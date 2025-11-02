Cincinnati's Eclectic Neighborhood Mixes Trendy Restaurants, Local Shops, And Historic Charm

Shopping in Northside is a real treat with stores like Shake It Records, a neighborhood institution that has more than 25,000 vinyl record titles, or Casablanca Vintage, which sells used clothing and theater and film costumes. If you like weird stuff, Beardo's Curiosities has a strange collection of everything from clothes and posters to taxidermy creatures and skulls in jars. You'll also find local bookstores and a number of antique shops. Cincinnati takes the crown for the most spectacular street Art in America, so while you're walking around, check out Northside's incredible art murals on the sides of some of the shops.

Stroll through some of the neighborhood's beautiful parks and green spaces, including the Parker Woods Preserve and Buttercup Valley, a sprawling space with 200-year old trees and hiking trails for a break from the city bustle. Northside is home to some incredible restaurants, too, including the Northside Yacht Club, a brunch hotspot that also has gourmet burgers and artisan sandwiches. In the evening, the venue has a jam-packed events schedule with karaoke, live music, and trivia. Melt Revival has a great selection of vegan and vegetarian items, while Darou Salam serves up authentic African cuisine.

For a blend of history and nightlife, head over to Urban Artifact, a brewery and taproom serving up Midwest fruit ales in St. Patrick's church. The owners also operate Radio Artifact, a recording studio and stage for music jams. The Comet serves up food and booze draws crowds with a host of events in the day and evening, ranging from writing classes to open mic. The Loon wine bar is another popular spot in the evenings for music, with regularly scheduled performances. The Chameleon is the neighborhood's comedy club, with open mic night and headliners, plus karaoke nights, too.