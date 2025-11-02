Hidden In Connecticut's Hill Country Is A Meadow-Framed Forest Retreat With Pristine Wildflower Trails
If you're looking for a peaceful New England destination for your summer getaway, you may have considered the dreamy town of Litchfield, Connecticut. It's full of pretty hikes and timeless charm. It's also home to a wonderful hidden gem, Topsmead State Forest. This gorgeous spot in the state's hill country is not only a great for a quick visit, but it's got everything you need for a day in the country, from hikes through forests and meadows to a butterfly garden, to lawns full of picnic spots. You simply have to pack a lunch and find your ideal location. You can even bring your leashed dog with you. Topsmead State Forest was once the summer home of Edith Morton Chase, the daughter of the first president of Chase Brass and Copper Company. She had a Tudor revival cottage built there, which was finished in 1925, which she enjoyed with her lifelong friends Mary and Lucy Burrall. She then purchased the nearby Buell Farm, renaming it Topsmead.
When she passed in 1972, Chase gave the land to the state, stipulating that its natural beauty should remain untouched, even leaving a grant to maintain it. This gift became the state forest, and you can not only enjoy the hiking, but you can also tour the pretty cottage for free with a guide on the second and fourth weekends of the month, from June through the second weekend in October, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Though it's free, they do take donations. The area is open all year from 8 a.m. until sunset, so you have all day to enjoy the beauty of this charming place.
All about Topsmead State Forest
Topsmead State Forest, which has no entrance or parking fees, covers 615 acres in Litchfield County, and it's less than 40 miles from Bradley International Airport. The airport itself is in Windsor Locks, Connecticut's first English settlement, full of riverside charm, so you're starting off your journey in a stunning place if you fly in through Bradley. When you visit the park, you can spend endless hours enjoying the trails, full of pretty wildflowers, though you have to make time to check out the formal gardens by the cottage. You'll also find the Orintas Family Butterfly Garden and Viewing Stand full of blooms that attract these lovely creatures. There is accessible parking, and you can make advance reservations for an all-terrain wheelchair as well.
If hiking is your thing, you can check out a trail map here, which also has the locations of the barn, cottage, chemical toilets, the farm, the park office, and a songbird trail. You should absolutely check out the Edith Chase Ecology Trail, which is a .7-mile loop with a 72-foot elevation gain. Do note that you'll cross some bridges over streams and a pond, so make sure you bring some bug spray and the appropriate shoes, as it can also be muddy. Along the way, you'll find signs that give you all the information about the plants and flowers. You'll even pass a Christmas tree patch of white and blue spruce.
More trails at Topsmead State Forest and things to do in the area
There are a number of other trails in Topsmead State Forest, including the Topsmead Red Trail. This hike is 1.8 miles out and back, with a 91-foot elevation gain. It goes through an open meadow along the forest line. One reviewer on AllTrails said of the hike, "Beautiful easy trail with great butterfly and bird watching opportunities." You can also check out the Bernard Stairs Trail, which is a 1.3-mile loop with a 167-foot elevation gain through the forest. Another great activity on the large lawns near the cottage is kite flying, which a reviewer mentioned on TripAdvisor, saying, "HUGE fields and paths around the property on a hilltop. These large fields on a hilltop make it a great place for kite flying, something normally reserved for sea shore."
Topsmead State Forest isn't far from town, and there are a number of spots to dine closeby, like @theCorner, which has dishes like cedar plank salmon, summer street corn, mac & cheese, peach & pork potstickers, and truffle fries. Then there is The Village Restaurant, with treats like crispy artichoke hearts with a lemon beurre blanc, chicken marsala, pork schnitzel, and rigatoni Bolognese. Nearby is the Litchfield History Museum, where you'll find artifacts and items from the first European settlement in the area through today. There is also the Lourdes in Litchfield shrine, which is a replica of the Lourdes Grotto in France, another great place for a picnic lunch and a tour. If you want to explore a little further afield, you're about 20 miles from New Hartford, a scenic area with fantastic antique stores to explore.