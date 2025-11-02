Cincinnati's Eclectic Neighborhood Mixes Trendy Restaurants, Local Shops, And Historic Charm
Cincinnati is home to picture-perfect parks, public art and 52 eclectic neighborhoods full of unique architecture, plus an array of restaurants, museums, and shops. These neighborhoods range from upscale Hyde Park, to the historic Mount Adams, perched atop a hill, which once had streetcars to the top. There's also the trendsetting area known as Over-the-Rhine (OTR), and the oldest neighborhood of Columbia-Tusculum, with its own version of San Francisco's "Painted Ladies."
A bit lesser-known is Northside, a hub for creativity and beautiful architecture that's a five-mile drive north of OTR. Northside has a fantastic nightlife, with live music and open mics offered at a number of bars, clubs, and unconventional venues. The neighborhood oozes character, from its vintage shops to its local breweries. Northside has an artistic side that beckons to artists and musicians. Although you won't find large-scale museums or packed tourist sites in Northside, a visit here will leave travelers feeling like they're a "Cinci" local.
Things to do in Northside
Shopping in Northside is a real treat with stores like Shake It Records, a neighborhood institution that has more than 25,000 vinyl record titles, or Casablanca Vintage, which sells used clothing and theater and film costumes. If you like weird stuff, Beardo's Curiosities has a strange collection of everything from clothes and posters to taxidermy creatures and skulls in jars. You'll also find local bookstores and a number of antique shops. Cincinnati takes the crown for the most spectacular street Art in America, so while you're walking around, check out Northside's incredible art murals on the sides of some of the shops.
Stroll through some of the neighborhood's beautiful parks and green spaces, including the Parker Woods Preserve and Buttercup Valley, a sprawling space with 200-year old trees and hiking trails for a break from the city bustle. Northside is home to some incredible restaurants, too, including the Northside Yacht Club, a brunch hotspot that also has gourmet burgers and artisan sandwiches. In the evening, the venue has a jam-packed events schedule with karaoke, live music, and trivia. Melt Revival has a great selection of vegan and vegetarian items, while Darou Salam serves up authentic African cuisine.
For a blend of history and nightlife, head over to Urban Artifact, a brewery and taproom serving up Midwest fruit ales in St. Patrick's church. The owners also operate Radio Artifact, a recording studio and stage for music jams. The Comet serves up food and booze draws crowds with a host of events in the day and evening, ranging from writing classes to open mic. The Loon wine bar is another popular spot in the evenings for music, with regularly scheduled performances. The Chameleon is the neighborhood's comedy club, with open mic night and headliners, plus karaoke nights, too.
Planning a trip to Cincinnati's Northside
If you're staying the night in Northside, you might want to consider the Six Acres B&B, a highly rated inn that is very reasonably priced. Or, for a more elevated B&B, the Gaslight Bed and Breakfasts offers luxury accommodations about two miles south. Cincinnati has a number of boutique hotels, including downtown's 21c Museum Hotel, which is part of a sprawling art museum.
When flying in, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is about a 30-minute drive from Northside and services most major U.S. airlines, as well as Air Canada. Otherwise, Dayton, Ohio, would be another solid option for a major airport, and is just over an hour's drive. Amtrak's Cardinal route will take you to the Cincinnati Museum Center, and from there it's a short walk to the number 27 bus to Northside. If you're driving into Cincinnati on Interstate 75, take the exit for U.S. Route 127, which runs right through Northside. There are also several long-distance bus operators to Cincinnati, including Greyhound and Flixbus.