Nestled In South Carolina's Blue Ridge Foothills Is A Blue-Green Lake With Waterfalls, Coves, And Camping
Cradled within the foothills of South Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains is a gorgeous lake with glimmering, emerald waters and over 300 miles of pristine shoreline to explore. Located in the northwestern corner of the state, Lake Keowee spans 26 miles long and three miles wide and is an outdoor lover's dream. Fed by the clear waters of Lake Jocasee to the north and Reedy Cove Creek, the area around Lake Keowee is home to waterfalls and shoals that make for fabulous hikes.
This man-made lake is a cooling reservoir for Duke Energy and is also home to the Keowee-Toxaway State Park, which has a plethora of activities, including the only zip line in a South Carolina state park. Visitors can also go boating, fishing, kayaking, or hiking, plus the area has a handful of camping sites available. For a combination trip, Keowee-Toxaway State Park is about 30 minutes from Devil's Fork, another popular lake state park with clear waters to swim, tube, and kayak in.
Experiencing Lake Keowee
Visitors to Lake Keowee can find all they need for a day on the water at several marinas that offer pontoon and other powerboat rentals, kayaks, paddle boards, public boat ramps, and supplies. For overnight accommodations that allow you to fully experience the lake, there are plenty of waterfront vacation rentals and cottages, or, for something a little different, houseboat rentals are also available.
Those who want to explore the area by land will find a number of trails ranging in difficulty that lead to beautiful waterfalls. One easy hike takes about 15 minutes to Twin Falls to a waterfall viewing platform, where one of the "twins" drops an impressive 75 feet. The access to the waterfall is about 10 miles from Keowee-Toxaway State Park. The state park has an array of activities available, including several hiking trails, and a kayak or canoe launch point to explore the lake (non motorized vessels only). Camping is available in the park at 10 paved campsites (for RVs or tent camping), or, for more creature comforts, a modern lakeside cabin is also available to rent.
One of the park's highlights is the zip line canopy tours, which are not for the faint of heart! The treetop course reaches as high as 120 feet and has 10 zip lines and a suspended bridge for adventure seekers to explore. For even more thrills, one zip line also extends across Lake Keowee, and night zip lining is also available under the moonlight. The course basecamp also has gem mining opportunities, which are a great activity for families with little ones.
Planning your trip to Lake Keowee
Lake Keowee is beautiful any time of year, and although the summer draws crowds, the fall is particularly gorgeous with colorful foliage and cooler temperatures. If you visit during the spring, the Keowee-Toxaway State Park is full of wildflowers, including Alleghany spurge and ginseng. If you plan to fly to the area, the closest airport is Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, which is a little over an hour's drive from Lake Keowee. You can also catch the Amtrak train to Greenville and rent a car from there.
With plenty of hotels, attractions, and restaurants, Greenville also makes a great base to stay for a few days before — or after — your visit to the lake. At the "heart of the downtown area" is Falls Park on the Reedy, a flower-filled park with trails along a river and waterfalls to explore. If you do decide to base in Greenville, there are some other great parks in the surrounding area that are worth checking out, including Calhoun Falls State Park and Caesar's Head, a hidden gem with a mysterious passage that leads to stunning views.