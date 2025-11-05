Relax On Your Next Camping Trip With This Lightweight Way To Rest And Sleep Near Trees From Costco
One of the best parts of camping is getting in a little rest and relaxation in nature. And what better way to do so than stretching out and enjoying the gentle swaying of a hammock? If you're headed to the great outdoors and don't have one, consider Costco's Cascade Oasis travel hammock. Not only is it affordable and compact, it's also big enough for two people, so you can snuggle up and take a peaceful nap with your favorite person.
At just $31.99 at the time of writing, you can add this to the list of affordable Costco camping gear. Made from breathable nylon fabric, it will keep you fresh and comfortable. Best of all, nylon is lightweight, so it won't weigh you down if you want to throw it into your backpack. In fact, Costco's travel hammock is just 1.7 pounds and comes with an integrated storage bag that allows you to easily put the hammock away and get on the move when your time in nature is up.
Customers on Costco's website couldn't be more pleased with the hammock, noting its comfort and versatility, as it can easily be hooked to trees or a frame. One reviewer raved, "Love the ease, flexibility, and comfort of this hammock. Bought one, loved it so much so I bought another." It seems like once you get a chance to relax in this hammock, it will quickly become one of your essential camping items.
Costco's double hammock is not only affordable, it's also easy to use
Measuring 9.35 inches wide and 6.56 inches long when stretched, this roomy hammock has plenty of space for two. In fact, it's so roomy that it will envelop you like a cocoon, transporting you away as you sway in the breeze. And if it's chilly out, you can pair it with a comfortable outdoor blanket to keep you cozy and warm. With the ability to support up to 400 pounds, this hammock is a safe, secure option for the great outdoors.
Part of the beauty of Costco's hammock is its easy setup. It attaches via two sturdy straps that are then held into position with durable aluminum carabiners. The straps can be secured quickly and moved freely to find the best position. In a matter of minutes, you'll be able to have the hammock ready to go, which means less time fiddling with ropes and more time enjoying your camping trip.
Compared to similar products on the market, like REI's DoubleNest Hammock that retails for $74.95 and the Warbonnet Ridgerunner Hammock that goes for an eye-watering $130, Costco's hammock is a steal. So whether you're looking to upgrade your comfort when camping or want to add a new place to snooze in your backyard, the Cascade Oasis travel hammock is the perfect choice.