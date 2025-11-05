Relax On Your Next Camping Trip With This Lightweight Way To Rest And Sleep Near Trees From Costco

One of the best parts of camping is getting in a little rest and relaxation in nature. And what better way to do so than stretching out and enjoying the gentle swaying of a hammock? If you're headed to the great outdoors and don't have one, consider Costco's Cascade Oasis travel hammock. Not only is it affordable and compact, it's also big enough for two people, so you can snuggle up and take a peaceful nap with your favorite person.

At just $31.99 at the time of writing, you can add this to the list of affordable Costco camping gear. Made from breathable nylon fabric, it will keep you fresh and comfortable. Best of all, nylon is lightweight, so it won't weigh you down if you want to throw it into your backpack. In fact, Costco's travel hammock is just 1.7 pounds and comes with an integrated storage bag that allows you to easily put the hammock away and get on the move when your time in nature is up.

Customers on Costco's website couldn't be more pleased with the hammock, noting its comfort and versatility, as it can easily be hooked to trees or a frame. One reviewer raved, "Love the ease, flexibility, and comfort of this hammock. Bought one, loved it so much so I bought another." It seems like once you get a chance to relax in this hammock, it will quickly become one of your essential camping items.