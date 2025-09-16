Costco's Affordable Cast Iron Camping Companion Transforms Simple Meals Into Gourmet Feasts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Going camping usually means sacrificing a little when it comes to eating, to put it lightly. That's not to say you can't eat well, but if you're hoping for gourmet dining, you might be better off staying at home. Thankfully, this all seems to be changing, with brands providing better camp kitchen products to help at-home chefs work their magic out in nature. Better yet, Costco stocks many of these brands, making great and easy cooking even more accessible while camping. The brand has already started selling an affordable portable generator to power up your campsite, as well as many other useful camping essentials. And now, you can purchase their raved-about Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill and Griddle to whip up great barbecue feasts.

Versatility and simplicity are key to a good cooking experience while camping, and Costco's reversible grill and griddle offers both. It works just as well with a fire, stove, oven, or smoker, which means you don't have to transport both a grill and a griddle to your campsite — saving you precious space and weight.

The pre-seasoned cast iron is good quality and gets better the more you use it, as it starts to develop its own unique seasoning depending on what you cook. The grill side does a good job leaving those aesthetically pleasing grill lines on your meats and veg, while the flat griddle is perfect for whipping up a batch of pancakes the morning after. It also heats up quickly and evenly, helping you time the different elements of your meal. This quintessential camping item currently boasts a 4.5-star rating on Amazon from thousands of reviews. At the time of writing, campers can get their hands on it for just $39.90, while Costco members can grab one for $34.