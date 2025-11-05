Nestled In South Carolina's Blue Ridge Foothills Is A Blue-Green Lake With Waterfalls, Coves, And Camping

Visitors to Lake Keowee can find all they need for a day on the water at several marinas that offer pontoon and other powerboat rentals, kayaks, paddle boards, public boat ramps, and supplies. For overnight accommodations that allow you to fully experience the lake, there are plenty of waterfront vacation rentals and cottages, or, for something a little different, houseboat rentals are also available.

Those who want to explore the area by land will find a number of trails ranging in difficulty that lead to beautiful waterfalls. One easy hike takes about 15 minutes to Twin Falls to a waterfall viewing platform, where one of the "twins" drops an impressive 75 feet. The access to the waterfall is about 10 miles from Keowee-Toxaway State Park. The state park has an array of activities available, including several hiking trails, and a kayak or canoe launch point to explore the lake (non motorized vessels only). Camping is available in the park at 10 paved campsites (for RVs or tent camping), or, for more creature comforts, a modern lakeside cabin is also available to rent.

One of the park's highlights is the zip line canopy tours, which are not for the faint of heart! The treetop course reaches as high as 120 feet and has 10 zip lines and a suspended bridge for adventure seekers to explore. For even more thrills, one zip line also extends across Lake Keowee, and night zip lining is also available under the moonlight. The course basecamp also has gem mining opportunities, which are a great activity for families with little ones.