The East Coast's Most Incredible Ski Resorts, According To Travelers
When you think of skiing in the U.S., states like Colorado probably come to mind as the best ski destination. But East Coast winters are the stuff of legend, often making the people who live there frantically Google much-needed escapes to warm-weather destinations. Luckily, the very same snow that makes daily life challenging can be put to good use on one of the East Coast's many ski mountains. Jump into your car, drive into the wilderness, and watch as the landscape around you transform into something that resembles a winter wonderland. The snow banks that turn brown or grey in the middle of traffic tend to be fluffy and white in the wilderness. It can literally make you feel like you've traveled to a different universe, rather than just a few hours from your house.
Of course, not all ski resorts offer the same quality of slopes. After pouring over thousands of traveler reviews, we have come up with a list of the East Coast's best spots. With a wide range of vertical and terrain, these mountain resorts appeal to all different levels. Plus, they can make your winter season feel more magical.
Killington, Vermont
Killington is the largest ski resort in Vermont, and its vast terrain promises to impress. The mountain's peak stretches a spectacular 4,241 feet into the air, giving way to 73 miles of ski trails. Avid skiers and boarders will love the sheer amount of variety on the slopes. Hit some black-diamond moguls or cruise down a 3.2-mile-long blue groomer called Solitude. Beginners, meanwhile, will love the Great Eastern Trail — a long green run that boasts gorgeous views as it winds down the mountain. Because it's such a large mountain by East Coast standards, Killington offers something for everyone. Even snow lodge bunnies will love grabbing an après ski craft beer at the end of the day. This fantastic Vermont ski resort is ideal for the whole family.
Past travelers applaud Killington for creating an overall fantastic experience. "50th year skiing at Killington. Vast variety of terrain. Great restaurants to eat at. Lots of accommodations at reasonable prices. Great shuttle system," noted one long-time visitor on Tripadvisor. Another described his awesome day on the hill: "I had perfect conditions on a lovely Tuesday afternoon, no crowding or congestion on the trails nor lifts. It was a perfect day. Also such a good variety of trails!" Overall, Killington is a fantastic place to enjoy the very best of New England skiing.
Sugarloaf, Maine
If you're looking to escape the crowds this winter season, you might want to head to Sugarloaf, Maine. Located nearly three hours from Boston and six hours from New York City, it is not the easiest hill to access. That being said, the dedicated skiers and boarders who are willing to make the trek will be rewarded for their efforts. With an impressive 2,820 feet of vertical and 1,360 acres of active pistes, Sugarloaf has the variety to keep even the best athletes busy. A mixture of greens, double-blacks, and everything in-between means that the resort offers runs for the whole family.
Although the terrain at Sugarloaf is certainly a highlight, most previous visitors were impressed by how empty the slopes were. As one traveler put it on the /icecoast subreddit, "Sugarloaf will be significantly less crowded if it's the weekend. Weekdays should be very few crowds." Another Google reviewer appeared to agree with this assessment, commenting, "Fun trails for beginners and experts alike, overall awesome place. Also offers other activities such as ice skating, snowshoeing, and hiking. 100% recommend coming here if you have enough patience for the drive. Lines also aren't too long."
Bretton Woods, New Hampshire
Compared to Killington or Sugarloaf, Bretton Woods is a relatively small mountain. Nestled in the White Mountain National Forest of New Hampshire, this ski resort offers just 63 trails and 35 glades. But, what Bretton Woods lacks in size, it makes up for in the quality of its slopes. The mountain is famous for keeping its runs groomed to perfection — making it the ideal place for intermediate-level boarders and skiers. Snap on your gear, hop into line, and then relax as you cruise down the hill. Ice chunks and moguls are not a common sight here. The pistes at Bretton Woods are as smooth as butter.
Previous visitors rave about the overall experience at this resort. "Best ski mountain. I am an intermediate skier and this is the best. Always well maintained and groomed. Not to mention the Mt. Washington hotel close by, and the new restaurant on the top of the mountain. View are hard to beat," gushed one traveler on Tripadvisor. Another visitor — who returned to the mountain in 2023 after a six-year hiatus — was pleasantly surprised by how quickly the slopes were groomed after a blizzard. "I haven't skied at Bretton Woods since 2017. The skiing this weekend was amazing. Snow storm yesterday and the trails were groomed to perfection. Love the new lodge at the top," the skier wrote.
