical.