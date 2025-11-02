Hidden In Connecticut's Hill Country Is A Meadow-Framed Forest Retreat With Pristine Wildflower Trails

If you're looking for a peaceful New England destination for your summer getaway, you may have considered the dreamy town of Litchfield, Connecticut. It's full of pretty hikes and timeless charm. It's also home to a wonderful hidden gem, Topsmead State Forest. This gorgeous spot in the state's hill country is not only a great for a quick visit, but it's got everything you need for a day in the country, from hikes through forests and meadows to a butterfly garden, to lawns full of picnic spots. You simply have to pack a lunch and find your ideal location. You can even bring your leashed dog with you. Topsmead State Forest was once the summer home of Edith Morton Chase, the daughter of the first president of Chase Brass and Copper Company. She had a Tudor revival cottage built there, which was finished in 1925, which she enjoyed with her lifelong friends Mary and Lucy Burrall. She then purchased the nearby Buell Farm, renaming it Topsmead.

When she passed in 1972, Chase gave the land to the state, stipulating that its natural beauty should remain untouched, even leaving a grant to maintain it. This gift became the state forest, and you can not only enjoy the hiking, but you can also tour the pretty cottage for free with a guide on the second and fourth weekends of the month, from June through the second weekend in October, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Though it's free, they do take donations. The area is open all year from 8 a.m. until sunset, so you have all day to enjoy the beauty of this charming place.