Mohawk Mountain, Connecticut
Some ski hills are great for intermediate and advanced skiers, while others are best for beginners. Mohawk Mountain, Connecticut falls solidly into the second category — and, boy, do first-timers say that they love the slopes. The ski resort's secret sauce seems to be its variety of green runs. Bunny hills like Ridge Run and Black Bowl are ideal for folks who are still trying to get their sea legs. Meanwhile, longer greens like Ledges and Pine are great for the beginners who need a new challenge. Although Mohawk Mountain does technically offer a handful of black diamond slopes, they are not long enough to pose a true challenge for advanced skiers. The mountain's real focus is on supporting beginners — and it does this beautifully.
One traveler praised Mohawk Mountain for improving son's ski-related self-esteem. "My son is a timid skier and struggled to advance past the bunny hill in other resorts or even get on the chair lift unassisted. We specifically came here because of the Nutmeg trail and the short distance chair lift. Nutmeg trail is really a longer bunny hill that fills this gap perfectly and gives my son the confidence to advance to steeper hills," the visitor wrote on Google. A second reviewer shared a similar story, writing, "My almost 7-year-old great-nephew from Florida came up to visit and got to ski for the first time. Mohawk made it very easy and affordable ... HE LOVED IT!!"
Mont-Tremblant, Québec
Mont-Tremblant, Québec, is skiing at its finest. Located just outside the bounds of Canada's Mont-Tremblant National Park, this ski resort is the largest in Québec. With 763 skiable acres and 102 pistes, the mountain offers enough terrain for the whole family to enjoy. Advanced skiers will be thrilled with the variety of black and double-black trails that pepper the top of Le Grand Manitou peak. Beginners, meanwhile, will likely enjoy the series of easy greens that wind from the top of the 2,756-foot hill down to the very bottom. Skiers of all levels will enjoy the base mountain's charming French Alpine feel – complete with cozy cafés and unique shopping opportunities.
Past visitors adore the overall experience of the mountain. As one Google reviewer shared, "Fantastic mountain with a wide range of levels from green to double black diamond. Super helpful staff – lots of amenities on mountain with quaint village at the bottom for easy access to shops, stores, cafes and restaurants." A second traveler added, "Fantastic ski and snowboard resort village. Winter fun for the entire family. A village full of restaurants and shops for all your needs. 360 degrees of scenery you'll not soon forget ... A must-see destination."
Mount Snow, Vermont
Mount Snow, Vermont is a particularly good hill for novice and intermediate-level skiers who want to take their skills to the next level. Thanks to "Long John" — the resort's iconic 3.1-mile-long green run — beginners can finally ditch the bunny runs and trade them for something more substantial. A wide range of blue groomers will also keep the mid-level folks on their toes. Cruise from the top of the 3,600-foot peak down to the bustling basecamp. With craft beer, cocktails, and classic hot cocoa on the menu, Mount Snow's mountainside village boasts an après-ski that will appeal to almost everyone.
Ski slope beginners report that Mount Snow is a great place to hone their abilities. As one previous visitor shared on the /icecoast subreddit, "My wife is a crushes greens and is confident on groomed blues. Cautious and apprehensive, enjoys wide groomed terrain at a comfortable pace. She enjoyed Mount Snow and was open to a lot of their blues — they aren't as crazy as the map suggests." Another traveler largely seemed to agree, writing on Google, "Great mountain to go with a family. Super friendly to beginners, located in southern Vermont, easy access from upstate New York or Massachusetts. Highly suggested for anyone who's not looking for a very stressful day of skiing and just a quick relaxing run with their family."
Sunday River, Maine
The summer months may be beautiful and warm, but the best time to visit Maine is arguably during the winter. Skiers and snowboarders cannot deny that "The Pine Tree State" gets the huge piles of snow that make a mountainside escape worth the drive. Anyone who doubts this only need travel to the Sunday River ski resort — where 139 trails take skiers down 2,340 vertical feet of pistes. Everything from double-black diamonds to bunny slopes are available to shred. Lodge bunnies will be wowed by the incredible après-ski scene — which includes a bar and lounge located in a chilly snow structure called The Igloo.
Just like Sugarloaf, Sunday River is great for folks who don't like to ski among the crowds. According to one Google reviewer, Sunday River's more isolated location can facilitate your trip every step of the way. "We loved Sunday River. We rented equipment and that process was easy and fast ... This place is so big and spread out it never got crowded. It offers a good variety of skill levels throughout the resort," they wrote. Another previous visitor noted that the lift service is convenient and comfortable, sharing, "One of the best on the east coast. Definitely #1 for lift service. They have a heated lift and another that's half lift/half gondola! It's amazing."
