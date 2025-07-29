Connecticut's First English Settlement Is An Underrated Gem With Museums, Trails, And Riverside Charm

There are quite a few hidden gems along the Connecticut River, such as the idyllic destination best known as the "Perfect Small American Town," Essex. Another example is the underrated destination of Windsor Locks, which has notable art museums, a rich New England heritage, and scenic trails to enjoy. Less than a 20-minute drive from the state capital, the small town is home to Bradley International Airport and other unique travel-focused museums.

Windsor Locks dates back to the early days of the American colonies. In 1633, Captain William Holmes and his men sailed north up the Connecticut River from Plymouth, Massachusetts, and established Connecticut's first English trading post. Over the years, this area has been known by many names; it was known as Matianuck until 1635, then as Dorchester, and in 1637, it was designated Windsor. Until 1854, Windsor Locks was a part of the Windsor settlement, along with other areas, like Simsbury, Connecticut's enchanting town full of award-winning dining and charming streets.