Connecticut's First English Settlement Is An Underrated Gem With Museums, Trails, And Riverside Charm
There are quite a few hidden gems along the Connecticut River, such as the idyllic destination best known as the "Perfect Small American Town," Essex. Another example is the underrated destination of Windsor Locks, which has notable art museums, a rich New England heritage, and scenic trails to enjoy. Less than a 20-minute drive from the state capital, the small town is home to Bradley International Airport and other unique travel-focused museums.
Windsor Locks dates back to the early days of the American colonies. In 1633, Captain William Holmes and his men sailed north up the Connecticut River from Plymouth, Massachusetts, and established Connecticut's first English trading post. Over the years, this area has been known by many names; it was known as Matianuck until 1635, then as Dorchester, and in 1637, it was designated Windsor. Until 1854, Windsor Locks was a part of the Windsor settlement, along with other areas, like Simsbury, Connecticut's enchanting town full of award-winning dining and charming streets.
Exploring the transportation museums in Windsor Locks
Today, the museums in Windsor Locks offer a chance to escape into the city's charming history. At the New England Air Museum, travelers of all ages can explore the world of aviation. Spread throughout three large hangars, the aviation artifacts and activities range from antique engines and equipment to over 100 modern and historical aircraft, along with flight simulators.
The Connecticut Trolley Museum features over 70 historic pieces of equipment, such as vintage locomotives and trolleys from around the world. It also has an electric streetcar that takes on a 20-30 minute tour through the countryside along a restored section of the trolley line. Located on the same property, you can see a collection of vintage fire trucks and historic buses at the Connecticut Fire & Motor Coach Museum. All three of these attractions are within a 20-minute drive of America's oldest public art museum, the Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford, Connecticut.
Outdoor adventures in Windsor Locks
Windsor Locks, Connecticut, boasts numerous green spaces to relax and appreciate nature's beauty. For instance, the 473-acre Northwest Park features miles of hiking trails to explore along the Farmington River. Lovers of the great outdoors are invited to take on the Northwest Park Trail Hike Challenge, tackling every trail in the area, which is over 12 miles. However, the most popular local hike is the 6-mile Windsor Locks Canal State Park Trail. A recent visitor shared on AllTrails, "Canal waters on one side and Connecticut River on the other. Bald Eagle flow over while hiking and other wild life nearby. It's also a spot for fishing on the river banks."
Windsor Locks blends rich American heritage, art, and transportation history of the city in a way that pairs perfectly with the scenic views and riverside charm. The best time to visit Windsor Locks, Connecticut, is from April to November, when the weather is mild. If you can't get enough of small towns in Connecticut, East Haddam offers art, trails, and authentic New England appeal.