Mont-Sainte-Anne, Québec
Québec City, Canada is probably one of the most charming cities in eastern Canada. With historic stone buildings, a charming shopping area, and a famous high-speed sled ride, this town is quickly on its way to becoming a premiere tourist destination. Increasing Québec City's overall desirability, there is a great ski resort just 45-minutes away. Mont-Sainte-Anne is the second-largest recreational mountain in the region — after Mont-Tremblant. And, a visit to this hill is absolutely worth it.
Visitors to Mont-Sainte-Anne can take advantage of 2050 feet of vertical covering 547 acres of ski slopes. The largest portion of trails will appeal to intermediate skiers, with 46% of runs bearing the blue level rating. That being said, beginners will love La Familiale — a green run that spans a wonderful 2.8 miles from the top of the hill to the base. Folks looking to extend their trip past the daylight hours will be happy to enjoy the 19 runs illuminated in the evenings.
According to previous travelers, the variety of trails is a huge highlight of Mont-Sainte-Anne. "Great hill for skiing. Beginners can enjoy just as much as experts. Quad lift to top is very fast and has a wing guard to pull down when it's very cold," reported one visitor on TripAdvisor. Another echoed this sentiment, writing, "Wonderful snow conditions. Good mix of beginner — intermediate — expert runs. Snowboard-friendly (they actually groom the skier snow mounds)."
Cannon Mountain, New Hampshire
Cannon Mountain boasts more vertical than any other mountain in New Hampshire, making it a paradise for advanced skiers. With a summit that spans a remarkable 4,080 feet into the air, this resort offers long runs and plenty of challenging terrain. Expert skiers and boarders will love the fact that 33% of all runs at Cannon Mountain fall into the black diamond category. Intermediate skiers, meanwhile, will enjoy exploring the blue trails — which constitute more than half of the hill. The only people who might not enjoy this resort to the fullest are the novices, as Cannon Mountain offers very few beginner slopes. For the more advanced crew, however, this is one of the best spots of all.
As one previous visitor noted in the /icecoast subreddit, "As an expert skier who grew up skiing Smuggs, I find Cannon to offer some of the most comparable vertical of all NH mountains. Only gripe is actually the lack of natural bumped trails ... I generally just stick to the woods if the snow depth is there." Another Redditor mentioned that the mountain is best for those who have a certain level of skills, writing, "Cannon is incredible. I loved the tram as a kid. Pops and I used to go there all the time when I was younger. Such a rewarding mountain once you're able to rip it."
Ski Butternut, Massachussetts
While Cannon Mountain is ideal for the alpine experts, there are plenty of other hills that are ideal for novices. Ski Butternut, Massachusetts is a fun beginner's hill for anyone looking to learn. With just 21 runs and a couple of terrain parks, Ski Butternut does not offer nearly the same breadth as some of the other ski resorts on the East Coast. Even so, the well-groomed slopes and popular ski school are perfect for folks who are new to the sport.
According to reviews, Ski Butternut is a great place for families to spend a long weekend together. As one Google reviewer shared, "Ski Butternut is such a great mountain! We went for 3 days this week — two kids did lessons, and all of us enjoyed skiing. The instructors are very helpful, rental staff is friendly, and everyone is so kind and helpful." Another reviewer emphasized the fact that ski school is great for people of all ages, explaining, "Beginner here, did the first timer lesson which Included rental equipment and beginner area lift . Everyone was very friendly and welcoming."
Methodology
When it comes to downhill skiing, different travelers are looking for different experiences. Whereas advanced skiers may be looking to shred some challenging terrain, the beginners among us often prefer hills with a variety of easy trails. To keep this list as balanced as possible, we tried to select options that would appeal to as many demographics as possible. After reading hundreds of reviews from previous guests, we identified which hills were best for certain types of travelers. While Mont-Tremblant and Cannon Mountain are ideal for more experienced skiers, Mohawk Mountain and Butternut are great for first-timers. Mount Snow and Bretton Woods, meanwhile, offer the high-quality blue runs that have a broader general appeal.
Of course, we also tried to keep the issue of commuting in mind. East Coast ski resorts are not always easy to access — especially since they tend to be located away from major cities. For this reason, we largely focused on resorts that are only 2-3 hours away from big cities, like Boston, New York City, and Montréal. We also included a few more isolated resorts — such as Mount-Sainte-Anne and Sunday River — for the skiers and snowboarder who are keen on avoiding crowds. Overall, we hope that this list will appeal to skiers who live all around the East Coast.